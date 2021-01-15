« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: It's Snowing!!  (Read 263558 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,883
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 11:32:14 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:12:33 am
Yes. Classic example. In this country the obsession is on penny-pinching and cutting corners. This always leads to neglect and decay, which eventually and inevitably leads to it costing more to eventually solve than it would have to maintain correctly and adequately.

Neglect today, pay through the nose later. That's what happens when the first consideration is always cost rather than value. Just going on cost leaves the system inflexible and always on the edge of breaking down. That's Tory ideology though.  :butt


 :thumbup

In a nutshell.

Public services used to be staffed to the level of being able to cope with all but the more extreme busy times. It meant that there were times workers had slack periods and could coast for a while before workloads would ramp up again. That all started getting stripped out in the 80's accelerated through the 90's, even continued in the 00's, then another acceleration in the 10's. The aim appears to find the level where services can just about cope in slack times, then blame staff when they're overloaded or bring in agency workers (costing twice as much)

The NHS is the most glaring case in point
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 12:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:12:33 am
Yes. Classic example. In this country the obsession is on penny-pinching and cutting corners. This always leads to neglect and decay, which eventually and inevitably leads to it costing more to eventually solve than it would have to maintain correctly and adequately.

Neglect today, pay through the nose later. That's what happens when the first consideration is always cost rather than value. Just going on cost leaves the system inflexible and always on the edge of breaking down. That's Tory ideology though.  :butt

The last Tory council for Trafford flogged council services off to Amey - now we get huge floods every time it rains through lack of drainage as they never clear the gulleys anymore. The leaves are just left on the pavements, its shit. Labour have fined them a couple of times already, last one was £1million.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,907
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 12:17:49 pm »
MCR airport. Wow. That's like a centimetre and a half? Absolutely pathetic......

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-64303783




That barely qualifies as a dusting!!!!!! And the comment at the end - it's not about surface area, you muppet, it's about prioritising taxiways, runways and aprons of that dusting......jesus wept what a country it's become......
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 12:22:50 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 12:17:49 pm
MCR airport. Wow. That's like a centimetre and a half? Absolutely pathetic......

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-64303783




That barely qualifies as a dusting!!!!!! And the comment at the end - it's not about surface area, you muppet, it's about prioritising taxiways, runways and aprons of that dusting......jesus wept what a country it's become......

What a twat.

In 2013, we flew back from Tenerife, a woman and her lad we met out there, who are now friends of ours, was on a flight just over a couple of hours behind us. We were the last flight allowed in as they closed the runway due to snow as soon as we landed, it was really deep, I reckon 4 to 6 inches on the grass when we touched down, we used the entire length of the runway to stop. Her plane landed on time as the runway was cleared in about 30/60 mins - the snow was that bad she abandoned trying to get home to Aughton and stayed at a nearby hotel instead.

10 years later they can no longer cope :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,299
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 01:04:26 pm »
Slightly odd question maybe. Do you think Manchester airport is extra cautious with the snow because of Munich?


Or maybe they're just disorganised, similar to their security check halls.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 01:07:18 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:04:26 pm
Slightly odd question maybe. Do you think Manchester airport is extra cautious with the snow because of Munich?


Or maybe they're just disorganised, similar to their security check halls.

Nah they're just disorganised, cost cutting muppets - in fact, if they considered Munich, they'd be ultra careful and have the best equipped airport in the UK for snow clearance.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,348
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 01:12:23 pm »
I'd definitely want those plane wings de-icing before take off.  :o
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,348
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:07:18 pm
Nah they're just disorganised, cost cutting muppets - in fact, if they considered Munich, they'd be ultra careful and have the best equipped airport in the UK for snow clearance.
I'd agree with that. Being extra cautious would probably see them over-prepared rather than under-prepared.

I wonder what the delays have actually cost? Possibly a lot more than being properly prepared and resourced would have cost.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 01:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:12:23 pm
I'd definitely want those plane wings de-icing before take off.  :o

They do it just before you taxi out, the push you back from the stand then do it then IIRC, I know we had to be de-iced a few winters ago leaving Manc for Tenerife

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm
I'd agree with that. Being extra cautious would probably see them over-prepared rather than under-prepared.

I wonder what the delays have actually cost? Possibly a lot more than being properly prepared and resourced would have cost.

It'll run into the millions. The biggest killer is working hours. Having spoken to crews, they will get a short run, say Malaga and back, then do a longer run, say Crete and back (we had this scenario last year), which they can fit into their 12 hour day. Once you have a two hour delay or even longer, you've lost the second flight as they'll run out of hours, so you need to get a standby crew in, but delay enough flights and you won't have the crews to cover and have to cancel.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:27:10 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,907
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 01:22:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:20:53 pm
They do it just before you taxi out, the push you back from the stand then do it then IIRC, I know we had to be de-iced a few winters ago leaving Manc for Tenerife
Yup, a last-second thing, just before taxiing out.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 01:27:54 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 01:22:38 pm
Yup, a last-second thing, just before taxiing out.

