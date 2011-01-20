« previous next »
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #560 on: July 5, 2021, 02:20:54 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July  5, 2021, 11:08:56 am
Said he wouldn't take the knee. Gone down in my estimation. Taking the knee is only part of anti-racism. His conservatism is sticking out a mile.

Barnes is extremely articulate and interesting on the subject of racism. And, never mind the fact I idolised him as a young fan, I will take his view on racism over mine (and others) any day, especially as a white middle aged bloke.

I don't think he's conservative, I think instead he does not like false liberalism and he also speaks uncomfortable truths. For example, he said he was pleased that Liam Neeson claimed (some years ago) he was ready to go out and "hurt a black person", after his friend was raped. Because it spoke of a rage that is present in society.

I have problems with taking the knee, but if Sterling and friends in that England team want to do it, then they should do it.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #561 on: July 5, 2021, 02:31:22 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July  5, 2021, 11:08:56 am
Said he wouldn't take the knee. Gone down in my estimation. Taking the knee is only part of anti-racism. His conservatism is sticking out a mile.

I find it strange how anyone can judge a black man for if he wants to kneel or not - especially Barnes, who not only has experienced a lot of racism as a sportsman but is extremely knowledgeable and well spoken about the subject.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #562 on: July 5, 2021, 03:18:25 pm »
John Barnes 

"Taking the knee is raising awareness in a negative way by providing a platform for those who want to boo. That makes it counterproductive. It is Einstein’s definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results."

-------------

I'm not black, so totally understand I don't and can never understand his experience with racism, and empathy is an easy word to say but not so easy to feel. But I still disagree with him on taking the knee.
Taking the knee also get's people talking (as the black power salutes did and Ali converting to being a Muslim did).
Yes, more can and needs to be done to stop/defeat racism, but not if it's hidden away (as Johnson tried with the Sewell report).
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #563 on: July 5, 2021, 05:05:01 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July  5, 2021, 03:18:25 pm
John Barnes 

"Taking the knee is raising awareness in a negative way by providing a platform for those who want to boo. That makes it counterproductive. It is Einsteins definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results."

-------------

I'm not black, so totally understand I don't and can never understand his experience with racism, and empathy is an easy word to say but not so easy to feel. But I still disagree with him on taking the knee.
Taking the knee also get's people talking (as the black power salutes did and Ali converting to being a Muslim did).
Yes, more can and needs to be done to stop/defeat racism, but not if it's hidden away (as Johnson tried with the Sewell report).

Barnes has always been consistent on people looking inwards to examine their own attitudes, rather than looking outwards to condemn others for not conforming to their stated standards.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #564 on: July 5, 2021, 06:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on July  5, 2021, 05:05:01 pm
Barnes has always been consistent on people looking inwards to examine their own attitudes, rather than looking outwards to condemn others for not conforming to their stated standards.
Sorry?
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #565 on: July 5, 2021, 06:25:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  5, 2021, 02:00:41 pm
Whether you agree with him or not on that issue, you can bet he has a very rational and intelligent reason behind his opinion. And I think his general overall view on anti-racism is possibly more informed than yours (certainly is compared to mine) given his background and life experience. Moving from Jamaica and despite his success still had, like, actual bananas thrown at him on the pitch.

It would be interesting to hear his reasons, particularly, as you point out, he's been subjected to racist abuse in the past.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #566 on: July 5, 2021, 06:33:23 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July  5, 2021, 06:23:06 pm
Sorry?

See his Question Time appearance. He spoke up for Liam Neeson when he was getting shedloads for his comment. He said that Neeson was honest about his inner feelings, which was something to be commended, and asked if everyone on the panel and in the audience was as free from prejudice as they supposed they were. His guess was no, prejudice is something that's instilled in you from your upbringing, and everyone has some sort. But not everyone is willing to look at themselves with the kind of honesty that Neeson showed. Barnes was pretty scathing about those who dismiss individuals they don't like with this label or that, "You're a racist".

