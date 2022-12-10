« previous next »
Author Topic: It's Snowing!!  (Read 258620 times)

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4320 on: December 10, 2022, 04:48:32 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 10, 2022, 01:20:21 pm
My landlady lives on Saaremaa, the largest of Estonia's islands. We thought we had it bad here with 20cms overnight the other night. They've had 30cms overnight!! On top of that, they now have freezing rain.

Put that into context, snowflakes take up over 10 times the surface area of raindrops - adding raindrops that freeze on impact to objects already below freezing point, you get Instant Ice - Everywhere.

That's why trees fall down in winter here - not because the wind catches the leaves (no wind, no leaves), but because of the weight of the ice.

Change "trees" to "power lines" and you get the same effect  :o

https://news.err.ee/1608816136/power-out-for-more-than-6-000-households-in-saaremaa-hiiumaa
You think that's bad?  :missus

We've had 1mm of snow here. It's chaos. Absolute chaos.
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4321 on: December 10, 2022, 07:38:28 pm »
Got to Lime Street at 1pm and it was chucking it down, fucking ace it was, even if my feet got soaked
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4322 on: December 10, 2022, 11:03:56 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 10, 2022, 07:38:28 pm
Got to Lime Street at 1pm and it was chucking it down, fucking ace it was, even if my feet got soaked

I bet you still had your shorts on as well.  ;D
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4323 on: December 10, 2022, 11:16:34 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December 10, 2022, 11:03:56 pm
I bet you still had your shorts on as well.  ;D

😁

Nah being good today, had my jeans on.

Bloody hit me hard today, was in Mathew Street and it hit me that 60 years ago Ma was a 16 Yr old kid going the cavern and seeing the likes of the Beatles starting out. Think she started going the cavern in 61 when she was 15
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4324 on: December 10, 2022, 11:20:32 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 10, 2022, 11:16:34 pm
😁

Nah being good today, had my jeans on.

Bloody hit me hard today, was in Mathew Street and it hit me that 60 years ago Ma was a 16 Yr old kid going the cavern and seeing the likes of the Beatles starting out. Think she started going the cavern in 61 when she was 15

You are learning.  ;D 

Wow, life flies by doesn't it just makes you realise you have to make the most of each and every day that you can. Not bad though sneaking to the Cavern to see the Beatles, lucky mum.  ;D

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4325 on: December 10, 2022, 11:23:39 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December 10, 2022, 11:20:32 pm
You are learning.  ;D 

Wow, life flies by doesn't it just makes you realise you have to make the most of each and every day that you can. Not bad though sneaking to the Cavern to see the Beatles, lucky mum.  ;D

My dad worked at Lancaster House in the 60s and one lunch time wandered down to the Cavern with a couple of young blokes. Said there was this group on wearing leathers and one of them had a harmonica welded to his guitar.

A few months later.
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4326 on: December 10, 2022, 11:25:20 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 10, 2022, 11:23:39 pm
My dad worked at Lancaster House in the 60s and one lunch time wandered down to the Cavern with a couple of young blokes. Said there was this group on wearing leathers and one of them had a harmonica welded to his guitar.

A few months later.

Amazing. If I could transported back in time it would be the 60's imagine the fun of cavorting down Matthew Street back then.  ;D
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4327 on: December 11, 2022, 10:32:47 pm »
First snow in Boston this evening only supposed to be a dusting but it looks like it's covering.
Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4328 on: December 12, 2022, 10:09:36 am »
Full-on blizzard today, with 15-20cms more snow forecast along with it. NE wind whipping up off the sea. Brutal. -4 feels like -247.......

*edit*
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 12, 2022, 02:33:15 pm
Hah! This is why I stayed at home today. Even by our standards, this is a bad one.....  :o

I remind you - this is the city centre - many of these are smack-bang in the middle of town. The snowflakes are horizontal. Expression on the face of pic 27 says it all really  ::)

https://news.err.ee/1608817684/gallery-snowstorm-birgit-hits-tallinn
« Last Edit: December 12, 2022, 02:34:15 pm by 24/Swans-a-7ing »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 01:04:07 pm »
On Anglesey 😯
