

That's criminal, another one through the back door, what we really need is shit buildings being created to house more hen party hotels to replace history. Will also impact on Wolstenhome Square at the back although the loss at the back is less of a problem









https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:85_-_89_Duke_Street_1.jpg











It's utterly disgusting, mate. At least keep the frontage ffs. It looks lovely!On a lighter note, I was trawling the internet for pictures of the Garden Festival site from 1984, and I took a screen cap of Googlemaps for a Then and Now comparison. I forgot just how huge the original site was. The current festival gardens only occupy around a third of the original site.You can see the Britannia Pub on Otterspool Promenade in both pictures. Riverside Drive didn't even exist back then, but you can clearly see its eventual route.