It was almost universally recognised as one of the best QT guest appearances ever.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #567 on: July 5, 2021, 08:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on July  5, 2021, 06:33:23 pm
See his Question Time appearance. He spoke up for Liam Neeson when he was getting shedloads for his comment. He said that Neeson was honest about his inner feelings, which was something to be commended, and asked if everyone on the panel and in the audience was as free from prejudice as they supposed they were. His guess was no, prejudice is something that's instilled in you from your upbringing, and everyone has some sort. But not everyone is willing to look at themselves with the kind of honesty that Neeson showed. Barnes was pretty scathing about those who dismiss individuals they don't like with this label or that, "You're a racist".

It was almost universally recognised as one of the best QT guest appearances ever.
The point is probably to nuanced for me, but some people just are 'a racist'.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #568 on: July 5, 2021, 08:46:50 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July  5, 2021, 11:08:56 am
Said he wouldn't take the knee. Gone down in my estimation. Taking the knee is only part of anti-racism. His conservatism is sticking out a mile.

Seems like a silly thing to say (esp the Con dig).

Whilst I will always support taking the knee,Diggers point and reasoning is solid & sure as shit isn't anti the cause,he has been there,seen it and done it over decades.

I'd love to watch somebody try to Whitesplain how he is wrong though,they all tried and failed over the collective Neeson pants pissing.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #569 on: July 5, 2021, 08:49:28 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July  5, 2021, 08:26:47 pm
The point is probably to nuanced for me, but some people just are 'a racist'.

Sure,some people will always be c*nts but Digger would argue that they were not born c*nts & do not have to die still being a c*nt.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #570 on: July 5, 2021, 09:17:27 pm »
The thing about Barnes is that (for this country) hes somewhat rare in that hes an upper middle class kid form an educated family and privileged background.

Sadly far too few tuck that box in the U.K.

Barnes sees race and racism differently because his background is different and he grew up without racism.  Yes, he experienced racism when older, but he didnt grow up with that feeling of being other

That doesnt make his opinion right or wrong, but it perhaps explains why its different to many other views.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #571 on: July 5, 2021, 09:25:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  5, 2021, 09:17:27 pm
The thing about Barnes is that (for this country) hes somewhat rare in that hes an upper middle class kid form an educated family and privileged background.

Sadly far too few tuck that box in the U.K.

Barnes sees race and racism differently because his background is different and he grew up without racism.  Yes, he experienced racism when older, but he didnt grow up with that feeling of being other

That doesnt make his opinion right or wrong, but it perhaps explains why its different to many other views.


And that is something that he is always quick to point out.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #572 on: July 5, 2021, 11:39:28 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on July  5, 2021, 11:08:56 am
Said he wouldn't take the knee. Gone down in my estimation. Taking the knee is only part of anti-racism. His conservatism is sticking out a mile.
I'm guessing you have just taken the headline and run with that instead of looking into why and what Barnes has said what he has said. The conservatism suggestion is just lazy and completely inaccurate.
You should listen to his interview with Nihal Arthanayake from 9th June on 5Live to get his take on it. Whether you agree with what he says or not he puts his points across articulately and with passion.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #573 on: July 6, 2021, 10:21:54 am »
Yes, Barnes's critique of taking the knee is a radical one, not a conservative one. (Didn't Zaha object for a similar reason?) I don't agree with it, but he makes some good points.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #574 on: July 6, 2021, 10:30:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  6, 2021, 10:21:54 am
Yes, Barnes's critique of taking the knee is a radical one, not a conservative one. (Didn't Zaha object for a similar reason?) I don't agree with it, but he makes some good points.

A conservative argument would be to keep politics out of sport.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #575 on: July 6, 2021, 12:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on July  6, 2021, 10:30:32 am
A conservative argument would be to keep politics out of sport.

I think it would be nice to keep politics out of sport but sadly some football fans racially abuse our players while they are on duty.