Thought so, stops it re-icing before take off
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 01:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:46:23 am
Quite.

As the saying goes: They know the cost of everything and the value of nothing.

Just about to say the same.
Close down sure starts - demand for other services increases
Close down schools for kids with special needs - more resource needed in mainstream schools and the average kids suffer
Underinvest in social care - hospital beds blocked
Cut numbers in the Police - then have to re recruit from a smaller pool of candidates.
Privatise the trains - end up subsidising train co's. I could go on.

There's zero strategic thinking in this country.



Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,348
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 01:31:26 pm »
I've been watching too much Aircrash Investigation on telly.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,348
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 01:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 01:30:34 pm
Just about to say the same...

Run everything into the ground. Eventually the country comes to its senses and votes them out. Next ones in have to sort the mess, but it's so bad that it would take years and years to do. Public get impatient and vote them out, then re-elect the twats who caused it all in the first place..... Repeat ......
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 02:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:34:58 pm
Run everything into the ground. Eventually the country comes to its senses and votes them out. Next ones in have to sort the mess, but it's so bad that it would take years and years to do. Public get impatient and vote them out, then re-elect the twats who caused it all in the first place..... Repeat ......

And I can't go live in Spain because of the c*nts
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,348
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4495 on: Yesterday at 02:20:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:06:52 pm
And I can't go live in Spain because of the c*nts
A fact not lost on us either, because Mrs S wanted us to eventually go and live in Menorca.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4496 on: Yesterday at 07:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:20:07 pm
A fact not lost on us either, because Mrs S wanted us to eventually go and live in Menorca.

Futures changed because of racists pricks :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4497 on: Yesterday at 07:41:32 pm »
Went to meet the wife from work before, put my walking boots on as it was icy. Got near the school and thinking how its a disgrace that the pavements aren't gritted and next thing I know

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,490
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4498 on: Yesterday at 07:47:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:41:32 pm
Went to meet the wife from work before, put my walking boots on as it was icy. Got near the school and thinking how its a disgrace that the pavements aren't gritted and next thing I know



If he was wearing shorts, would have been all right...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,348
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4499 on: Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm »
Any injuries?

Last time I went over on ice I also had a hangover from the night before. The fall shook me to the core and gave me a blinding headache for the rest of the day.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,501
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4500 on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:34:58 pm
Run everything into the ground. Eventually the country comes to its senses and votes them out. Next ones in have to sort the mess, but it's so bad that it would take years and years to do. Public get impatient and vote them out, then re-elect the twats who caused it all in the first place..... Repeat ......
that's exactly what happened in 1979, the Heath government caused the social unrest and Labour got the blame when most of it was down to the Butler budget in 1972. The three day week was introduced by Heath yet Wilson/Callaghan still gets the blame for it.

Then we ended up with 18 years of the fuckers and 11 years of the wicked witch of the west.
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,501
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4501 on: Yesterday at 11:28:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:40:07 pm
Futures changed because of racists pricks :no
let's not forget the dopey ex-pats living it up in the sun who also thought it was a good idea. Thick as mince
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 09:37:16 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm
Any injuries?

Last time I went over on ice I also had a hangover from the night before. The fall shook me to the core and gave me a blinding headache for the rest of the day.

Sprained left wrist and tail bone is sore as. Just before I went flying I was thinking I'd better not fall and break an ankle or something, off to Tenerife in 3 weeks...

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:28:28 pm
let's not forget the dopey ex-pats living it up in the sun who also thought it was a good idea. Thick as mince

They were the ones I cannot understand, look at what free movement gives you, live in the sun, get treated on the NHS when you need to, win/win.

I know a fella, lives in Cornwall, has a place in France, voted leave. His French friends asked him what the fuck did he think he was doing? He realised quite quickly he'd been sold a pup.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 09:54:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:37:16 am
Sprained left wrist and tail bone is sore as. Just before I went flying I was thinking I'd better not fall and break an ankle or something, off to Tenerife in 3 weeks...

They were the ones I cannot understand, look at what free movement gives you, live in the sun, get treated on the NHS when you need to, win/win.

I know a fella, lives in Cornwall, has a place in France, voted leave. His French friends asked him what the fuck did he think he was doing? He realised quite quickly he'd been sold a pup.

My sister's the same mate.  Voted brexit because she's had a lifelong hatred of the EU due to dad and her ex husband brainwashing her about stupid rules like straight carrots, health & safety and human rights.

She couldn't wait to get her vote in without stopping to think that it would negatively effect her or her grandchildren and she still thinks it was a great idea and needed to be done.

She'd love to be living in medieval times, or Victorian or pre war for that "better way of life" though so that's possibly why.

She's desperate to move to Italy for the lifestyle, the weather and the fact she can buy a property with loads of land for peanuts and is now pissed off she can't.


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 