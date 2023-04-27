« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diabetes  (Read 11868 times)

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #160 on: April 27, 2023, 09:17:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 26, 2023, 05:50:55 pm
My father in laws was 140 odd!

Might be an idea to try to switch to a different snack?  Nuts, biltong that sort of thing?

i've got a sweet tooth which is the killer for me.....its a case of undoing the electrical messages in my 48 year old brain....its going to take some reprogramming. 

My diabetes is controlled by a cocktail of drugs and i've maintained my levels more by increasing the dosages than by changing my diet.  Now i'm at the point of being on the max dose of everything, although i could up the amount of insulin i take, the penny (finally) has dropped that i need to take my diet more seriously, although it shouldn't have got to this point.  This has been compounded by increasing cholesterol level (for which i'm now on statins for life) and there are signs that my eyesight is being affected!!

I've had this disease for 10 years or so and its been a drip drip state of slowly getting worse, in the way you dont notice but is still happening, even having my yearly assessments etc didn't really show anything until the assessment a few months ago.

 
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,076
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #161 on: April 27, 2023, 01:58:52 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on April 27, 2023, 09:17:18 am
i've got a sweet tooth which is the killer for me.....its a case of undoing the electrical messages in my 48 year old brain....its going to take some reprogramming. 

My diabetes is controlled by a cocktail of drugs and i've maintained my levels more by increasing the dosages than by changing my diet.  Now i'm at the point of being on the max dose of everything, although i could up the amount of insulin i take, the penny (finally) has dropped that i need to take my diet more seriously, although it shouldn't have got to this point.  This has been compounded by increasing cholesterol level (for which i'm now on statins for life) and there are signs that my eyesight is being affected!!

I've had this disease for 10 years or so and its been a drip drip state of slowly getting worse, in the way you dont notice but is still happening, even having my yearly assessments etc didn't really show anything until the assessment a few months ago.

 
Urrgggh sorry to hear that!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,751
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #162 on: April 27, 2023, 04:58:31 pm »
Terrible neglect by government in regards to type two diabetes!
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #163 on: April 28, 2023, 08:32:58 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 27, 2023, 04:58:31 pm
Terrible neglect by government in regards to type two diabetes!

The costs to the NHS is phenomenal, prevention and proper control could save billions
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #164 on: May 2, 2023, 10:19:45 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on April 27, 2023, 09:17:18 am
i've got a sweet tooth which is the killer for me.....its a case of undoing the electrical messages in my 48 year old brain....its going to take some reprogramming. 

My diabetes is controlled by a cocktail of drugs and i've maintained my levels more by increasing the dosages than by changing my diet.  Now i'm at the point of being on the max dose of everything, although i could up the amount of insulin i take, the penny (finally) has dropped that i need to take my diet more seriously, although it shouldn't have got to this point.  This has been compounded by increasing cholesterol level (for which i'm now on statins for life) and there are signs that my eyesight is being affected!!

I've had this disease for 10 years or so and its been a drip drip state of slowly getting worse, in the way you dont notice but is still happening, even having my yearly assessments etc didn't really show anything until the assessment a few months ago.

--edit-- also , training for the 10k run balmoral has helped loads.  Have added a half marathon for later in the year to keep up the motivation. Fucked over winter though.

 

Mate, pretty much same as me, but I've got a savory tooth.  Could give up chocolate tomorrow, but bread or crackers no way.
The very slow deterioration really doesn't help.  That said, I forgot to take tablets for a month or so and it had a very noticeable affect on my eyesight. Luckily reversed when I went back on the tablets.
Trying 16:8 for now, so only eating between midday and 8pm, to see if that helps. 

ps if you are taking as many pills as I am , which I suspect you are, then pilltime, will deliver them for you in nicely sorted pouches.  I get really annoyed by needing to sort the mountain of tablets into morning, eve, and night once a month.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #165 on: May 2, 2023, 10:47:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May  2, 2023, 10:19:45 am


ps if you are taking as many pills as I am , which I suspect you are, then pilltime, will deliver them for you in nicely sorted pouches.  I get really annoyed by needing to sort the mountain of tablets into morning, eve, and night once a month.

that would be a godsend, will have to look into that!

I've got a call with my diabetic nurse in a few weeks and i'm having to keep a food diary and all my blood readings. 

