Author Topic: It's Snowing!!  (Read 262674 times)

The Russians are absolute idiots
Those videos are compulsive once I start watching them.  :D  :rollseyes
Footage from Sefton Park yesterday.
So much wrong in there.........mostly involving excessive speed it seems. The ones of overtaking gave me a 2003 flashback to Sweden as a passenger in a car driven by someone going too quickly - when you drive out of the ruts and back again, it's so easy to lose the back end when you hit the ridge in the centre - that's what happened, we span out and then collided, my side, into a roadside lamp - thankfully it was the lattice structure type designed to absorb impact but we were spinning, so the car flipped as well. Next thing I know, I'm being cut out of my seat and pulled through the rear window by fire and rescue. A few days in hospital. Cheeky bastard family tried to charge me for the medical care as I didn't yet have insurance......I told them to claim it off their daughter's policy since she caused the accident!
So much wrong in there.........mostly involving excessive speed it seems. The ones of overtaking gave me a 2003 flashback to Sweden as a passenger in a car driven by someone going too quickly - when you drive out of the ruts and back again, it's so easy to lose the back end when you hit the ridge in the centre - that's what happened, we span out and then collided, my side, into a roadside lamp - thankfully it was the lattice structure type designed to absorb impact but we were spinning, so the car flipped as well. Next thing I know, I'm being cut out of my seat and pulled through the rear window by fire and rescue. A few days in hospital. Cheeky bastard family tried to charge me for the medical care as I didn't yet have insurance......I told them to claim it off their daughter's policy since she caused the accident!

That sounds nasty.  :o

I had a bump in Little Crosby in 2006. Snow-covered road with a long straight. Some clown in an Audi was too close so I went a bit faster to create a gap before the sharp left at the end. The idiot also speeds up and closes the gap. I slowed in plenty of time to crawl around the sharp bend but soft lad was still going too fast and ploughed into the back of me. Around the corner was a BMW that had spun off on the next bend.

I wouldn't mind but the guy knew the road and the conditions, yet still decided to go too close. I know this because it turns out he was the brother of a guy I used to work with and lives locally.

Anyway, I'm glad you were relatively ok after your ordeal.
Ah, for that, the worst thing to do is heel-first. Go flat-footed. Also, bend your knees slightly. And take shorter strides than normal, It might look/feel ridiculous but it gets you from a to b more quickly.

This. You want as much contact of the sole with the ice as possible. Also avoid pushing off or rolling your feet from heel to toe like you'd normally do. If its really slippy, its often better to shuffle along. It might look odd, but you're getting where you want to, and you'll still look better than on your arse!
