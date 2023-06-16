« previous next »
Restarted watching TNG . I think all my memories of it were from the first series!

Nice to see a young(ish) Michelle Phillips pop up and also the precursor to the plot/conspiracy of the latest Picard series.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1241 on: June 16, 2023, 03:13:09 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 16, 2023, 03:04:58 pm
Restarted watching TNG . I think all my memories of it were from the first series!

Nice to see a young(ish) Michelle Phillips pop up and also the precursor to the plot/conspiracy of the latest Picard series.

Season 1 is kinda rough for the most part, considering how good it became after. Possibly because Gene Roddenberry was still very hands-on.

Still much better than Picard S1 and S2 ofc.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1242 on: June 21, 2023, 03:50:30 pm »
Finally got round to watching season 3 of Picard, brilliant first episode.

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1243 on: June 22, 2023, 08:21:27 pm »
SNW S02E02

The result of the court martial was all the more satisfying thanks to the predicated being a Daniel Levy lookalike.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1244 on: June 27, 2023, 10:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June 22, 2023, 08:21:27 pm
SNW S02E02

The result of the court martial was all the more satisfying thanks to the predicated being a Daniel Levy lookalike.
Good strong start for Season 2 of SNW. Long may that continue. Episode 3 looks intriguing too.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1245 on: July 8, 2023, 09:16:52 am »
i was gonna write my thoughts on this shite, but, not worth my time and the link below says it all anyway. If you dont know the guy talking, he knows more about this shit than we've all forgot, i know some very informed trekkies and consider myself one of them, but this dude is something else and can articulate it far better than i can, and if you're inclined to explore the subject, it's better than reading a fuck long post that i was gonna write (there's a preamble, just skip on the bottom bar to SNW).

if you like the show dont bother watching it, it wont be for you

if you've looked in the thread having probs with the show and wonder what the hell they're doing, eg spock for instance, wtf is this shit? if that's the case and you're a trekkie nerd, it's probably right up your alley. it has spoilers, you've been warned, but breaks down how this isn't star trek, which comes as no surprise after the good star trek of Picard S3 we've gone right back to writers who just dont get it or understand it. just cos things look similar doesn't make them the same thing. is it as bad as STD? nope, i dont think that's possible but boy, it's still so wide of the mark, which is a pity with a good cast of characters and actors. another huge missed opportunity.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6RXhw3frXY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6RXhw3frXY</a>

btw, this isn't a swipe at any who enjoy it, hell some people liked she-hulk and velma and even blood origins, literally the three worst thing in tv i've ever seen. so each to their own. but the breakdown is very informative and fair and most of all, totally accurate. plus he's a nice guy and not one of those smelling his own farts 'experts'.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1246 on: July 9, 2023, 06:31:33 am »
You want people to watch a 150 minute whine about how SNW isnt Star Trek? Good luck with that.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1247 on: July 9, 2023, 01:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July  9, 2023, 06:31:33 am
You want people to watch a 150 minute whine about how SNW isnt Star Trek? Good luck with that.

You've taken the words right out of my mouth

Had thought I'd give it a watch to try to understand the other side but I don't have the better part of 3 hours to spare to be told how something I like isn't part of something else I like
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1248 on: July 10, 2023, 08:42:43 pm »
I watched the free trailer and enjoyed it enough to be taking part in the half price trial of paramount plus.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1249 on: July 10, 2023, 08:51:33 pm »
Its literally great. Anson Mount is a classic trek captain, the cast are fresh and gel together - it has a great mix of sci-if, comedy and horror (the Gorn episode in the crashed ship is outstanding and reminded me of some great TNG/Voyager eps).

Dont get the mindset of people furiously doing 3 hour tapes of why a new show that isnt exactly like a show 50 years ago means everything is awful.

There was 20 years without a new episode of Star Trek and theres been hundreds since. We had six months with an episode every week or so.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1250 on: July 15, 2023, 10:43:06 pm »

S2x05 of SNW was great fun, a really enjoyable 'lighter' episode. Played very well by all, especially the actor playing Spock ;D
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1251 on: July 15, 2023, 11:13:10 pm »
Quote from: oojason on July 15, 2023, 10:43:06 pm
S2x05 of SNW was great fun, a really enjoyable 'lighter' episode. Played very well by all, especially the actor playing Spock ;D

Not watched Ep5 yet but I do like that actor as Spock.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1252 on: July 16, 2023, 01:06:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on July 15, 2023, 10:43:06 pm
S2x05 of SNW was great fun, a really enjoyable 'lighter' episode. Played very well by all, especially the actor playing Spock ;D

Yeah was a good episode and fun, fuck haters :D
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1253 on: July 16, 2023, 03:29:07 pm »
Imagine making a 2 hour and 20 minute video about something you dislike cos "it's not what I think it should be" ;D ;D ;D ;D

Or imagine taking the time to watch it for the same reason ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Loving SNW, cast are awesome, they must go through some fucking hairspray mind!

I enjoyed Picard overall but I was disappointed in the last season. Now I have loads of love for TNG, it was tea time viewing for what seemed like years growing up, but I was enjoying Picard being it's own show. As soon as Frakes showed up, straddling chairs and resting his foot in inappropriate places...their was an instance change in tone...it was just TNG again.