Its already showing a few things i need to change - although it doesn't help when youre away for the weekend with friends and any kind of diet restriction' goes out the window!!
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #166 on: May 2, 2023, 12:08:57 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on May  2, 2023, 10:47:59 am
Its already showing a few things i need to change - although it doesn't help when youre away for the weekend with friends and any kind of diet restriction' goes out the window!!
Yeah, I know that feeling. 'Fortunately' those weekends don't happen too much. I reckon as long as they are occasional, it doesn't matter too much, the average stays where it should be. Say like an Everton win, happens so rarely they are still in the drop zone :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #167 on: May 2, 2023, 12:52:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May  2, 2023, 12:08:57 pm
Yeah, I know that feeling. 'Fortunately' those weekends don't happen too much. I reckon as long as they are occasional, it doesn't matter too much, the average stays where it should be. Say like an Everton win, happens so rarely they are still in the drop zone :)

I've signed up for Pilltime, just need to synchronise all my meds and that will be such a timesaver, especially for when going on hols and when i'm working away!

My weekends away and everton winning happen with about the same regularity - about once or twice a year :)
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #168 on: May 2, 2023, 02:11:05 pm »
Yeah. I find for away trips they are great as I often just totally forget .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #169 on: May 4, 2023, 04:48:11 pm »
I wish I had taken more action when I was pre-diabetic.

I am on the lowest dose of Trulicity (0.75mg)
12 months ago, my A1C was 5.9% (US version of reading A1C - 5.7-6.4 is prediabetes).
Last month it had jumped up to 6.9% - mainly due to me not being so strict on my diet.
So, I'm getting back on track.

What works for me re. diet (and late afternoons my blood sugar can be 120-150)

Breakfast is a fried egg (fried in olive oil) on brown/multigrain bread
For lunch I have a Slimfast with almond milk - you can get the Slimfast with just 1g of sugar per serving.
For snacks - I have almonds or raw carrots or zero-sugar yogurts.
Food - I do lots of stir frys (no sweet sauce), loads of vegetables with the zero/low carb noodles.

My last bloods indicated some diabetic nephropathy - kidney damage.

For me, it is all down to self discipline - I've lost 10lbs lately and am targeting losing another 14lbs.
Best of luck everyone.
« Last Edit: May 4, 2023, 04:51:11 pm by Lotus Eater »
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #170 on: May 5, 2023, 09:33:28 am »
That's impressive Lotus Eater!  I might steal that lunch idea. Although I'm now trying 18:6 it will be breakfast for me.
How anyone can do longer than 18 hours without food amazes me. By 10am all I can think about is food.  Though to be fair, breakfast was usually my main motivation for getting out of bed. Bacon , egg and chips is probably my favourite meal of the day!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #171 on: May 5, 2023, 09:55:42 am »
;D gets easier the more you do it!

You seen any differences yet?
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,198
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #172 on: May 5, 2023, 09:58:20 am »
Really they should rename Almond Milk to Almond Jesus Christ what is this!!!!
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #173 on: May 5, 2023, 10:12:36 am »
Quote from: Claire. on May  5, 2023, 09:55:42 am
;D gets easier the more you do it!

You seen any differences yet?

Blood sugars seem to be in the right range.  Though they do tend to vary a lot anyway.  I need to measure in the afternoon too, when I'm in the '6' period.
Getting headaches, might be caffeine withdrawl as mostly on water during the 18. though am having some black tea\ coffee.  More likely lack of sleep due to work pressures :(
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #174 on: May 5, 2023, 10:22:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May  5, 2023, 10:12:36 am
Blood sugars seem to be in the right range.  Though they do tend to vary a lot anyway.  I need to measure in the afternoon too, when I'm in the '6' period.
Getting headaches, might be caffeine withdrawl as mostly on water during the 18. though am having some black tea\ coffee.  More likely lack of sleep due to work pressures :(

Whats your sugars 90 mions after tea mate?
Logged

Online campioni

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,479
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #175 on: May 5, 2023, 10:27:36 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May  5, 2023, 09:33:28 am
That's impressive Lotus Eater!  I might steal that lunch idea. Although I'm now trying 18:6 it will be breakfast for me.
How anyone can do longer than 18 hours without food amazes me. By 10am all I can think about is food.  Though to be fair, breakfast was usually my main motivation for getting out of bed. Bacon , egg and chips is probably my favourite meal of the day!

