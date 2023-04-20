« previous next »
Star Trek

Circa1892

Re: Star Trek
April 20, 2023, 07:19:48 pm
Hope they stick the landing tomorrow.

I'm probably a funny age in that I'm too young to have seen it first time (I'll have been about 4/5 when All Good Things Came Out) - I remember watching What You Leave Behind and Endgame as the end of shows as a kid - but this is final closure for that era after a comeback I never expected. Will be strange.

This last 10 weeks has been a welcome respite in our shitter of a season aswell!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Trek
April 20, 2023, 07:31:06 pm
It's already been released,not a bad ending but not great either.
Armand9

Re: Star Trek
April 20, 2023, 08:42:46 pm
it's not perfect by any means and there are some things i dont like (swearing for one) but it is - actually star trek

and a good season, best star trek since Voyager for me (considering what the writers inherited by the end of picard 2, that's a near miracle)

they were working on a restricted budget as kurtzman had fucked off to do Clarice (which also failed big time) having butchered picard for two seasons and wanting nothing more to do with a dead show, gave carte blanche to terry matalas (show runner of the excellent Twelve monkeys) to do whatever he wanted to do with it

tons of fan service, absolutely and i fucking loved it cos it wasn't some nostalgia bait and switch (oh hi luke skywalker) that we've gotten used to, it was actually written into a good story imo and so made sense, and yes there is the odd total fan service bits and bobs as matalas is a fan himself and wanted to right some 'wrongs' (eg, daystrum institute and kirk's remains, not just left under a pile of rocks on some insignificant planet) with easter eggs here and there

i could go on for hours about the details etc but the bottom line is i'm thankful to matalas and his writing team for a last horay for star trek as we've known it since kirk, i wont see the like again but that's fine, cos i dont have to watch kurtzman's shite

and therefore i go out on a high, sweet :-*
Red Beret

Re: Star Trek
April 20, 2023, 09:05:14 pm
end credits scene is... interesting.
Brian Blessed

Re: Star Trek
April 20, 2023, 09:32:43 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on April 20, 2023, 09:05:14 pm
end credits scene is... interesting.

Yeah. With Picard finished and Discovery ending, I wouldnt be surprised, or unhappy, to see the continuing adventures of that crew.
thejbs

Re: Star Trek
April 20, 2023, 10:21:37 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April 19, 2023, 11:57:13 pm
I am far from caught up on Discovery, but they are doing a Section 31 film with Michelle Yeoh.

Thats one Star Trek area Ive zero interest in. Always feels like it was invented to draw in meatheads who dont like the idea of scientific exploration or dont get Star Trek.
Brian Blessed

Re: Star Trek
April 20, 2023, 10:44:09 pm
Quote from: thejbs on April 20, 2023, 10:21:37 pm
Thats one Star Trek area Ive zero interest in. Always feels like it was invented to draw in meatheads who dont like the idea of scientific exploration or dont get Star Trek.

I dont know myself. Ive only seen the DS9 stuff, Ive yet to see where Discovery took it.
Armand9

Re: Star Trek
April 21, 2023, 12:36:13 am
Quote from: Red Beret on April 20, 2023, 09:05:14 pm
end credits scene is... interesting.

that was the cherry on the cake

Spoiler
they retconned so much, much more than i could've hoped for and that scene drew an audible 'fuck yeah' from me, followed by a tirade of other shit i'll not inflict on any here  ;D
[close]

I binge everything (to the point i'll wait for a season to end then download the lot and then binge it) but i couldn't binge this, i had to see the next episode at the quickest available opportunity every goddamn week, couldn't come quick enough for me

and i do have a nice added bonus, my missus is a huge star trek fan but tapped out of STD after one season and Picard after one season (yeah, she's smarter than me) and wanted nothing more to do with any of them. but i've told her this is good, it's actually star trek, so we'll be spending the weekend binging season 3. And that's another thing, around halfway through the season i was thinking 'i can't wait to rewatch this', fuck knows when i last felt like that... Westworld season 1? Probably.
thejbs

Re: Star Trek
April 21, 2023, 08:29:22 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April 20, 2023, 10:44:09 pm
I dont know myself. Ive only seen the DS9 stuff, Ive yet to see where Discovery took it.

Its an excuse to make a Star Trek that is less focused on dialogue and story and more on fights and explosions. Discovery made it silly. Like, you have a cloak and dagger section of the federation that operate unseen in the shadows but they have a uniform and a special, distinctive black badge
Circa1892

Re: Star Trek
April 21, 2023, 08:55:06 am
Quote from: thejbs on April 21, 2023, 08:29:22 am
Its an excuse to make a Star Trek that is less focused on dialogue and story and more on fights and explosions. Discovery made it silly. Like, you have a cloak and dagger section of the federation that operate unseen in the shadows but they have a uniform and a special, distinctive black badge

Section 31 were great in DS9 - they operated completely in the shadows, were pretty obscene and it was never clear who knew that they existed among the top brass. It was cleverly done.

