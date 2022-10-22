Can't find a thread on here to post old LFC pictures, so I thought I'd stick this in here.

Ken Dodd and the Giant Men in 1965.



The days of gentlemen footballers, recognised every face except the bloke on the very far right as you look at it and the one immediately above Ken (albeit you can only see the hair). Should be able to work that out from who is missing from belowChris Lawler, Roger Hunt, Geoff Strong, Tommy Lawrence, Ron Yeats, Gerry Byrne, Ronnie Moran?, Ian Callaghan, Alf Arrowsmith, Tommy Smith, Gordon Milneplus Bob Shankly, Joe Fagan and Bob PaisleyGordon Wallace, Willie Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Ian St.John (does not look like the last two)