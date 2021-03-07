^
That's awful what he had to go through.
I had model planes all over the ceiling as a kid, Spitfires, Hurricanes and ME109's, I used to read the small war comics, can't remember what they were called now, but never thought to ask either one of my Nans about the war and I wish I had. All I know was what my Mum told me about her Mum and Dad. They lived in Everton, my Dads side lived off Scotty, so my other Nan must have taken a battering too as they were right near the docks.
One person I wish I had got a chance to meet was a fella my sister in laws fella knew, he passed away in 2019. He flew Lancasters during the war and I've seen his log book with the Eagles Nest mission, when they bombed Hitlers Fortress. I did once chat with a Spitfire pilot, he was a fascinating man to talk to.