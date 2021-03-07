Back in the 70's my Dad had a mate from Triumph who lived in Tuebrook. Us kids would all be left at their house and the adults would all piss off to the Coconut Grove. Their teenage daughter "looked after me" quite a lot while they were out



Both my Grandads served in NA, might have even known each other, but never met after the war as both died before my parents met. They bought came through it, but one of my great uncles got captured by the Japanese in the Far East and suffered horrendously. He could never climb stairs after he came home, as all he could see was the camp commander stood at the top of the stairs and remembered the brutality they suffered.



Aye must have been horrendous, me Gan never talked to us about the war but we got snippets passed down to us years later, no idea how prolonged it was or whether it was classed as one of the death marches but we do know he was marched thro Italy before being in a camp for years..me Nan said it took him years for his stomach to recover & get used to proper food again.To think what he & all those othe brave men went thro back then & never once did we see him complain about anything or be sad, down in the dumps..there was probably nothing anyone could throw at him that would have made him feel that bad again when he got home, always jovial & would have given you his last penny too.Me arl fella & me Gan had season tickets in the Kemlyn & later in the main stand..he'd always pass on the big games to me & one of me brothers to go with me arl fella blaming his angina..if it was me brothers turn I'd still be at me Nans for the absolutely unbelievable fish & chips she'd do for Saturday tea..jotting down the scores in the newspaper as they came in on the vidiprinter on the tv.Saturday 3pm games eh..fucking hell.