I was 22/23 so will have been about 1988/89. Me and our kid were going to Kirkby from ours in Southport, comes out of the house, tons of snow, about a foot deep, I'm not arsed, so went anyway. 2.0 Capri, so I had to be gentle. Coming back into Aughton, there's a sharp left a straight then a sharp right. Just before the right I said this is going to be fun, look at the tracks, someone has lost it here. Sure enough, comes round the bend and there is an XR3 in someones front garden, so we stops. Luckily for him it wasn't too damaged, so we managed to push him out of the garden.



Had one January 2010, we'd had tons of snow all over, I was on Tesco work. Had been fun all day, Newton Le Willows was the worst, the drive in and out from the M6 was rough, tons of stacked up snow in the roads and wheel spinning in reverse to get the truck into their yard. Coming back to our depot, its a country road and I'm doing 15mph. Starts to gently brake to turn into the estate where the depot is, checks my mirrors and the trailer is trying to overtake me, trying to jackknife. Brakes off, cadence braking and only missed the juntion by about 5 feet - well happy