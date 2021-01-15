« previous next »
Author Topic: It's Snowing!!  (Read 262969 times)

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4440 on: Yesterday at 06:09:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:07:46 pm
;D

The Russians are absolute idiots
Those videos are compulsive once I start watching them.  :D  :rollseyes
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:56:36 pm
Footage from Sefton Park yesterday.
So much wrong in there.........mostly involving excessive speed it seems. The ones of overtaking gave me a 2003 flashback to Sweden as a passenger in a car driven by someone going too quickly - when you drive out of the ruts and back again, it's so easy to lose the back end when you hit the ridge in the centre - that's what happened, we span out and then collided, my side, into a roadside lamp - thankfully it was the lattice structure type designed to absorb impact but we were spinning, so the car flipped as well. Next thing I know, I'm being cut out of my seat and pulled through the rear window by fire and rescue. A few days in hospital. Cheeky bastard family tried to charge me for the medical care as I didn't yet have insurance......I told them to claim it off their daughter's policy since she caused the accident!
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 06:20:22 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm
So much wrong in there.........mostly involving excessive speed it seems. The ones of overtaking gave me a 2003 flashback to Sweden as a passenger in a car driven by someone going too quickly - when you drive out of the ruts and back again, it's so easy to lose the back end when you hit the ridge in the centre - that's what happened, we span out and then collided, my side, into a roadside lamp - thankfully it was the lattice structure type designed to absorb impact but we were spinning, so the car flipped as well. Next thing I know, I'm being cut out of my seat and pulled through the rear window by fire and rescue. A few days in hospital. Cheeky bastard family tried to charge me for the medical care as I didn't yet have insurance......I told them to claim it off their daughter's policy since she caused the accident!

That sounds nasty.  :o

I had a bump in Little Crosby in 2006. Snow-covered road with a long straight. Some clown in an Audi was too close so I went a bit faster to create a gap before the sharp left at the end. The idiot also speeds up and closes the gap. I slowed in plenty of time to crawl around the sharp bend but soft lad was still going too fast and ploughed into the back of me. Around the corner was a BMW that had spun off on the next bend.

I wouldn't mind but the guy knew the road and the conditions, yet still decided to go too close. I know this because it turns out he was the brother of a guy I used to work with and lives locally.

Anyway, I'm glad you were relatively ok after your ordeal.
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 06:21:04 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 05:32:54 pm
Ah, for that, the worst thing to do is heel-first. Go flat-footed. Also, bend your knees slightly. And take shorter strides than normal, It might look/feel ridiculous but it gets you from a to b more quickly.

This. You want as much contact of the sole with the ice as possible. Also avoid pushing off or rolling your feet from heel to toe like you'd normally do. If its really slippy, its often better to shuffle along. It might look odd, but you're getting where you want to, and you'll still look better than on your arse!
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 06:32:20 pm »
That video, the vast majority caused by excess speed in unsuitable conditions.

Back in December 2010, I was in Kent with work one Friday and a white out was forecast for later that day in Wales. I left Maidstone at lunchtime and didn't see a flake of snow until I got to the Severn Bridge.

It got worse and worse, had phonecalls off the missus to find a hotel, my brother owned a 4x4 at the time and offered to pick me up somewhere if needed, neighbour said no chance you will get anywhere near our road.

As it turned out though I was the only car on the road, cars abandoned everywhere, and I didn't have to stop so managed to keep going and parked the car outside the house!
« Reply #4445 on: Yesterday at 06:56:20 pm »
I was 22/23 so will have been about 1988/89. Me and our kid were going to Kirkby from ours in Southport, comes out of the house, tons of snow, about a foot deep, I'm not arsed, so went anyway. 2.0 Capri, so I had to be gentle. Coming back into Aughton, there's a sharp left a straight then a sharp right. Just before the right I said this is going to be fun, look at the tracks, someone has lost it here. Sure enough, comes round the bend and there is an XR3 in someones front garden, so we stops. Luckily for him it wasn't too damaged, so we managed to push him out of the garden.

Had one January 2010, we'd had tons of snow all over, I was on Tesco work. Had been fun all day, Newton Le Willows was the worst, the drive in and out from the M6 was rough, tons of stacked up snow in the roads and wheel spinning in reverse to get the truck into their yard. Coming back to our depot, its a country road and I'm doing 15mph. Starts to gently brake to turn into the estate where the depot is, checks my mirrors and the trailer is trying to overtake me, trying to jackknife. Brakes off, cadence braking and only missed the juntion by about 5 feet - well happy
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4446 on: Yesterday at 07:23:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:56:20 pm
...cadence braking...
Oooh! Please explain! Sounds fun! Is it foot on/foot off/repeat, like wax on/wax off?
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:23:46 pm
Oooh! Please explain! Sounds fun! Is it foot on/foot off/repeat, like wax on/wax off?