As Barnes always says, this is a society problem not just a football problem. Perhaps *I say naively* some racist England fans will learn from watching Raheem Sterling be England's best player and gradually realise, Sterling is what England looks like, he is what is England IS, as much as Harry Kane or anyone else.

Taking the knee, slightly different argument I don't want to get into but I would like to see this England team, united as they are together, walk off a football pitch at some stage if their mates are being racially abused. That's direct action and knuckle-heads that did it, will know, next to tall their mates that the match has stopped because of them.

« Reply #576 on: July 6, 2021, 12:17:07 pm »
I understand that the taking a knee was to show solidarity and generally the people that have a problem with it are ignorant or racist

But it is quite strange to see what was originally a brave act of defiance and protest by Kaepernick be turned into something that is the status quo. In becoming uniform and standard procedure, definitely has lost some of its power and intent.

Then again when you see the fans booing it, it reminds you that general acceptance of racism being a real problem is not shared by the English public... Makes me want them to keep doing it or some other bigger gesture.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #577 on: July 7, 2021, 03:59:25 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on July  6, 2021, 12:17:07 pm
I understand that the taking a knee was to show solidarity and generally the people that have a problem with it are ignorant or racist

But it is quite strange to see what was originally a brave act of defiance and protest by Kaepernick be turned into something that is the status quo. In becoming uniform and standard procedure, definitely has lost some of its power and intent.

Then again when you see the fans booing it, it reminds you that general acceptance of racism being a real problem is not shared by the English public... Makes me want them to keep doing it or some other bigger gesture.

It could be said to be turned on it's head entirely

There are some loose connections

During a pre game ritual, Kaepernick showed some dissent and highlighted a societal trend (that he loosely connected to the pregame ritual) he was unhappy with.  He was told what the pregame REALLY stood for and how it must be observed and he was blasted by his natural political opponents as being someone motivated by hate

Now we have fans showing dissent to a pregame ritual and trying to draw attention to societal trend they don't like i.e. wokeism.

And the people that stood up for kap are the ones attacking them and telling them what the pregame ritual really stands for and how it must be observed and are told they are purely motivated by hate

There are some connections, as well as many differences between both instances.  You have to admire kap's bravery, very distinct 

The problem we have is many of us assume the worst possible intentions for anyone that thinks differently from us, in these tribal times.  I applaud John Barnes for not being so tribal, he will be attacked for saying it, but you can imagine how badly he would be attacked if he was white and said it,  attacking the man and not the ball is the modern way
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #578 on: October 13, 2021, 09:32:31 am »
The big man will be appearing on Celebrity Trash Monsters: What's Your Waste Size?

He will be "coming face to face with his mountain of TRASH by wearing it for two weeks."

Channel 4, Sunday at 9PM.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #579 on: January 17, 2022, 06:33:46 pm »
Was lucky enough to see John Barnes a few times. He made people push forward in the crowd when he had the ball, or if they were sitting, you'd hear all the seats snap back. An old United mate - circa 1990/91 - also told me that when Liverpool played United he "put the fear of God into them."
I've been writing bits and bobs for years. This is from my (*cough, snigger*) book attempt from years ago. Anyway, it saves me repeating because I can just copy and paste. Hope you guys don't mind me indulging myself for a moment....

On John Barnes (happy memories - written 2015-ish -it's not a lot.):

"...and the turn of John Barnes to properly light up my world.

I have to say at this point, that until Luis Suarez in recent years, John Barnes was absolutely the most brilliant and gifted player I had ever seen live, in my life, bar none.
People quite rightly talk of King Kenny of course, and I know he was just simply World Class as Ive seen years and years of footage and goals and assists, but I actually saw very little of him live, unfortunately, so it has always been Digger Barnes for me. Never had I seen people get out of their seats so much when a player received the ball. Never had I seen a player beat people so effortlessly.

Around 89/90 a Manchester united fan whose view I always respected quietly admitted that John Barnes was the one Liverpool player that their fans feared, any time he got the ball.

