Some sad news.........Grant Imahara, Host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project,' Dies at 49An electrical engineer and roboticist by training, he worked for a long time at Lucasfilm's THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions.Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer and roboticist who hosted the popular science show MythBusters and Netflix's White Rabbit Project, has died. He was 49.Imahara died suddenly following a brain aneurysm, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a representative for Discovery said in a statement on Monday.