I'm not sure if its the same for type 2 diabetics but a fairly common thing for people with type 1 is the dawn phenomenon, where sugar levels rise during the early hours of the morning due to the way hormones act. Its something that happens to me and it makes it difficult to manage my sugar levels throughout the day if I have breakfast, particularly if there's carbs involved. I tend to avoid breakfast but still take insulin. 
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #176 on: May 5, 2023, 10:39:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May  5, 2023, 10:12:36 am
Blood sugars seem to be in the right range.  Though they do tend to vary a lot anyway.  I need to measure in the afternoon too, when I'm in the '6' period.
Getting headaches, might be caffeine withdrawl as mostly on water during the 18. though am having some black tea\ coffee.  More likely lack of sleep due to work pressures :(

Yeah, could be caffeine withdrawal if your intake has changed dramatically, or it could be an electrolyte imbalance. I know diabetes can effect kidneys so I'm not going to say supplement them without also saying talk to a diabetic nurse/doc first to know if it's safe and the quantities to adjust.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #177 on: May 5, 2023, 11:42:02 am »
Quote from: campioni on May  5, 2023, 10:27:36 am
I'm not sure if its the same for type 2 diabetics but a fairly common thing for people with type 1 is the dawn phenomenon, where sugar levels rise during the early hours of the morning due to the way hormones act. Its something that happens to me and it makes it difficult to manage my sugar levels throughout the day if I have breakfast, particularly if there's carbs involved. I tend to avoid breakfast but still take insulin.

I think it can happen to both types and non diabetics.

When I was diabetic I would. often have eggs for breakfast, either omelette or with lean gammon
Logged

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #178 on: May 5, 2023, 12:41:34 pm »
Quote from: campioni on May  5, 2023, 10:27:36 am
I'm not sure if its the same for type 2 diabetics but a fairly common thing for people with type 1 is the dawn phenomenon, where sugar levels rise during the early hours of the morning due to the way hormones act. Its something that happens to me and it makes it difficult to manage my sugar levels throughout the day if I have breakfast, particularly if there's carbs involved. I tend to avoid breakfast but still take insulin.

Yes, that can happen for type 2.
I used to measure my blood glucose in the morning, but got moralized by that.
I just measure late afternoon and 1-1.5 hours after eating something new to check how it affects my blood glucose.

Does anyone else get tingling in their legs?
I get it in my left leg
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Online campioni

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,479
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #179 on: May 5, 2023, 04:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on May  5, 2023, 12:41:34 pm
Yes, that can happen for type 2.
I used to measure my blood glucose in the morning, but got moralized by that.
I just measure late afternoon and 1-1.5 hours after eating something new to check how it affects my blood glucose.

Does anyone else get tingling in their legs?
I get it in my left leg

The tingling is diabetic neuropathy, nerve damage. I get it sometimes at night while lying in bed, not that often though thankfully. Probably a matter of time. The joy of diabetes complications.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #180 on: May 9, 2023, 10:07:39 am »
Quote from: campioni on May  5, 2023, 04:17:06 pm
The tingling is diabetic neuropathy, nerve damage. I get it sometimes at night while lying in bed, not that often though thankfully. Probably a matter of time. The joy of diabetes complications.

Yikes, that sounds bad!

I think my headaches are mild dehydration. I feel quite thirsty at the moment.
Which is odd, thirst I assumed was associated with high blood sugars (and needing to pee loads). But mine are lower than they have been for quite some time.
Woke up last night feeling a bit ill, that weird feeling you get when sugars are lower than usual. Didn't want to sugar up as it would break the 18:6.  Went for a pee then straight to sleep.  Feel ok now, probably that dawn raise of sugars ....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #181 on: May 30, 2023, 12:13:34 pm »
I've been doing this IF for a few weeks now. Going to try 7pm to 11am as that last hour is a killer and I just eat masses of food at midday.
Black coffee , I'm slowly getting used to. Drinking far too much as it's about the other thing beside plain water during fasting hours.
Black tea I really can't be doing with. Lemon and ginger, peppermint, green tea, all not really my thing.
I did pour away half a can of Tenants Super, when I remembered I was fasting . It'd been a hard day!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #182 on: May 30, 2023, 02:14:13 pm »
seeing benefits?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #183 on: May 30, 2023, 04:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May 30, 2023, 02:14:13 pm
seeing benefits?

Massive, I think.  Waking up at 3am because my blood sugars are low probably isn't a benefit. But as I was always , at least high I think I'm in a much better place.
I'm due to have a medium term average blood test tomorrow which is usually a precursor to being summoned by the diabetes nurse who threatens me with insulin.
I'm hoping this IF and the running I'm doing gets her to tell me I'm doing ok.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #184 on: May 31, 2023, 10:36:41 am »
;D If you're feeling better within yourself then it's always a win, but hopefully they give some good news!
Logged

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #185 on: May 31, 2023, 11:47:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May 30, 2023, 04:49:16 pm
Massive, I think.  Waking up at 3am because my blood sugars are low probably isn't a benefit. But as I was always , at least high I think I'm in a much better place.
I'm due to have a medium term average blood test tomorrow which is usually a precursor to being summoned by the diabetes nurse who threatens me with insulin.
I'm hoping this IF and the running I'm doing gets her to tell me I'm doing ok.