And that didn;t take over 2 hours to write or produce ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1254 on: July 23, 2023, 02:41:12 am »
For those that do like SNWthe seventh episode was released today, it was the one I was most looking to, and it did not disappoint, absolutely amazing!
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1255 on: July 23, 2023, 01:37:03 pm »
Cool to have 2 episodes in 2 days, had no idea a cross over was coming, it was absolutely brilliant ;D 8)
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1256 on: July 23, 2023, 03:45:42 pm »
Tempted to subscribe to the absolute joke YouTube page above where middle aged men rant about tv shows in anticipation of their reaction to a musical episode coming up
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1257 on: July 23, 2023, 04:18:32 pm »

Really liked that last episode (2x07) - this season has been a fun ride so far.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1258 on: July 24, 2023, 12:54:51 am »
Im a big nudge to the fourth wall in episode 7,

Rebecca Romijn was a pin-up girl, youd have to say, and Commander Ransom who complimented the poster is voiced by her husband.
The episode has to go down as one of the most fun and best ST episodes ever, up there with tribble episodes. And considering theyre up around 900 episodes, its a big compliment.

The next one is a musical, and I dont usually care for those, so we will see.

The one after is what the cast has called the best episode of SNW, so really looking forward to that.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1259 on: July 24, 2023, 02:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on July 23, 2023, 03:45:42 pm
Tempted to subscribe to the absolute joke YouTube page above where middle aged men rant about tv shows in anticipation of their reaction to a musical episode coming up

Literally the only reason I persisted with the horror of Picard S2 (after the utter abomination of S1) was so that I could appreciate the Red Letter Media take-down of it. And I initially only started S3 for the same reason only to realise it was actually really good.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1260 on: July 25, 2023, 11:36:46 am »

Having faithfully watched TNG, DS9 and Voyager when they came out, I bailed halfway through Enterprise, largely through boredom. Never bothered with the later franchises until very recently when I had some time to kill.

So far I've seen Picard S1 which is absolutely terrible with no redeeming features whatsoever. I've heard S3 is good but not sure if I can make it that far.

Also started Discovery. I know it's created debate between purists and non-purists but I actually enjoyed the first couple of series. Very clunky in places but an enjoyable end of evening, easy viewing. Now halfway through S4 and I'm bored out of my mind. I find the whole "the Federation has your best interests at heart" utterly patronising (although I acknowledge that TOS and TNG pushed that trope) and it's beyond parody how only Michael Burnham can save the day, every f*ing time. I find myself backing the world-killing black hole in the hope it will remove her from the galaxy and give someone else a chance to do or say something.

Not tried SNW yet but will certainly do so given the reviews.

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1261 on: July 25, 2023, 11:47:50 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on July 25, 2023, 11:36:46 am
Having faithfully watched TNG, DS9 and Voyager when they came out, I bailed halfway through Enterprise, largely through boredom. Never bothered with the later franchises until very recently when I had some time to kill.

So far I've seen Picard S1 which is absolutely terrible with no redeeming features whatsoever. I've heard S3 is good but not sure if I can make it that far.

Also started Discovery. I know it's created debate between purists and non-purists but I actually enjoyed the first couple of series. Very clunky in places but an enjoyable end of evening, easy viewing. Now halfway through S4 and I'm bored out of my mind. I find the whole "the Federation has your best interests at heart" utterly patronising (although I acknowledge that TOS and TNG pushed that trope) and it's beyond parody how only Michael Burnham can save the day, every f*ing time. I find myself backing the world-killing black hole in the hope it will remove her from the galaxy and give someone else a chance to do or say something.

Not tried SNW yet but will certainly do so given the reviews.

S3 of Picard and SNW (so far) would re-new your faith in Trek after a bumpy ride post S2 of Disco. (I think you can jump straight into S3 of Picard as they ditch the rubbish fr0m S1 and S2).
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1262 on: Yesterday at 12:56:50 pm »
Another decent episode SNW 02x08, no idea why some hate it
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1263 on: Yesterday at 04:58:13 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:56:50 pm
Another decent episode SNW 02x08, no idea why some hate it

Thought it was a quality episode; asking questions, showing us the differing shades of grey, the darker side of ourselves - and made for some uncomfortable viewing at times - as Trek should from time to time.

The acting all around was again on a high bar - it really drew me into the story and characters... so much so I'm going to have to re-watch it to take everything in. Hats off to all; but especially Jess Bush and Babs Olusanmokun.

I'd put that up there with high quality episodes from DS9 covering the 'on the ground' aspects of the Dominion War, other Trek covering PTSD, and the difficulties involved of recent bitter enemies then working together to become allies; the expectations, morals, and the reality.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 10:37:11 pm »
Both actors fantastic in this.

What SNW does better than almost any other Trek bar DS9 is its truly an ensemble show so far. Pretty much everyone has had at least one episode and has strong characterisation (Jess Bushs Chapel is much more rounded than her predecessor for example). Really hope it makes a 5+ series run and makes it all the way to TOS (and, given we already have Spock, Uhura and Chapel and Kirk, why not all the way)
