i've got a sweet tooth which is the killer for me.....its a case of undoing the electrical messages in my 48 year old brain....its going to take some reprogramming.
My diabetes is controlled by a cocktail of drugs and i've maintained my levels more by increasing the dosages than by changing my diet. Now i'm at the point of being on the max dose of everything, although i could up the amount of insulin i take, the penny (finally) has dropped that i need to take my diet more seriously, although it shouldn't have got to this point. This has been compounded by increasing cholesterol level (for which i'm now on statins for life) and there are signs that my eyesight is being affected!!
I've had this disease for 10 years or so and its been a drip drip state of slowly getting worse, in the way you dont notice but is still happening, even having my yearly assessments etc didn't really show anything until the assessment a few months ago.
--edit-- also , training for the 10k run balmoral has helped loads. Have added a half marathon for later in the year to keep up the motivation. Fucked over winter though.
Mate, pretty much same as me, but I've got a savory tooth. Could give up chocolate tomorrow, but bread or crackers no way.
The very slow deterioration really doesn't help. That said, I forgot to take tablets for a month or so and it had a very noticeable affect on my eyesight. Luckily reversed when I went back on the tablets.
Trying 16:8 for now, so only eating between midday and 8pm, to see if that helps.
ps if you are taking as many pills as I am , which I suspect you are, then pilltime, will deliver them for you in nicely sorted pouches. I get really annoyed by needing to sort the mountain of tablets into morning, eve, and night once a month.