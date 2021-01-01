Just been to Caldies park in the snow, the Canadian Geese round the lake are looking at each other as if ..... "you said it would fucking lovely over there in March".
I don't think the Coots I saw sitting on eggs in Sefton Park last week will be best pleased either. 🫤
No snow here, just horrible freezing cold rain and a howling wind. Bin day tomorrow too so loads of bins and rubbish everywhere.
And just where are buses & drivers are going to come from at such short notice?
Erm, they knew it was coming it was in all the weather forecasts.
No it wasn't, the forecasts i was looking at was forecasting sleet on Merseyside overnight [certainly for my area] not snow, snow was forecast for elsewhere,
I must admit I wasn't expecting to get up to this, must have fallen 2 inches overnight in Allerton.It'll cause bedlam, already hearing of schools closing.Stay safe and warm everyone.
We have snow here too 😯
Anyone on the Wirral? Can you let me know what the main roads are like.
Me,main roads are ok, buses are running normally.
Ours lasted about an hour,then the rain washed it away.
Hopefully the Wirral stays snowed under for the forseeable.
