Just been to Caldies park in the snow, the Canadian Geese round the lake are looking at each other as if ..... "you said it would fucking lovely over there in March".
I don't think the Coots I saw sitting on eggs in Sefton Park last week will be best pleased either. 🫤
No snow here, just horrible freezing cold rain and a howling wind. Bin day tomorrow too so loads of bins and rubbish everywhere.
And just where are buses & drivers are going to come from at such short notice?
Erm, they knew it was coming it was in all the weather forecasts.
