This is all down to lack of preparation. This has been forecast since at least last week. There is no reason why the main roads at least shouldn't be absolutely fine today.



Without getting "remember when" which as we all know, is the lowest form of conversation, the gritters would have been out and the snow ploughs would have been on standby all week getting ready for this. The local authorities might have saved a few bob by not getting their arses in to gear, but how much has it cost the economy in general today?