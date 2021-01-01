Footage from Sefton Park yesterday.



So much wrong in there.........mostly involving excessive speed it seems. The ones of overtaking gave me a 2003 flashback to Sweden as a passenger in a car driven by someone going too quickly - when you drive out of the ruts and back again, it's so easy to lose the back end when you hit the ridge in the centre - that's what happened, we span out and then collided, my side, into a roadside lamp - thankfully it was the lattice structure type designed to absorb impact but we were spinning, so the car flipped as well. Next thing I know, I'm being cut out of my seat and pulled through the rear window by fire and rescue. A few days in hospital. Cheeky bastard family tried to charge me for the medical care as I didn't yet have insurance......I told them to claim it off their daughter's policy since she caused the accident!