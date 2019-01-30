« previous next »
Author Topic: It's Snowing!!  (Read 198626 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4200 on: January 30, 2019, 11:40:41 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on January 30, 2019, 10:16:38 AM
How will that impact the game? What about supporters getting to & from Anfield?

Leicester will build snowmen in their goal and still park the bus.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4201 on: January 30, 2019, 12:19:26 PM »
Might be a problem for Leicester's fans and some of our OOTs, but it won't be getting called off on account of snow here.
Offline dai_bonehead

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4202 on: January 30, 2019, 12:24:05 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 30, 2019, 11:08:22 AM
If you are going to read Tory papers that spout nothing but absolute bollocks do it preferably in a dark room without access to the internet.

Absolutely. Disliked them since growing up in South Wales during the miner's strike. It amazing that people from the South East don't understand why a lot of people here don't trust the Conservatives.
Offline BCCC

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4203 on: January 30, 2019, 12:30:17 PM »
Clear the pitch lines, orange ball. Crack on.

Offline ScubaSteve

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4204 on: January 30, 2019, 03:07:35 PM »
This thread  ;D the sun is shining now!! 
Online Yosser0_0

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4205 on: January 30, 2019, 03:16:39 PM »
Quote from: BCCC on January 30, 2019, 12:30:17 PM
Clear the pitch lines, orange ball. Crack on.

Is right, jumpers for goalposts, isn't it!! Is that the Anfield End?
Online gazzam1963

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4206 on: January 30, 2019, 03:23:38 PM »
Quote from: BCCC on January 30, 2019, 12:30:17 PM
Clear the pitch lines, orange ball. Crack on.




Bet you shanks had all them motivated to do the best removal of snow ever
Offline Bobinhood

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4207 on: January 30, 2019, 04:14:42 PM »
We got 6 inches of snow Monday night in Toronto, 70kph winds blew drifts 4 foot high in places. Literally had to shovel paths in the back yard as the dogs are very old and couldn't really get back to the surface once they went under  ;D. Then it turned deep freeze, its -21 C at the moment with a brisk wind on top of that, gusts to 60k.  The "wind chill" is -35. Thats actually dangerous.

The Mirror  "Army drafted in as towns cutoff".

Ya softies i swear to god.  +5 your forecast today. Spring, man. i can take the dustbins out in bare feet in that. I often do because one neighbor is from Haiti and the other from Honduras and they are softer than you lot, it freaks them out badly and never fails to make me laugh. Inside of course, im not evil or anything.
Offline Linudden

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4208 on: January 30, 2019, 04:45:56 PM »
I guess 3 cm of snow and panic as usual? 25-30 cm of snow on the ground here in Eastern Sweden and -7°C in the air, set to drop to double-digits overnight. No big deal. That being said, only half of the town's artificial pitch has been shoveled. Too little budget to hire any more people for that third-tier club in a small town like this.
Offline Jambo Power

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4209 on: January 30, 2019, 04:52:18 PM »
Are there any games of football tonight in Toronto or Eastern Sweden?
Offline Zimagic

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4210 on: January 30, 2019, 04:52:45 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on January 30, 2019, 04:45:56 PM
I guess 3 cm of snow and panic as usual? 25-30 cm of snow on the ground here in Eastern Sweden and -7°C in the air, set to drop to double-digits overnight. No big deal. That being said, only half of the town's artificial pitch has been shoveled. Too little budget to hire any more people for that third-tier club in a small town like this.

Get the players out to clear it before they start playing! That'll warm them up! :)
Offline Bobinhood

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4211 on: January 30, 2019, 04:59:03 PM »
Quote from: Jambo Power on January 30, 2019, 04:52:18 PM
Are there any games of football tonight in Toronto or Eastern Sweden?

First games scheduled Feb 26. no lie . its crazy. concacaf cl round of 16 second leg. Pretty sure to be sub zero. Maybe way sub.  Got Independiente of Mexico in. They are gonna love that, just like home.  ;D
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: It's snowing!
« Reply #4212 on: January 30, 2019, 05:01:16 PM »
I can remember the call going out, and we all went down to clear the snow off the pitch and terraces after school. Must have been late sixties, I think we were playing Ferencvaros. Then we all had to queue up outside for two hours to get in.
Offline jack witham

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4213 on: January 30, 2019, 05:35:17 PM »
I can remember a game against Luton in the cup ,might have been a replay.
They never turned up said the weather was too bad.
Even though some of their fans made it.
Used to hate playing them Mick Harford and that prick with the head band Steve Foster I think.
Horrible bastards and their plastic pitch.

