Does anybody remember that documentary Orbit, from around 10 years ago? It said that, on average, January 19th is the coldest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere, on account of seasonal lag etc. This cold snap pretty much dials that in.



Thank goodness the wet weather seems ready to break by the last week of January. Fed up with this miserable gunk.



My dad always used to say that he expected snow more around his birthday in late January then into February. It's only been in more recent years that I became aware of the fact that despite the shortest days being in December, the coldest come in late January due to the lag you mentioned.We also notice this lag when snorkelling on holiday. If we go in late June or early July the air is hot but the sea is still comparatively cool due to water taking longer to heat than land. But if we go in late September when the air is cooling, the sea is actually much warmer.