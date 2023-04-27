I got warned months ago I was pre-diabetic, it frightened the lift out of me but I wasn't surprised at all.



I had spiralled into a vicious circle of comfort eating the wrong type of food, having takeaways several times a week and drinking too much coffee. On top of this I was working from home more so that meant I wasn't getting the exercise I normally had in walking too and from the office through town to the bus stop. My weight shot up, I was knackered walking and my knees hurt climbing the stairs.



I knocked the fizzy drinks on the head, cut bread out and limited myself to just one takeaway a week, pre-planned all my meals and used the airfryer for most things. The docs were really impressed with my figures which are going in the right direction.



More impressive for me was on Friday I was able to walk from one part of town to the other without stopping or being knackered, for the first time in ages.