My landlady lives on Saaremaa, the largest of Estonia's islands. We thought we had it bad here with 20cms overnight the other night. They've had 30cms overnight!! On top of that, they now have freezing rain.Put that into context, snowflakes take up over 10 times the surface area of raindrops - adding raindrops that freeze on impact to objects already below freezing point, you get Instant Ice - Everywhere.That's why trees fall down in winter here - not because the wind catches the leaves (no wind, no leaves), but because of the weight of the ice.Change "trees" to "power lines" and you get the same effect https://news.err.ee/1608816136/power-out-for-more-than-6-000-households-in-saaremaa-hiiumaa
Got to Lime Street at 1pm and it was chucking it down, fucking ace it was, even if my feet got soaked
I bet you still had your shorts on as well.
😁Nah being good today, had my jeans on.Bloody hit me hard today, was in Mathew Street and it hit me that 60 years ago Ma was a 16 Yr old kid going the cavern and seeing the likes of the Beatles starting out. Think she started going the cavern in 61 when she was 15
You are learning. Wow, life flies by doesn't it just makes you realise you have to make the most of each and every day that you can. Not bad though sneaking to the Cavern to see the Beatles, lucky mum.
My dad worked at Lancaster House in the 60s and one lunch time wandered down to the Cavern with a couple of young blokes. Said there was this group on wearing leathers and one of them had a harmonica welded to his guitar.A few months later
Hah! This is why I stayed at home today. Even by our standards, this is a bad one..... I remind you - this is the city centre - many of these are smack-bang in the middle of town. The snowflakes are horizontal. Expression on the face of pic 27 says it all really https://news.err.ee/1608817684/gallery-snowstorm-birgit-hits-tallinn
