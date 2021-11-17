Aye Albie - wherever the working class happened to be, it was the same old same old. And the callous Tory bastards and their lackeys had the bare-faced cheek to come round to the church-mouse poor' houses to conduct the fucking means test!!!



I well know our two cities have a long-established and far too often sadly misguided football club loyalties that lead some to have had bitter and savage confrontations over the years but FFS, can we not all step back and take a fresh look at what really ought to UNITE our working class people to identify who REALLY are our TRUE enemies? The old adage still holds - however funny their accents sound - that our people united, can never be defeated!!



In the late seventies when I wasn't working, the social wanted an interview with me at home, My dad wouldn't have them in the house although my dole would be stopped if I didn't have the interview, because as far as he was concerned, he wouldn't have the UAB (unemployed assistance board) as he called them in the house because of bad experiences that stuck with him for life in the thirties, tales of with them coming to houses and weighing up what could be sold, before you could get the minimum assistance to prevent starvation, he hated the indignity they endured those days, real poverty, having to go to the parish etc, it stuck with him for life, I once bought a pair of Levis corduroys and he couldn't believe I'd paid good money for them, Parish clothes corduroys, he muttered. He was at sea as a cabin boy at 14 during the war to escape the poverty. Compromise I made with the fella from the dole, who was alright as it happene, was he interviewed me on the step, just had to establish I lived where I said, but my dad was adamant no one from the dole was getting in his house