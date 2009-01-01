« previous next »
Author Topic: mythbusters!!! yay!!!  (Read 790 times)

mythbusters!!! yay!!!
« on: January 1, 2009, 07:24:38 PM »
Not seen it for a while (I'd seen all the previous shows) but over the last few weeks - not sure if they are just unseen or if we have a new series?

But even the old ones are ace!!!

Yeah man!! Yeah baby!!

Wooo!!! Wooo!!!

Erm..

Woooo!!!

:)

And that chick in it is well hot :)
Re: MYTHBUSTERS!!! YAY!!!
« Reply #1 on: January 1, 2009, 07:53:12 PM »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on January  1, 2009, 07:24:38 PM


And that chick in it is well hot :)

Only reason I watch it  ;)


just kidding, find it a decent programme.
Re: MYTHBUSTERS!!! YAY!!!
« Reply #2 on: January 2, 2009, 01:47:53 PM »
They are like a bunch of over enthusiasm kids especially Adam , he's like ooohhh what can I blow up/crush/wreak today!!!
Re: MYTHBUSTERS!!! YAY!!!
« Reply #3 on: January 2, 2009, 01:51:46 PM »
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/fKK933KK6Gg&amp;hl=en&amp;fs=1" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/fKK933KK6Gg&amp;hl=en&amp;fs=1</a>
Re: mythbusters!!! yay!!!
« Reply #4 on: January 2, 2009, 01:56:33 PM »
Kari Byron is a red-headed goddess of geekdom.  :lickin
Re: mythbusters!!! yay!!!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:04:33 AM »
Some sad news.........

Grant Imahara, Host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project,' Dies at 49



 An electrical engineer and roboticist by training, he worked for a long time at Lucasfilm's THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions.

Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer and roboticist who hosted the popular science show MythBusters and Netflix's White Rabbit Project, has died. He was 49.

Imahara died suddenly following a brain aneurysm, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a representative for Discovery said in a statement on Monday.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/grant-imahara-dead-mythbusters-host-was-49-1303101
Re: mythbusters!!! yay!!!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:42:23 AM »
Ah thats shit. Used to love Mythbusters.
Re: mythbusters!!! yay!!!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:41:45 AM »
Oh no. Thats terrible.  He was great.


How was he 49 though?
Re: mythbusters!!! yay!!!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:21:24 AM »
Science and the communication of science to a wider audience is a big part of my education and now career. So obviously a show like Mythbusters really was the standard bearer for me. I've said in another Mythbusters thread on here that I much preferred the Grant, Tory and Keri part of the show over Adam and Jamie.

He's had such and incredible career at Lucasfilm and ILM. Helped put Battlebots (US version of Robot Wars) out.

Very sad day
Re: mythbusters!!! yay!!!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:08:31 AM »
Just found out. Absolutely stunned. Love the show. Expect Adam to say something on his one day builds YouTube channel.

I went to San Francisco back in 2006 and the mall there had whole DVD boxsets of series. Seems like an age ago.
Re: mythbusters!!! yay!!!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:12:25 AM »
Very sad news.
Its one of my favourite shows.
Rest in peace Grant.
Re: mythbusters!!! yay!!!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:14:23 AM »
Adam's twitter. Includes condolences from LeVar Burton ( Geordie LaForge).

https://mobile.twitter.com/donttrythis/status/1282885559816347648