Yeah, that's it, on and off the brakes in a controlled manner. With an empty trailer on a slippy road, sometimes the trailer brakes will lock as there is no weight on the wheels, this causes the trailer to start to come around on you, so by doing this, it kept the trailer roughly in line.
« Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 07:31:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:31:19 pm
Yeah, that's it, on and off the brakes in a controlled manner. With an empty trailer on a slippy road, sometimes the trailer brakes will lock, this causes the trailer to start to come around on you, so by doing this, it kept the trailer roughly in line.
Sweet. Do you also use downshifting to lose momentum or does that not work on artics?
Also December 2010, just before Xmas, after that big fall of snow. Driving down a fairly gentle hill behind a bus.

He brakes, I think to slow down a bit in advance for the mini roundabout at the bottom, but he's actually stopping to let someone off (not at a bus stop, the twat). Realise I need to brake a bit harder than ideal. Immediately on braking, my steering wheel goes slack and I'm sliding at about 15mph toward the back of the now stationary bus that's perhaps 25 yards in front.

All I'm thinking is "how many of those c*nts on the bus are going to claim whiplash?"

Luckily I'm also drifting leftwards ever so slightly and, about 6 foot short of impact, I hit virgin snow by the kerb, then the kerb itself. I came to a stop with my front bumper less than a foot from ploughing into the back.

Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:31:58 pm
Sweet. Do you also use downshifting to lose momentum or does that not work on artics?

Every truck at our place is an Automatic now, but you can switch to manual and downshift, but in crap weather I just keep the speed down and let the auto do the work, or use manual and lock it into a gear. There is an exhaust retarder, which does the braking rather than the brakes, but that can be quite severe, so you don't use that in icy conditions.

Our kid used to drive an automatic DAF. He came off the M6 at J10 to go to the depot at Willenhall in heavy snow and the autobox couldn't cope, it was changing up and down the box like a madman, spinning up, he was doing about 5mph on a busy dual carriageway - the Police had to give him an escort to the depot.
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 05:05:01 pm
Okay, okay - I drilled a hole in the corner of your ceiling.........check it out..........with your fancy android phone.......... :P

The ice thing - two years ago, my La Sportiva hiking boots gave up the ghost and I bought a lovely new pair, with incredible vibram soles and a tread that looked like a monster truck tyre. 15 months later, pressure points are obvious so I filed a claim for premature wear and tear which was rejected. Fast forward to this week and the tread is almost at the sole, around the 'ball of the foot' on each boot - and it's icy as fuck! Am considering buying those clip-on metal studs you see arl grannies wear in these parts.

And my next set of boots is unlikely to have a vibram sole - I remember the old saying that it should last longer than the boot - seems that built-in obsoleteness has reached the walking shoe industry, the bastards - cos the actual boot is great, nowt wrong with it.......

Would you consider getting your boots re-treaded mate?  I've got an old pair of Suede caterpillars that I wore for about 15 years until the soles literally fell off, but the uppers are fine. I keep thinking I'll get around to getting new treads put on them...

My current shoes are Skechers. Cost me about a ton. I got them as I do loads of walking and they were waterproof, but they started splitting at the toe/sole join after only a few months. I've stuck with them for almost three years out of sheer stubborness, but I'm tired of superglueing them and they're flat out dangerous in icy conditions. 
Not sure re-treading branded hiking boots is even a thing but I'll ask.....
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:18:00 pm
Not sure re-treading branded hiking boots is even a thing but I'll ask.....

Is it possible to re-tread a stirred pot?
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm
Is it possible to re-tread a stirred pot?
Ask the black cat with the ladle.....
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm
Ask the black cat with the ladle.....

Still in the FSG thread, is he?
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:57:39 pm
Still in the FSG thread, is he?
He's.....................ev.....................ery....................where...........................

Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:59:09 pm
He's.....................ev.....................ery....................where...........................



 ;D
He's wherever you lead him.
Had a bit of snow, about 1cm, last night here in Stockport and of course they have closed both runways at Manchester airport.
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 08:33:21 am
Had a bit of snow, about 1cm, last night here in Stockport and of course they have closed both runways at Manchester airport.

Fucking useless bastards

Its snowing heavily over our side right now
Looks like another light dusting overnight in Liverpool. Barely sticking, but probably enough to slip on your arse.
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 08:33:21 am
Had a bit of snow, about 1cm, last night here in Stockport and of course they have closed both runways at Manchester airport.


They're penny-pinching arseholes. Probably had two untrained kids on minimum wage armed with shovels clearing the runways.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:32:47 am

They're penny-pinching arseholes. Probably had two untrained kids on minimum wage armed with shovels clearing the runways.

Their Twitter feed is full of compliments  ;D

They have opened the runways but the taxiways are still covered in snow and it's snowing again. I'm just glad I'm not stuck there this morning.
Blue skies over here, but very cold.
