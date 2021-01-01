So much wrong in there.........mostly involving excessive speed it seems. The ones of overtaking gave me a 2003 flashback to Sweden as a passenger in a car driven by someone going too quickly - when you drive out of the ruts and back again, it's so easy to lose the back end when you hit the ridge in the centre - that's what happened, we span out and then collided, my side, into a roadside lamp - thankfully it was the lattice structure type designed to absorb impact but we were spinning, so the car flipped as well. Next thing I know, I'm being cut out of my seat and pulled through the rear window by fire and rescue. A few days in hospital. Cheeky bastard family tried to charge me for the medical care as I didn't yet have insurance......I told them to claim it off their daughter's policy since she caused the accident!
That sounds nasty.
I had a bump in Little Crosby in 2006. Snow-covered road with a long straight. Some clown in an Audi was too close so I went a bit faster to create a gap before the sharp left at the end. The idiot also speeds up and closes the gap. I slowed in plenty of time to crawl around the sharp bend but soft lad was still going too fast and ploughed into the back of me. Around the corner was a BMW that had spun off on the next bend.
I wouldn't mind but the guy knew the road and the conditions, yet still decided to go too close. I know this because it turns out he was the brother of a guy I used to work with and lives locally.
Anyway, I'm glad you were relatively ok after your ordeal.