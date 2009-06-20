Just found out great Granddad was the architect behind the design or renovation of the following:
Liverpool School Board Offices, Liverpool; Liverpool Churches: St. Dunstan's (Earle Road), St. John's (Walton), St. Benedict's (Everton); Lancashire Churches: St. Ambrose's (Leyland), All Saints' (Rainford), St. John's (Hindley Green) St. Paul's (Wharton) St. Francis (Cherry Tree); Cheshire Churches: Emanuel (New Brighton) St. Columba's (Egremont), St. Mark's (New Ferry), St. Stephen's (Prenton). Village hails: Knotty Ash (Liverpool), and Melton (Yorks). St. Peter's Hall, Rockferry (Cheshire); Burton Wood Hall (Lancs). Schools In Liverpool: Laurence Road, Anfield Road, Beaufort Street. Mersey Park Schools, Birkenhead; John Street Schools, Ellesmere Port; Heathfield Road Schools, Ellesmere Port; domestic work and church restoration [Source: Who's Who in Architecture 1926]
His brother designed and created the Vyrnwy dam.