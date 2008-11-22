« previous next »
Author Topic: Bread  (Read 1963 times)

Offline INABITSKI

Re: Bread
« Reply #40 on: November 22, 2008, 09:09:29 pm »
Quote from: kopite96 on November 21, 2008, 10:30:37 pm
Like Warburtons toastie bread meself



I eat too much of the stuff... that or the green proper thick one!
Offline liverpoolfcmike

Re: Bread
« Reply #41 on: November 22, 2008, 09:11:21 pm »
Offline waittillmay

Re: Bread
« Reply #42 on: November 22, 2008, 09:12:08 pm »
do people prefer asda, sainsburys or tescos own brand fresh bread.
out of the three got to say asda is by far the best, not sure if its cos they bake more and therefore its fresher or what.
sainsburys is good too, but tescos is crap.
Offline Red Viper

Re: Bread
« Reply #43 on: November 22, 2008, 09:34:44 pm »
I'm a big fan of Warburtons toastie. Only problem is that due to its stupid packaging it doesn't stay fresh for very long.
Offline deadlybuzz

Re: Bread
« Reply #44 on: November 22, 2008, 09:44:39 pm »
Quote from: xavidub on November 22, 2008, 10:10:12 am
For those of us in Ireland, bread isn't bread unless its a Batch Loaf preferably toasted, with lots of Kerrygold butter 

Can't wait for my Granny's stew on Wednesday now with the Batch Loaf and real butter. :lickin
Offline CONFIAMOS

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,497
Re: Bread
« Reply #45 on: November 22, 2008, 10:24:33 pm »
Quote from: waittillmay on November 22, 2008, 09:12:08 pm
do people prefer asda, sainsburys or tescos own brand fresh bread.
out of the three got to say asda is by far the best, not sure if its cos they bake more and therefore its fresher or what.
sainsburys is good too, but tescos is crap.
asda is decent but any fresh stuff is pretty boss
Offline liverpoolfcmike

Re: Bread
« Reply #46 on: November 22, 2008, 10:27:27 pm »
Bread is bread unless its fresh. Then is mmmmmmm tasty.
Offline CONFIAMOS

Re: Bread
« Reply #47 on: November 22, 2008, 10:33:48 pm »
Quote from: liverpoolfcmike on November 22, 2008, 10:27:27 pm
Bread is bread unless its fresh. Then is mmmmmmm tasty.
very true
Offline deadlybuzz

Re: Bread
« Reply #48 on: November 22, 2008, 10:54:28 pm »
Quote from: liverpoolfcmike on November 22, 2008, 10:27:27 pm
Bread is bread unless its fresh. Then is mmmmmmm tasty.

Unless with Polish soup.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Bread
« Reply #49 on: November 23, 2008, 02:11:50 am »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on November 22, 2008, 10:02:50 am
To be sure.


Is that Sarge's new avatar?  :P

I agree with the Warburtons toastie, but there's a place in Birkenhead market that does the finest thick loaf you've ever tasted. Even better when toasted.. :lickin
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Bread
« Reply #50 on: February 3, 2024, 01:38:00 pm »
Has it gone to shit or is it just me? Had a wholemeal loaf the other day, was basically tasteless dough.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Bread
« Reply #51 on: February 3, 2024, 01:57:10 pm »
I don't eat bread, none of it.
Offline Liverbird88

Re: Bread
« Reply #52 on: February 3, 2024, 02:58:07 pm »
No longer buy warburtons bread. Find it goes stale too quickly.
Offline Claire.

Re: Bread
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:11:01 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on February  3, 2024, 01:38:00 pm
Has it gone to shit or is it just me? Had a wholemeal loaf the other day, was basically tasteless dough.

my fave bread is from the black sheep bakery, the tiger one or the malted bloomer, Sainsbury's sell it. Mostly use it for toast/toasties as it's quite thick.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Bread
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:16:20 pm »
The wrapped mass-produced bread you get from supermarkets/shops etc.. Has been shite for a long time.
We get ours direct from the bakery.
