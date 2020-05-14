And Damian Hirst is Banksy's agent.
This was a bullshit rumour wasn't it?
Interesting that you thought it was a bullshit rumour... do go on... Well up for working out if it was.
Well have no inside info either way, but cant really seem to find any reliable sources confirming it.
My anus is a contender.
Hey look, it's the pumpkin carriage but like... Cinderella's hanging out of it, and she's dead, like Diana is dead! I'm 14 and this is deep!
Isnt it meant to be the lad from massive attack , Del Naja?
Seems like an alright guy but what a weird shout.
Maybe to you. But what other artist consistently draws attention to society's inequities and displays his work prominently to the poor?
no
Does the greatest humanitarian have to be an artist? I didn't realise that was a requirement.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.03]