Through Enterprise, that awful Cumberbatch film and Discovery theyve become a go-to thing (like the old corrupt Admiral trope in 90s Trek to be fair). Yeoh is fantastic - and her Mirror Georgiou was brilliant, so will still be eminently watchable.
filopastry

Re: Star Trek
April 21, 2023, 04:20:28 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on April 20, 2023, 08:42:46 pm
it's not perfect by any means and there are some things i dont like (swearing for one) but it is - actually star trek

and a good season, best star trek since Voyager for me (considering what the writers inherited by the end of picard 2, that's a near miracle)

they were working on a restricted budget as kurtzman had fucked off to do Clarice (which also failed big time) having butchered picard for two seasons and wanting nothing more to do with a dead show, gave carte blanche to terry matalas (show runner of the excellent Twelve monkeys) to do whatever he wanted to do with it

tons of fan service, absolutely and i fucking loved it cos it wasn't some nostalgia bait and switch (oh hi luke skywalker) that we've gotten used to, it was actually written into a good story imo and so made sense, and yes there is the odd total fan service bits and bobs as matalas is a fan himself and wanted to right some 'wrongs' (eg, daystrum institute and kirk's remains, not just left under a pile of rocks on some insignificant planet) with easter eggs here and there

i could go on for hours about the details etc but the bottom line is i'm thankful to matalas and his writing team for a last horay for star trek as we've known it since kirk, i wont see the like again but that's fine, cos i dont have to watch kurtzman's shite

and therefore i go out on a high, sweet :-*

I didn't realise S3 had the same show runner as 12 Monkeys, that was an excellent and very underappreciated show.
Circa1892

Re: Star Trek
April 21, 2023, 07:11:21 pm
To me that was perfect. Flawed in many ways - but perfect.

Particularly enjoyed the fact there were a fair few appropriate endings, followed by the only ending possible.

Spoiler
Didn't see how they'd top Picard, Riker and La Forge saying goodbye to the bridge, then thought Seven shooting off into the next series was good, then thought Stewart would want to finish quoting Shakespeare - but of course, the exact repeat of All Good Things - a really nice recognition that TNG had the perfect ending, and those characters would always end up in the same place - no matter what happened.
[close]

Not a spoiler - but the voice cameo for the Federation President was a nice touch aswell.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Trek
April 21, 2023, 09:11:04 pm
Quote from: filopastry on April 21, 2023, 04:20:28 pm
I didn't realise S3 had the same show runner as 12 Monkeys, that was an excellent and very underappreciated show.

One of very few that were damn near perfect from start to finish.
A-Bomb

Re: Star Trek
April 22, 2023, 08:12:52 am
Whatever the weaknesses or the rose tinted nostalgic opinion.....

That series was fucking amazing and took me right back to being a 10 year old watching BBC2 in the 90's with my brother at tea time.
Circa1892

Re: Star Trek
April 22, 2023, 10:00:51 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on April 22, 2023, 08:12:52 am
Whatever the weaknesses or the rose tinted nostalgic opinion.....

That series was fucking amazing and took me right back to being a 10 year old watching BBC2 in the 90's with my brother at tea time.


Simpsons, Fresh Prince and either TNG/DS9 or Voyager was a staple 90s BBC2 line up.
Betty Blue

Re: Star Trek
April 22, 2023, 10:43:44 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on April 22, 2023, 10:00:51 am
Simpsons, Fresh Prince and either TNG/DS9 or Voyager was a staple 90s BBC2 line up.

Quantum Leap, Buffy, Malcolm in the Middle, Robot Wars, Sliders, Farscape.
Armand9

Re: Star Trek
April 22, 2023, 01:19:31 pm
Quote from: filopastry on April 21, 2023, 04:20:28 pm
I didn't realise S3 had the same show runner as 12 Monkeys, that was an excellent and very underappreciated show.

yep, and matalas brought over much of his writing team, and another reason why Shaw was so good - they wrote that part with todd stashwick in mind and managed to get him for the role, so that worked a treat (with cameo's by 'cole' and 'ramse' - ferengi sneed and his vulcan partner)

i've read and seen some of the criticisms of the season, and yeah it's not perfect and some of those criticisms hold up (others do not and are inaccurate in assumptions or knowledge of star trek tv/movie lore - AngryJoe's breakdown suffers from this tho he also has valid points as well), and some dont want to take a leap that they've always taken in star trek classics up to this point (have a problem and solve it with [insert star trek tech babble], eg reverse the multibeaming structures with sensing autophasers). The 'believeable' threshold with the tech babble comes down to is it earned - eg have they worked on this problem sufficiently to come up with the answer? or is the tech level in keeping with the expertise of the solver? and so on.

