I'd definitely want those plane wings de-icing before take off.



I'd agree with that. Being extra cautious would probably see them over-prepared rather than under-prepared.



I wonder what the delays have actually cost? Possibly a lot more than being properly prepared and resourced would have cost.



They do it just before you taxi out, the push you back from the stand then do it then IIRC, I know we had to be de-iced a few winters ago leaving Manc for TenerifeIt'll run into the millions. The biggest killer is working hours. Having spoken to crews, they will get a short run, say Malaga and back, then do a longer run, say Crete and back (we had this scenario last year), which they can fit into their 12 hour day. Once you have a two hour delay or even longer, you've lost the second flight as they'll run out of hours, so you need to get a standby crew in, but delay enough flights and you won't have the crews to cover and have to cancel.