Offline Hellrazor

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4214 on: February 6, 2019, 12:28:17 PM »
Quote from: jack witham on January 30, 2019, 05:35:17 PM
I can remember a game against Luton in the cup ,might have been a replay.
They never turned up said the weather was too bad.
Even though some of their fans made it.
Used to hate playing them Mick Harford and that prick with the head band Steve Foster I think.
Horrible bastards and their plastic pitch.


yeah foster was the one with the headband

i think that was the game Liverpool tricked Alan Irvine into believing he was playing, when he left  the dressing room to ring home and tell his family he was playing he then came back to an empty dressing room. Think to add insult to injury someone didnt recognise him and threw him out of the ground.

edit: the last bit about him being thrown out is wrong, he was left alone with kenny in the changing room before finally being told it was off
« Last Edit: February 6, 2019, 12:39:11 PM by Hellrazor »
Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4215 on: November 14, 2019, 09:22:47 AM »
It's snowing here right now just below Exmoor.

Quite large flakes but fortunately it's not sticking, or at least yet, the ground is probably just a tad too warm and air temperature is around 2 degrees C.



Online Craig 🤔

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4216 on: November 14, 2019, 09:41:32 AM »
Temperature def been dropping quite rapidly up here, took a walk into town yesterday and the wind was absolutely baltic.
Online rob1966

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4217 on: November 14, 2019, 10:34:04 AM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on November 14, 2019, 09:22:47 AM
It's snowing here right now just below Exmoor.

Quite large flakes but fortunately it's not sticking, or at least yet, the ground is probably just a tad too warm and air temperature is around 2 degrees C.

Hate the snow these days

Our kids is driving his truck from Southampton to Birmingham and back - he's chosen to sit in the jam on the A34 rather than go over birdlip due to the snow.

Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4218 on: November 14, 2019, 10:52:35 AM »
You know earlier I said it wasn't sticking...well it is now and shows no sign of abating, if anything it's getting heavier.

Offline norv44

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4219 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 PM »
For anyone interested, we had anywhere from 76 to 93 cm of snow fall in St John's, Newfoundland yesterday. It's the biggest storm in our recorded history. Here are Some pictures I took awhile trying to do the clean up today. In the first you can see what's visible of our car, the little black strip. In the last, my partner had to sit on it to shovel it out. We couldn't finish as an electrical transformer blew up on a power line almost overhead. Back at it tomorrow!
Online rob1966

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4220 on: Yesterday at 10:57:47 PM »
The UK would go into hysterics if that happened here.
Offline norv44

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4221 on: Yesterday at 11:10:07 PM »
It sure isn't a picnic. We're used to snow but yesterday was unbelievable. Our biggest problem around our house is trying to find a place to pile it up. The city will likely be back to normal by Monday or Tuesday though.
Online rob1966

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 10:14:37 AM »
Quote from: norv44 on Yesterday at 11:10:07 PM
It sure isn't a picnic. We're used to snow but yesterday was unbelievable. Our biggest problem around our house is trying to find a place to pile it up. The city will likely be back to normal by Monday or Tuesday though.

Yeah, where the hell do you put that much snow? Just make giant snowmen?

Thats what get me the most. I know Canada and America are used to snow, but they way you deal with huge snow falls compared to the way the UK falls apart when half an inch falls is ridiculous. Used to work with a fella who lived in Denver, sent me some pics one day, snow most of the way up the windows - everyone was dug out by the end of the day and back to normal.

If you get Sky news over there, have a watch of the reporting if we get any snow this year, it'll give you a right laugh.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: It's Snowing!!
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 10:17:44 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:14:37 AM
Yeah, where the hell do you put that much snow? Just make giant snowmen?

Thats what get me the most. I know Canada and America are used to snow, but they way you deal with huge snow falls compared to the way the UK falls apart when half an inch falls is ridiculous. Used to work with a fella who lived in Denver, sent me some pics one day, snow most of the way up the windows - everyone was dug out by the end of the day and back to normal.

If you get Sky news over there, have a watch of the reporting if we get any snow this year, it'll give you a right laugh.
Same in the summer Rob.

Get 3 hot days in a row over here and everybody is dying   :)
