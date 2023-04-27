My father in laws was 140 odd!



Might be an idea to try to switch to a different snack? Nuts, biltong that sort of thing?



i've got a sweet tooth which is the killer for me.....its a case of undoing the electrical messages in my 48 year old brain....its going to take some reprogramming.My diabetes is controlled by a cocktail of drugs and i've maintained my levels more by increasing the dosages than by changing my diet. Now i'm at the point of being on the max dose of everything, although i could up the amount of insulin i take, the penny (finally) has dropped that i need to take my diet more seriously, although it shouldn't have got to this point. This has been compounded by increasing cholesterol level (for which i'm now on statins for life) and there are signs that my eyesight is being affected!!I've had this disease for 10 years or so and its been a drip drip state of slowly getting worse, in the way you dont notice but is still happening, even having my yearly assessments etc didn't really show anything until the assessment a few months ago.