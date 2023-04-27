« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diabetes  (Read 10216 times)

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #160 on: April 27, 2023, 09:17:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 26, 2023, 05:50:55 pm
My father in laws was 140 odd!

Might be an idea to try to switch to a different snack?  Nuts, biltong that sort of thing?

i've got a sweet tooth which is the killer for me.....its a case of undoing the electrical messages in my 48 year old brain....its going to take some reprogramming. 

My diabetes is controlled by a cocktail of drugs and i've maintained my levels more by increasing the dosages than by changing my diet.  Now i'm at the point of being on the max dose of everything, although i could up the amount of insulin i take, the penny (finally) has dropped that i need to take my diet more seriously, although it shouldn't have got to this point.  This has been compounded by increasing cholesterol level (for which i'm now on statins for life) and there are signs that my eyesight is being affected!!

I've had this disease for 10 years or so and its been a drip drip state of slowly getting worse, in the way you dont notice but is still happening, even having my yearly assessments etc didn't really show anything until the assessment a few months ago.

 
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,070
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #161 on: April 27, 2023, 01:58:52 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on April 27, 2023, 09:17:18 am
i've got a sweet tooth which is the killer for me.....its a case of undoing the electrical messages in my 48 year old brain....its going to take some reprogramming. 

My diabetes is controlled by a cocktail of drugs and i've maintained my levels more by increasing the dosages than by changing my diet.  Now i'm at the point of being on the max dose of everything, although i could up the amount of insulin i take, the penny (finally) has dropped that i need to take my diet more seriously, although it shouldn't have got to this point.  This has been compounded by increasing cholesterol level (for which i'm now on statins for life) and there are signs that my eyesight is being affected!!

I've had this disease for 10 years or so and its been a drip drip state of slowly getting worse, in the way you dont notice but is still happening, even having my yearly assessments etc didn't really show anything until the assessment a few months ago.

 
Urrgggh sorry to hear that!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,410
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #162 on: April 27, 2023, 04:58:31 pm »
Terrible neglect by government in regards to type two diabetes!
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #163 on: April 28, 2023, 08:32:58 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 27, 2023, 04:58:31 pm
Terrible neglect by government in regards to type two diabetes!

The costs to the NHS is phenomenal, prevention and proper control could save billions
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,202
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Diabetes
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:19:45 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on April 27, 2023, 09:17:18 am
i've got a sweet tooth which is the killer for me.....its a case of undoing the electrical messages in my 48 year old brain....its going to take some reprogramming. 

My diabetes is controlled by a cocktail of drugs and i've maintained my levels more by increasing the dosages than by changing my diet.  Now i'm at the point of being on the max dose of everything, although i could up the amount of insulin i take, the penny (finally) has dropped that i need to take my diet more seriously, although it shouldn't have got to this point.  This has been compounded by increasing cholesterol level (for which i'm now on statins for life) and there are signs that my eyesight is being affected!!

I've had this disease for 10 years or so and its been a drip drip state of slowly getting worse, in the way you dont notice but is still happening, even having my yearly assessments etc didn't really show anything until the assessment a few months ago.

--edit-- also , training for the 10k run balmoral has helped loads.  Have added a half marathon for later in the year to keep up the motivation. Fucked over winter though.

 

Mate, pretty much same as me, but I've got a savory tooth.  Could give up chocolate tomorrow, but bread or crackers no way.
The very slow deterioration really doesn't help.  That said, I forgot to take tablets for a month or so and it had a very noticeable affect on my eyesight. Luckily reversed when I went back on the tablets.
Trying 16:8 for now, so only eating between midday and 8pm, to see if that helps. 

ps if you are taking as many pills as I am , which I suspect you are, then pilltime, will deliver them for you in nicely sorted pouches.  I get really annoyed by needing to sort the mountain of tablets into morning, eve, and night once a month.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 