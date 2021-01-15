« previous next »
It's Snowing!!

Millie

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 09:39:35 am
It's melting here now.
Wabaloolah

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 09:39:52 am
The snow we had earlier in the week has all gone now, most of it had gone by yesterday evening but now totally cleared
Wabaloolah

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 09:40:24 am
Quote from: Millie on Today at 09:39:35 am
It's melting here now.
it doesn't last long at this time of the year
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 09:41:26 am
About 2 inches here in Allerton. Me and the eldest had a boss snowball fight on the walk to school. Hope they let the kids get out in it for a bit today. Not seen snow like this in about ten years.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 09:45:19 am
This is all down to lack of preparation. This has been forecast since at least last week. There is no reason why the main roads at least shouldn't be absolutely fine today.

Without getting "remember when" which as we all know, is the lowest form of conversation, the gritters would have been out and the snow ploughs would have been on standby all week getting ready for this. The local authorities might have saved a few bob by not getting their arses in to gear, but how much has it cost the economy in general today?
rob1966

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 09:48:53 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:20:16 am
I definitely wouldn't be driving in those parts of the country today. It's just asking for trouble, isn't it.  :-\

Our (Stobart) drivers have no choice if youse all wanna go to Tesco and get food. The main RDC that services the North is in Goole, so every store from Wirral/Merseyside/Greater Manchester/Lancashire/Cumbria relies on those drivers making it across.

Just a bunch of c*nts in trucks though ;)
UntouchableLuis

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 09:51:36 am
My school is very much open :/ about 60 % of kids are in. Lots of moaning that other schools are off!
Statto Red

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 09:52:24 am
Snow is thawing out now & should be all thawed out by Sunday, when temps forecasted to go to 10C.
rob1966

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 09:58:41 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:52:24 am
Snow is thawing out now & should be all thawed out by Sunday, when temps forecasted to go to 10C.

It's already gone by me.
tubby

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 10:00:16 am
Still around 2-3 inches deep here, but already starting to feel a little warmer, expecting it to all disappear by the weekend.
Son of Spion

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 10:25:06 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:48:53 am
Our (Stobart) drivers have no choice if youse all wanna go to Tesco and get food. The main RDC that services the North is in Goole, so every store from Wirral/Merseyside/Greater Manchester/Lancashire/Cumbria relies on those drivers making it across.

Just a bunch of c*nts in trucks though ;)
Of course. I should have added that I meant those who have a choice, not those who have to drive regardless.
Son of Spion

Re: It's Snowing!!
Today at 10:27:08 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:40:24 am
it doesn't last long at this time of the year
I think I recall it snowing like this in March a few years ago and it was thick but didn't lay for long. The Sun being higher and stronger now, sees it off pretty quickly.
