A few more...

1955..Punch & Judy  :D




When you see this image you realise just how much Lime Street station has changed. The platforms/gradient inside must have been raised considerably from ground level.  Even now, with no buildings in front of it, you're only seeing about half of the full height exposed.
P&I Sports mentioned earlier was owned by Phil Thompson and Ian Callaghan.

Ah and City Pets, boss place belonging in the same pantheon of great old shops such as Hobbies, Stan Catchpoles Model World, Jack Sharps, Philips Son and Nephew etc.

I used to think that Philips, Son and Nephew were related to Ashe and Nephew, the off licence chain.
 :o





1990..name that club?
Not much to go on..no cheating!



:o

1990..name that club?
Not much to go on..no cheating!



Sloans?

Plus, here's a couple of images of the Liverpool Blitz that give context to your first picture. It shows the old Custom's House at the end of the now vanished Lower Castle Street - or was it Upper Castle Street?  It's roughly where the police station and the bus station are now.

Sloans?

Plus, here's a couple of images of the Liverpool Blitz that give context to your first picture. It shows the old Custom's House at the end of the now vanished Lower Castle Street - or was it Upper Castle Street?  It's roughly where the police station and the bus station are now.



I'd love to know if the rumour is true that Hitler ordered the Luftwaffe to NOT bomb the Liver Buildings as he loved them so much.

This is the Huskisson Dock after the ammunition ship SS Malakand exploded when a burning barrage balloon fell on it



Not Sloans..the walls/ceiling may be a clue..

Insane the bomb damage we took here during the war..when I was converting my loft I discovered lots of charred timbers & repairs made after our street was whacked.
Imagine living thro that!  :o
I'd love to know if the rumour is true that Hitler ordered the Luftwaffe to NOT bomb the Liver Buildings as he loved them so much.


He clearly had no qualms about bombing his brother's house on Upper Stanhope Street. ;D
Not Sloans..the walls/ceiling may be a clue..

Insane the bomb damage we took here during the war..when I was converting my loft I discovered lots of charred timbers & repairs made after our street was whacked.
Imagine living thro that!  :o

My Nan was terrified of thunder and used to hide under the table or in the cloakroom, she used to drag me and our kid with her and my Mum got annoyed. I never twigged until someone on here said something, she was obviously suffering from some form of PTSD and was reliving the Blitz. She once left the house with two of my aunties, will have been 1940 or 41, got to the top of the street and a bomb blew her house apart. My Grandad also got blown into the back bedroom from the front door when a bomb hit the other side of the street while home on leave. They were bombed out twice in total.

My Grandad in uniform


He clearly had no qualms about bombing his brother's house on Upper Stanhope Street. ;D

:lmao
My Nan was terrified of thunder and used to hide under the table or in the cloakroom, she used to drag me and our kid with her and my Mum got annoyed. I never twigged until someone on here said something, she was obviously suffering from some form of PTSD and was reliving the Blitz. She once left the house with two of my aunties, will have been 1940 or 41, got to the top of the street and a bomb blew her house apart. My Grandad also got blown into the back bedroom from the front door when a bomb hit the other side of the street while home on leave. They were bombed out twice in total.

My Grandad in uniform



Aye.  My mum and dad had a few stories about the war; although they were mostly too young to really remember it, the years after with a city in ruins must have been a crazy place to grow up in.

EDIT: I should have said, lovely picture of your grandad.  My own grandad fought in Africa.  My nan gave his medals to her grandson Gary, my Dad's nephew.  But he died young of cancer, like his mum, my dad's sister.  His wife ended up with the medals but she got into a new relationship.  We never knew what happened to them.  :-\
Not Sloans..this place was my Wednesday go to gaff for a while, used to be out every night at one stage back in the day, fuck knows how I used to get up for work..only once I've ever missed work for a hangover, still think I was poisoned that night!  :D



Great pic that Rob..me Gan (grandad on me arl fellas side) was in the RA in north Africa, pretty sure we have a pic somewhere where he is on a camel with the pyramids in the background..he got captured & spent a few years in (will have to check) Stalag 8b, one of me brothers still has all the letters sent to me Nan from him or vice versa/both..half were scrubbed out/edited I believe, can't bring meself to read them.
Not Sloans..this place was my Wednesday go to gaff for a while, used to be out every night at one stage back in the day, fuck knows how I used to get up for work..only once I've ever missed work for a hangover, still think I was poisoned that night!  :D



Great pic that Rob..me Gan (grandad on me arl fellas side) was in the RA in north Africa, pretty sure we have a pic somewhere where he is on a camel with the pyramids in the background..he got captured & spent a few years in (will have to check) Stalag 8b, one of me brothers still has all the letters sent to me Nan from him or vice versa/both..half were scrubbed out/edited I believe, can't bring meself to read them.

Back in the 70's my Dad had a mate from Triumph who lived in Tuebrook. Us kids would all be left at their house and the adults would all piss off to the Coconut Grove. Their teenage daughter "looked after me" quite a lot while they were out ;D

Both my Grandads served in NA, might have even known each other, but never met after the war as both died before my parents met. They bought came through it, but one of my great uncles got captured by the Japanese in the Far East and suffered horrendously. He could never climb stairs after he came home, as all he could see was the camp commander stood at the top of the stairs and remembered the brutality they suffered.
Back in the 70's my Dad had a mate from Triumph who lived in Tuebrook. Us kids would all be left at their house and the adults would all piss off to the Coconut Grove. Their teenage daughter "looked after me" quite a lot while they were out ;D

Both my Grandads served in NA, might have even known each other, but never met after the war as both died before my parents met. They bought came through it, but one of my great uncles got captured by the Japanese in the Far East and suffered horrendously. He could never climb stairs after he came home, as all he could see was the camp commander stood at the top of the stairs and remembered the brutality they suffered.

Aye must have been horrendous, me Gan never talked to us about the war but we got snippets passed down to us years later, no idea how prolonged it was or whether it was classed as one of the death marches but we do know he was marched thro Italy before being in a camp for years..me Nan said it took him years for his stomach to recover & get used to proper food again.
To think what he & all those othe brave men went thro back then & never once did we see him complain about anything or be sad, down in the dumps..there was probably nothing anyone could throw at him that would have made him feel that bad again when he got home, always jovial & would have given you his last penny too.
Me arl fella & me Gan had season tickets in the Kemlyn & later in the main stand..he'd always pass on the big games to me & one of me brothers to go with me arl fella blaming his angina..if it was me brothers turn I'd still be at me Nans for the absolutely unbelievable fish & chips she'd do for Saturday tea..jotting down the scores in the newspaper as they came in on the vidiprinter on the tv.
Saturday 3pm games eh..fucking hell.
^

That's awful what he had to go through.

I had model planes all over the ceiling as a kid, Spitfires, Hurricanes and ME109's, I used to read the small war comics, can't remember what they were called now, but never thought to ask either one of my Nans about the war and I wish I had. All I know was what my Mum told me about her Mum and Dad. They lived in Everton, my Dads side lived off Scotty, so my other Nan must have taken a battering too as they were right near the docks.

One person I wish I had got a chance to meet was a fella my sister in laws fella knew, he passed away in 2019. He flew Lancasters during the war and I've seen his log book with the Eagles Nest mission, when they bombed Hitlers Fortress. I did once chat with a Spitfire pilot, he was a fascinating man to talk to.
The CG was great in the mid-80's. One of my favourite nights out.
The CG was great in the mid-80's. One of my favourite nights out.

Sunday nights were brilliant , once you threw  into John Brums charity bucket  😀