I woke up at 2am today, which is rare.
I eventually got up at 5 am and measured my glucose. It was 136.
It is never that low in the morning.

I had never known low blood sugar affected your sleep.

This disease baffles me sometimes.

My A1C last week was down from 6.9 to 6.0 so that was good.
« Last Edit: May 31, 2023, 11:57:31 am by Lotus Eater »
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #186 on: May 31, 2023, 12:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on May 31, 2023, 11:47:54 am

I had never known low blood sugar affected your sleep.


My A1C last week was down from 6.9 to 6.0 so that was good.

I don't know for sure it does. I'm pretty sure that most of the day my readings are much better now.
But I've been waking, needing the loo , and having that shivery , weird feeling you get when blood sugars are low.  Due to the fasting I've been avoiding the sugary drink by the bed.  I've taken it twice, but generally can ignore the feeling once I've peed and got back into bed.  I'm not sure if it's the loo waking me or the shivers.  I tihnk I'm going to allow fruit and veg in the fasting period , and maybe skimmed milk in tea. Just to even it off a bit.

6 is really good isn't it?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #187 on: May 31, 2023, 12:54:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 31, 2023, 12:26:52 pm
I don't know for sure it does. I'm pretty sure that most of the day my readings are much better now.
But I've been waking, needing the loo , and having that shivery , weird feeling you get when blood sugars are low.  Due to the fasting I've been avoiding the sugary drink by the bed.  I've taken it twice, but generally can ignore the feeling once I've peed and got back into bed.  I'm not sure if it's the loo waking me or the shivers.  I tihnk I'm going to allow fruit and veg in the fasting period , and maybe skimmed milk in tea. Just to even it off a bit.

6 is really good isn't it?
I did check Google and there are a few websites out there that say hypoglycemia can cause insomnia.

Yes, 6.0 is good and my Dr. was pleased (my lowest has been 5.9)
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #188 on: May 31, 2023, 07:58:43 pm »
Did you used to eat close to bed time, Paul? I wonder if your body is still adapting to the change. Speak to your doctor about it, best to be safe.

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #189 on: May 31, 2023, 11:03:10 pm »
I used to eat all the time Claire. That was a cause of the lot of the problems. Due to see the diabetes specialist shortly so will check I'm not endangering myself.  The fact I'm awake to experience these things is a good sign
I e just submitted my blood readings so am going to allow fruit and veg outside the eight hours. My lack of interest in them means I won't eat much of them though.

How do the regular IF people treat a night out? Do you just ignore IF on those nights?
« Last Edit: Today at 06:39:36 am by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #190 on: June 6, 2023, 12:21:51 pm »
Hope it went well!

Adjust the hours to fit if you can or if you can't, then one day off isn't going to ruin the progress you've made, a way of looking at it I've seen often is that one day didn't put you in the position to want to do IF.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #191 on: June 18, 2023, 02:41:51 pm »
Good ep of Just One Thing with Michael Mosley on time restricted eating - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m000zt7d
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #192 on: Today at 06:38:53 am »
Quote from: Claire. on June 18, 2023, 02:41:51 pm
Good ep of Just One Thing with Michael Mosley on time restricted eating - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m000zt7d

Thanks Claire, sounds like good fodder for my next run.

Incidentally the numbers in my blood sugars are MUCH better!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #193 on: Today at 08:22:18 am »
Excellent news ;D
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,234
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #194 on: Today at 10:01:12 am »
I got warned months ago I was pre-diabetic, it frightened the lift out of me but I wasn't surprised at all.

I had spiralled into a vicious circle of comfort eating the wrong type of food, having takeaways several times a week and drinking too much coffee. On top of this I was working from home more so that meant I wasn't getting the exercise I normally had in walking too and from the office through town to the bus stop. My weight shot up, I was knackered walking and my knees hurt climbing the stairs.

I knocked the fizzy drinks on the head, cut bread out and limited myself to just one takeaway a week, pre-planned all my meals and used the airfryer for most things. The docs were really impressed with my figures which are going in the right direction.

More impressive for me was on Friday I was able to walk from one part of town to the other without stopping or being knackered, for the first time in ages.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #195 on: Today at 10:29:46 am »
Good work AD! 
I think an air frier is headed our way too :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 