And at times in S3 there is some really clever science fiction writing and at times some solutions that aren't fleshed out in a satisfying way (i wont specify to avoid spoilers) and so gets the 'bad writing' moniker. In fairness it is a bit of a mixed bag but the vast majority of the season is done well and cos that's the case i dont mind making the odd leap and i don't put it down to simple bad writing, while at the same time there remains a few where im 'oh that's not great'. But all the time i have to remember the tatters of a show the writing team were handed by the previous two seasons.

People have to keep in mind they were curtailed by their budget (it's the reason they made a 'bottled' show) and the writing was very much guided by that, including down to who they could get - eg a certain character we see at the end wasn't affordable but they could afford their voice, and others they wanted to use but weren't allowed
Spoiler
janeway is one im aware of but dont know why her inclusion was vetoed
[close]

so yeah, like i said, it's not the best star trek and some elements could've been done better but overall, it was a great send off for the TNG crew, one we didn't get previous, was fantastic at times and compelling thoughout and above all - it was Star Trek. It should've been the first season of picard.

I wasn't going to watch S3, i was out, but people whose opinion on star trek i rate said it was good and worth the watch, so i was dragged back and am glad for it. I do see it as the last hoorah cos i dont believe kurtzman can do star trek, he hasn't to this point and with his Academy (which he's always wanted and im sure will be a CW cringe fest) and Section 31 streaming movie (dont get me started on that) in the pipeline, on top of STD and NW final seasons (which im out on those too), i see no room for matalas to get the gig of a legacy show.

And given my age it's unlikely i'll ever see something called Star Trek that is Star Trek again, so i reiterate my appreciation for what matalas pulled off. Imperfect but left me with the biggest of grins on my face and a solid season of Star Trek to add to Original, TNG, DS9 and Voyager that i can go back to and watch until they put me in a photon torpedo and fire me out into the undiscovered country whose bourne no travelers return.  ;)

Oh one last thing, to think we had a show that had a voice part for an actor from the original bridge crew of the enterprise (chekov), easter eggs to 'right some wrongs' (eg kirk),  major roles and cameo's from TNG and Voyager, with every Star Trek show referenced, all rolled into a cohesive story pulling on threads from TNG, DS9 and Voyager - if he was only getting one gig, matalas shot his load, well done that man.
Armand9

Re: Star Trek
April 22, 2023, 08:08:17 pm
as mentioned earlier in the thread about binging the season with my trekkie missus this weekend (she hasn't seen any of it), we kicked off this afternoon

she said 'i'll watch 2 episodes'

six episodes later....  ;D now she says 'i'll watch the last four tomorrow'

says it all really, and second time around for me it's even better than first time (and confirms riker as mvp, is this the best riker has ever been?)

for those inclined, an interview with showrunner Terry Matalas below - note: spoiler city, so dont watch if you haven't seen the season yet

https://www.youtube.com/v/nc8sbFVMJVA
thejbs

Re: Star Trek
April 23, 2023, 01:37:45 am
Quote
And given my age it's unlikely i'll ever see something called Star Trek that is Star Trek again, so i reiterate my appreciation for what matalas pulled off.

Strange new worlds is pure Star Trek. Episodic, light-hearted and extremely likeable. I cant believe something as good spawned from Discovery.
ianburns252

Re: Star Trek
April 23, 2023, 01:46:22 am
Quote from: thejbs on April 23, 2023, 01:37:45 am
Strange new worlds is pure Star Trek. Episodic, light-hearted and extremely likeable. I cant believe something as good spawned from Discovery.

I'll defend Disco to the hilt man (although I love SNW as I feel it merges the best of TOS, Berman Trek, and NuTrek) - and this is purely subjective and personal but, for me, it finally showed people more like me. I posted about this on Trek BBS so I'm just going to do a copy and paste job (apologies if some context is lost) :

Monologue about similarities with what I've seen with music:

ts like the age old metal v nu metal, debut album v 10th anniversary big release stuff in music.

People do get protective of what they love, especially when younger, and I got it (and still do) from people with my music taste. My go to is ska punk/trapcore/post hardcore and the like which isn't seen as "high brow" music.

