« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Banksy.  (Read 15944 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,043
  • YNWA
Re: Banksy.
« Reply #120 on: May 14, 2020, 12:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on May 14, 2020, 12:07:57 am
And Damian Hirst is Banksy's agent.

This was a bullshit rumour wasn't it?
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,149
Re: Banksy.
« Reply #121 on: May 15, 2020, 11:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 14, 2020, 12:16:45 pm
This was a bullshit rumour wasn't it?

Interesting that you thought it was a bullshit rumour... do go on...

Well up for working out if it was.
« Last Edit: May 16, 2020, 12:03:04 am by Filler. »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,043
  • YNWA
Re: Banksy.
« Reply #122 on: May 16, 2020, 01:51:08 am »
Quote from: Filler. on May 15, 2020, 11:57:08 pm
Interesting that you thought it was a bullshit rumour... do go on...

Well up for working out if it was.

Well have no inside info either way, but cant really seem to find any reliable sources confirming it.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,149
Re: Banksy.
« Reply #123 on: May 16, 2020, 11:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 16, 2020, 01:51:08 am
Well have no inside info either way, but cant really seem to find any reliable sources confirming it.

I don't have any direct info about it either, bar the fact I put on shows and met a number of his assistants. I mean, it could all be a hoax and everything but we're not that good at that sort of thing really are we?. Seemed to be a basic concensus that was never challenged. But...
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,043
  • YNWA
Re: Banksy.
« Reply #124 on: September 17, 2020, 02:45:07 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-54189113

Banksy loses battle with greetings card firm over 'flower bomber' trademark

Find this utterly ridiculous. So because he wants to remain anonymous (so he can't copyright) and didn't want to sell goods using the image (so he can't trademark) his uniquely created works can be used by anyone for financial gain.
Logged

Offline Lena11

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • Reds in my heart!
Re: Banksy.
« Reply #125 on: October 5, 2020, 09:39:45 am »
That is definitely shady... why shouldn't he be able to habe his work copyrighted... I mean he is anonymous, but still a human being that can ask to have his rights defended. If we talk about monkeys that should get copyright for their selfies, why wouldn't a human that clearly exists  ???
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,193
  • Justice for Neda
Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #126 on: August 14, 2021, 10:24:15 pm »
He gets my vote.

How about a thread of his work?
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,724
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #127 on: August 14, 2021, 10:26:16 pm »
make a thread but don't overrate him

Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #128 on: August 14, 2021, 10:32:02 pm »
I love that like all wealthy artists he bought a yacht.
And what he did with it.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,650
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #129 on: August 14, 2021, 11:22:59 pm »
Yes, there are many, many greater humanitarians than Banksy :lmao
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,149
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 12:13:10 am »
My anus is a contender.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,650
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 12:49:38 am »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 12:13:10 am
My anus is a contender.

Hey look, it's the pumpkin carriage but like... Cinderella's hanging out of it, and she's dead, like Diana is dead! I'm 14 and this is deep!
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 01:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 12:49:38 am
Hey look, it's the pumpkin carriage but like... Cinderella's hanging out of it, and she's dead, like Diana is dead! I'm 14 and this is deep!
Who are your favourite contemporary artists, and how effectively do you think they engage with modern cultural and societal ideas?
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,043
  • YNWA
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 02:10:54 pm »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,163
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 02:14:58 pm »
Isnt it meant to be the lad from massive attack , Del Naja?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,831
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 02:46:45 pm »
Seems like an alright guy but what a weird shout.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,724
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 04:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:14:58 pm
Isnt it meant to be the lad from massive attack , Del Naja?

no
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,193
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 04:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 02:46:45 pm
Seems like an alright guy but what a weird shout.

Maybe to you.  But what other artist consistently draws attention to society's inequities and displays his work prominently to the poor?
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,831
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 04:12:24 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:06:38 pm
Maybe to you.  But what other artist consistently draws attention to society's inequities and displays his work prominently to the poor?

Does the greatest humanitarian have to be an artist? I didn't realise that was a requirement.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,632
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 07:34:37 pm »
Sounds like a mad David Brent shout.

Gandhi
Mandela
Botham
Banksy
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is there a Greater Humanitarian than Banksy?
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:04:12 pm
no

Capon is actually Banksy. He includes the #sausages in his art on RAWK to throw us off the scent.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,193
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Banksy.
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:30:44 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:12:24 pm
Does the greatest humanitarian have to be an artist? I didn't realise that was a requirement.

I didn't say it was.

Got an answer?
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 