Anyway, back to the game with me and my Scottish mate Kev  October 1987  QPR at home.

You see goals from this game quite often on various highlights snippets, usually at least once a season or something  specifically John Barness two to wrap up the game.

With one goal, he plays a one-two on the edge of the box and side foots high into Seamans left hand corner, and with the other he blocks then runs from the halfway line, feints one way then the other on the edge of the box to beat two players, then rolls it classily past Seamans left hand along the deck.

Brilliant goals, and the crowd went mental  and if you see the footage, then me and Kev (me for the first time ever) are bang  smack right in the middle of The Kop, right in the middle of the songs, the jostling, the flags, the atmosphere.

This is, was, quite simply, as good as it gets.

Its one thing purring all the way home yourself, but when you know your team have put on one hell of a show for someone else  for someone you want to show your team off to  for a good mate - when youre both travelling from away, with all the associated costs, etc  and they put on a truly magical show (to go top of the league against the then league leaders, no less) then its just special.

And John Barnes had the whole ground crackling that day.

Thanks John.

And any football fan who ever, ever casts any single shred of doubt on your ability as a wonderfully-gifted, magnificent footballer, in my company anyway, will just quite simply and plainly be dismissed deservedly so.as a stupid fucking idiot. "
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #580 on: January 17, 2022, 07:09:14 pm »
Deffo one of my favourite ever players.

The thing about Barnes was that he was truly gifted but he gave off that air of [modest] nonchalence and effortless skill.
It almost seemed like he only needed to be in 3rd gear to waltz past opponents.
He just purred around on the pitch. Probably the coolest winger you'll ever see.

Imagine if he'd downed a few Red Bulls* and switched up to 4th or 5th gear! He'd have a lot more plaudits, assists and goals.
Lazy git.
 ;D
Joking, but you know what I mean. He played with such grace that it seemed effortless, as if he was in a training session almost.



*yet to be invented in the 80s/90s!
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #581 on: January 17, 2022, 07:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on January 17, 2022, 07:09:14 pm

*yet to be invented in the 80s/90s!

yet to have been exported to the west in the 80s/90s

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Bull
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #582 on: November 18, 2022, 02:05:50 pm »
Digger appointed Club ambassador - well deserved.

Liverpool FC@LFC
#LFC legend @officialbarnesy has been appointed as a club ambassador, a role that will see him represent the Reds at home and abroad. 🔴
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #583 on: November 18, 2022, 03:05:06 pm »
brilliant choice
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #584 on: November 18, 2022, 03:51:33 pm »
Thats good to see. Always speaks well of us, great choice to get him officially involved.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #585 on: November 18, 2022, 04:03:19 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on November 18, 2022, 02:05:50 pm
Digger appointed Club ambassador - well deserved.

Liverpool FC@LFC
#LFC legend @officialbarnesy has been appointed as a club ambassador, a role that will see him represent the Reds at home and abroad. 🔴

Excellent and about time.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #586 on: November 19, 2022, 09:17:54 am »
Great choice, the man always speaks sense.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #587 on: November 20, 2022, 10:45:44 am »
Probably my favourite ever player.  Met him a week after Hillsborough at Tranmere Rovers - my husband was severely injured and we were invited to the service by Tranmere.  He sat down with us for ages and gave me a massive bear hug when he had to leave.  Just a genuinely lovely bloke, and a brilliant player to boot.

Oh my brother, who is a blue,  one of his daughters is John Barnes' son's sister in law   :D.  Life is very unfair sometimes  >:(
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #588 on: November 20, 2022, 11:02:05 am »
wonderful player and role model. he kept going and some of the shit he had to take from our own supporters was very bad - but he won in the end..
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm »
Another paid for mouthpiece of the sportswashers. He's had that whiff for a while now.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 11:43:59 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
Another paid for mouthpiece of the sportswashers. He's had that whiff for a while now.

?? what's he said?
