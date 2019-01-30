We got 6 inches of snow Monday night in Toronto, 70kph winds blew drifts 4 foot high in places. Literally had to shovel paths in the back yard as the dogs are very old and couldn't really get back to the surface once they went under. Then it turned deep freeze, its -21 C at the moment with a brisk wind on top of that, gusts to 60k. The "wind chill" is -35. Thats actually dangerous.The Mirror "Army drafted in as towns cutoff".Ya softies i swear to god. +5 your forecast today. Spring, man. i can take the dustbins out in bare feet in that. I often do because one neighbor is from Haiti and the other from Honduras and they are softer than you lot, it freaks them out badly and never fails to make me laugh. Inside of course, im not evil or anything.