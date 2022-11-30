I dont agree with that Rob. Certain aspects of their culture is shit and Ill never respect that.

They paid brown envelopes to have developed cultures visit them and then lied about how these developed people will be treated, there is nothing to respect.

Fans visiting the world cup is not like choosing to go there on holiday.





Maybe respect was the wrong word, as I don't respect their views at all. Basically I was saying don't do anything in contravention of their laws or culture. Some states say its OK to stone gays or discriminate against them or expect them to hide away, if people from there come here, we expect them to obey our laws and not do what is OK at home ,we expect them to behave in a way we find acceptable and tough shit if the gay village upsets you, or you don't like seeing open displays of affection, that is OUR culture, so abide by it.Going there is like a holiday though, you fly out for x amount of days, you stay in a hotel (or a tent) on non match days you either lay around the pool or do touristy stuff. If you don't like their laws and culture, don't go, don't participate in this vile corrupt tournament. Its only a shit tournament after all.