Author Topic: It's Snowing!!  (Read 267410 times)

Offline afc turkish

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4560 on: Yesterday at 03:43:43 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:27:33 pm
Just been to Caldies park in the snow, the Canadian Geese round the lake are looking at each other as if ..... "you said it would fucking lovely over there in March".

 ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4561 on: Yesterday at 04:53:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:27:33 pm
Just been to Caldies park in the snow, the Canadian Geese round the lake are looking at each other as if ..... "you said it would fucking lovely over there in March".
I don't think the Coots I saw sitting on eggs in Sefton Park last week will be best pleased either. 🫤
Online rob1966

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4562 on: Yesterday at 05:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:53:06 pm
I don't think the Coots I saw sitting on eggs in Sefton Park last week will be best pleased either. 🫤

Snow in early March is nothing new, the daft bastards should have known this.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4563 on: Yesterday at 08:55:21 pm »
No snow here, just horrible freezing cold rain and a howling wind. Bin day tomorrow too so loads of bins and rubbish everywhere.
Online rob1966

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4564 on: Yesterday at 08:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 08:55:21 pm
No snow here, just horrible freezing cold rain and a howling wind. Bin day tomorrow too so loads of bins and rubbish everywhere.

Its gone dead windy here too, bin day for us tomorrow too, so expecting a few bins to go flying
Offline Statto Red

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 05:07:55 am »
It's snowing here on Wirral, everywhere i look is a white out right now.
Online jillc

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 06:28:38 am »
All rail services have been suspended and of course no one could think ahead and get a bus replacement service organised right away. This country is an absolute joke.
Offline Statto Red

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 06:35:49 am »
And just where are buses & drivers are going to come from at such short notice?
Offline Statto Red

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 07:11:19 am »
Schools have now closed for today too, amongst them Hilbre High School, Pensby High School and Ridgeway High School
Offline redbyrdz

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 07:11:52 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:35:49 am
And just where are buses & drivers are going to come from at such short notice?

It was forecast, they could have planned for this.

Its supposed to be gone in a few hours, so I think they thought it was easier just to start later.

Not too mention that other places seem to be fine running trains in the snow...
Online reddebs

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 07:12:15 am »
We have snow here too 😯
Online jillc

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 07:20:12 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:35:49 am
And just where are buses & drivers are going to come from at such short notice?

Erm, they knew it was coming it was in all the weather forecasts.
Offline John C

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 07:22:06 am »
I must admit I wasn't expecting to get up to this, must have fallen 2 inches overnight in Allerton.
It'll cause bedlam, already hearing of schools closing.

Stay safe and warm everyone.
Offline Statto Red

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 07:24:43 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:20:12 am

Erm, they knew it was coming it was in all the weather forecasts.

No it wasn't, the forecasts i was looking at was forecasting sleet on Merseyside overnight [certainly for my area] not snow, snow was forecast for elsewhere,
Online jillc

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 07:30:19 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:24:43 am
No it wasn't, the forecasts i was looking at was forecasting sleet on Merseyside overnight [certainly for my area] not snow, snow was forecast for elsewhere,

It was snowing last night the area had weather warnings on all the weather forecasts I went on last night.
Online Millie

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 07:32:35 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:22:06 am
I must admit I wasn't expecting to get up to this, must have fallen 2 inches overnight in Allerton.
It'll cause bedlam, already hearing of schools closing.

Stay safe and warm everyone.

Same.  I'm on the Wirral and had at least 2 inches here as well.  Ive got an appointment later.  I hope the main roads are going to be ok.
Offline Slippers

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4576 on: Today at 07:34:34 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:12:15 am
We have snow here too 😯

Ours lasted about an hour,then the rain washed it away.
Online Millie

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4577 on: Today at 07:37:04 am »
Anyone on the Wirral?  Can you let me know what the main roads are like.
Offline Statto Red

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4578 on: Today at 07:37:54 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:37:04 am
Anyone on the Wirral?  Can you let me know what the main roads are like.

Me,main roads are ok, buses are running normally.
Online Millie

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 08:02:05 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:37:54 am
Me,main roads are ok, buses are running normally.

That's good to know, thanks.
Offline Statto Red

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4580 on: Today at 08:14:26 am »
Seems like all the schools [certainly secondary schools are closed] on Wirral are now closed, daft thing is, looking on live bus map, the school buses are running. ;D
Online rob1966

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4581 on: Today at 08:20:15 am »
So the UK grinds to a halt once again for a bit of snow?
Online jillc

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4582 on: Today at 08:30:38 am »
They have told me to work from home today, so thats something I am not going to argue about!  ;D
Offline Qston

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4583 on: Today at 08:32:30 am »
Really bad on the wirral. Managed to get in to work by car - which was fun in a rear wheel drive auto ! 
Online reddebs

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4584 on: Today at 08:42:24 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 07:34:34 am
Ours lasted about an hour,then the rain washed it away.

We've got blue skies now so just hoping it doesn't freeze 🥶
Online AndyMuller

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4585 on: Today at 08:45:13 am »
Hopefully the Wirral stays snowed under for the forseeable.
Online jillc

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4586 on: Today at 08:48:23 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:45:13 am
Hopefully the Wirral stays snowed under for the forseeable.

Why?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4587 on: Today at 08:50:14 am »
All my trains cancelled til at least 10am. Looks like it's going to be a WFH day
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4588 on: Today at 08:57:09 am »
I find it unbelievable that parts of the country grinds to a standstill after one night of snow in March. When I was a lad etc, etc.
