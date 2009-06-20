« previous next »
Old photos of and around Liverpool

Black Bull Nova

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
September 18, 2023, 01:37:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 17, 2023, 08:17:32 am


Thank you,


Siberia with King's Fish Supper Bar (and good people)

AlphaDelta

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 25, 2023, 07:00:17 pm


St Margaret's Church, West Derby Road and Belmont Road, back in the day.
Red Beret

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 25, 2023, 07:32:59 pm
I see they're demolishing an old building on Duke Street, by the corner of Slater Street. I know it's only a stonework facade for a brick building, but bloody hell - you know what's going up in it's place.

I think this is it, found the location on google. I don't the whole building has been taken, but it boggles my mind the lack of foresight being shown by developers.
Popcorn's Art

elbow

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 26, 2023, 01:01:24 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on November 25, 2023, 07:00:17 pm


St Margaret's Church, West Derby Road and Belmont Road, back in the day.

Is that the Belmont pub on the left?
gazzam1963

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 26, 2023, 09:19:15 am
Quote from: elbow on November 26, 2023, 01:01:24 am
Is that the Belmont pub on the left?

Yes it is , a new church was built on the old site
Only Me

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
November 26, 2023, 07:24:07 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on November 26, 2023, 09:19:15 am
Yes it is , a new church was built on the old site

For about 6 years I used to get off the 27 bus every weekday at The Belmont , before legging round the corner to get the 18 on West Derby rd.
elbow

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 4, 2023, 09:55:55 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on November 26, 2023, 09:19:15 am
Yes it is , a new church was built on the old site

I used to play 5 a side just opposite The Belmont. Is Chant still the landlord?
Black Bull Nova

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 5, 2023, 04:51:39 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on November 25, 2023, 07:32:59 pm
I see they're demolishing an old building on Duke Street, by the corner of Slater Street. I know it's only a stonework facade for a brick building, but bloody hell - you know what's going up in it's place.

I think this is it, found the location on google. I don't the whole building has been taken, but it boggles my mind the lack of foresight being shown by developers.


That's criminal, another one through the back door, what we really need is shit buildings being created to house more hen party hotels to replace history. Will also impact on Wolstenhome Square at the back although the loss at the back is less of a problem




https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:85_-_89_Duke_Street_1.jpg



Red Beret

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 5, 2023, 08:18:22 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December  5, 2023, 04:51:39 pm

That's criminal, another one through the back door, what we really need is shit buildings being created to house more hen party hotels to replace history. Will also impact on Wolstenhome Square at the back although the loss at the back is less of a problem




https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:85_-_89_Duke_Street_1.jpg





It's utterly disgusting, mate. At least keep the frontage ffs. It looks lovely!

On a lighter note, I was trawling the internet for pictures of the Garden Festival site from 1984, and I took a screen cap of Googlemaps for a Then and Now comparison. I forgot just how huge the original site was. The current festival gardens only occupy around a third of the original site.

You can see the Britannia Pub on Otterspool Promenade in both pictures. Riverside Drive didn't even exist back then, but you can clearly see its eventual route.
moondog

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 6, 2023, 07:47:40 am
Quote from: Red Beret on November 25, 2023, 07:32:59 pm
I see they're demolishing an old building on Duke Street, by the corner of Slater Street. I know it's only a stonework facade for a brick building, but bloody hell - you know what's going up in it's place.

I think this is it, found the location on google. I don't the whole building has been taken, but it boggles my mind the lack of foresight being shown by developers.


Was this Tetley Walkers offices in the past? My mum worked there and as a kid I used to get all Manner of breweriana from there.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 6, 2023, 02:05:29 pm
Well, more hotel rooms, fine for match weekends (for us) and booze parties. Trouble is that every time you knock a decent looking building down you marginally decrease the numbers who come for the way the city looks. It leads to a city full of hotels, like Leeds.
Red Beret

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 6, 2023, 06:28:56 pm
Quote from: moondog on December  6, 2023, 07:47:40 am

Was this Tetley Walkers offices in the past? My mum worked there and as a kid I used to get all Manner of breweriana from there.

I don't know unfortunately. I'm sure someone on here does though!
So Howard Philips

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 6, 2023, 10:52:41 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on December  6, 2023, 06:28:56 pm
I don't know unfortunately. I'm sure someone on here does though!

Pretty sure its the old Tetley building.

https://www.thebusinessdesk.com/northwest/news/2052856-transport-to-retail-group-disposes-of-former-liverpool-headquarters

When I worked for Merseyside CC in the 1970s I used to visit there to take witness statements detailing the accuracy and provision of price lists in pubs when we caught one of their dodgy licence holders either actively overcharging or hiding the price list so they could overcharge.

Statto Red

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 21, 2023, 07:22:55 am
I know it's the echo site, but photos hoe the City of Liverpool looked like in 1983

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/nostalgia/gallery/tour-liverpool-1983-how-city-28321137
Terry de Niro

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
December 23, 2023, 09:25:43 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on December 21, 2023, 07:22:55 am
I know it's the echo site, but photos hoe the City of Liverpool looked like in 1983

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/nostalgia/gallery/tour-liverpool-1983-how-city-28321137
Some crackers in there.
Nice swan.
jambutty

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
January 30, 2024, 01:48:32 pm
Just found out great Granddad was the architect behind the design or renovation of the following:

Liverpool School Board Offices, Liverpool; Liverpool Churches:  St. Dunstan's (Earle Road), St. John's (Walton), St. Benedict's (Everton); Lancashire Churches:  St. Ambrose's (Leyland), All Saints' (Rainford), St. John's (Hindley Green) St. Paul's (Wharton) St. Francis (Cherry Tree); Cheshire Churches:  Emanuel (New Brighton) St. Columba's (Egremont), St. Mark's (New Ferry), St. Stephen's (Prenton). Village hails:  Knotty Ash (Liverpool), and Melton (Yorks). St. Peter's Hall, Rockferry (Cheshire); Burton Wood Hall (Lancs). Schools In Liverpool:  Laurence Road, Anfield Road, Beaufort Street. Mersey Park Schools, Birkenhead; John Street Schools, Ellesmere Port; Heathfield Road Schools, Ellesmere Port; domestic work and church restoration [Source: Who's Who in Architecture 1926]

His brother designed and created the Vyrnwy dam.
Red Beret

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
March 30, 2024, 11:32:43 pm
"The purpose of Runcorn" ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/24aYhIDgnAY&amp;ab_channel=ConorInACan" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/24aYhIDgnAY&amp;ab_channel=ConorInACan</a>

Think these days it's the other way around!
kavah

Re: Old photos of and around Liverpool
Today at 01:47:07 am
^ interesting clip, that's the town of my childhood, cool to see it.