People often feel the need to drop one thing to enjoy another thing too as if they can only like so much at one time - I am, in the least classy way of saying it possible, a music and TV whore. I just absorb so much, from almost any genre, and rarely find something I truly dislike or hate as I seem to always find a silver lining or something to connect with.

The downside of that is I often have no idea the name of the band, or the episode, or the actor but I'll just have it knocking about in my brain waiting to be referenced!


Relating to characters

here are arguments that a more "middle ground" approach could have been taken but, with how poor representation has been historically, not just in Trek but in general, it is important to ensure this trend is reversed.

It may seem extreme when compared to "old trek" but for those of us from marginalised communities it feels amazing to see people we identify with when we never have before.

Hugh Culber in Disco is probably my favourite character from that show - not only because of seeing someone I'd consider a masculine gay man on TV but not taking the Will and Grace approach of almost playing him straight but because he is funny, charming, loving, and more.

Lower Decks harkens back to Berman Trek the most of the shows (Prodigy also) but I get the "period piece" approach where the sociolect and idiolect of the characters was uber classical and, in a way, professional - I do think there is space for all kinds though and seeing people speak more "naturally" is good to see too (for me).

Tilly is one who wouldn't fly back in the olden days but, as someone who embodies that intense passion for their job and that "feels too much"/"tries too hard" with people due to their own insecurity she really resonates with me.

Growing up my favourite characters were Bashir and O'Brien - true guy love (before Turk and JD made it cool in Scrubs) but also seeing a proper working class block in O'Brien having been brought up in that environment was class as he was never judged for being a bit "rough around the edges", then Julian being shit around women and just awkwardly clueless in social circles too.

My love for Picard himself came from him reminding me of my grandparents a bit and just being so composed (definitely not always but my child brain skimmed that stuff out) and he was almost how I aspired to be.

What new era Trek and the style of dialogue shows for me is that anyone can be accepted (my accent has caused me trouble at times in my career - to the extent of being told to modify it when I was younger) whereas Old Trek was much more stuffy and with age it gives a vibe of trying to make people conform to a very white and upper middle class persona which is something that put many people off pursuing those kinds of job roles in my peer group, and still limits access to many people from minority backgrounds.

This is not to slag off Old Trek - god dammit (using Vince McMahon voice) I love the shows - but I find the personalities more relatable in new trek these days


Apologies for the essay
thejbs

Re: Star Trek
April 23, 2023, 08:17:06 am
My dislike of discovery (and I did like it in parts) was never down to the cast, but the writing and pacing of it. It was either all action or all monologues about feelings, with little in between.
kaesarsosei

Re: Star Trek
April 24, 2023, 04:40:03 pm
There's one thing that disappointed me about Picard S3, and that's that leading up to the end I had my faint hopes that this would be a doorway into another season (not called Picard) with TNG cast. Unfortunately I don't think that is looking likely, it seems if anything will come out of it it will be the crew of the Titan. I'm not super positive on that, but I would certainly give it a shot if it was handled by the same showrunner (Matlas) and maybe they can shoe-horn regular cameos from the old-timers in.

All the other ST kicking around these days can get to fuck.
thejbs

Re: Star Trek
April 24, 2023, 11:41:04 pm
Even SNW?!?

Im more excited about S2 of that than any Picard spin-off. A new TNG series would be grim. It was the retiring of the original series cast that led to TNG. Id like that trick repeated.
kaesarsosei

Re: Star Trek
Yesterday at 08:28:01 am
Quote from: thejbs on April 24, 2023, 11:41:04 pm
Even SNW?!?

A new TNG series would be grim. It was the retiring of the original series cast that led to TNG. Id like that trick repeated.

Spoiler
I might agree with you if they hadn't killed off Shaw, who to me is by far the most interesting character they added in Picard.
The other thing that annoys me, as a nerd, is that I don't think the Titan should have been renamed the Enterprise-F.
[close]

Rafi, despite being far less annoying than before, is still not great. I'm not buying 7/9 as a captain although again I think as a first officer to Shaw it would make a lot more sense. Jack Crusher/Picard is a good character and actor. Would have been so easy for him to be annoying but he's good. All together I think there is the bones of a new show but I still think it needs more, that's why in an ideal world I would like more TNG involvement.
Betty Blue

Re: Star Trek
Yesterday at 11:34:21 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 08:28:01 am
Spoiler
I might agree with you if they hadn't killed off Shaw, who to me is by far the most interesting character they added in Picard.
The other thing that annoys me, as a nerd, is that I don't think the Titan should have been renamed the Enterprise-F.
[close]

Rafi, despite being far less annoying than before, is still not great. I'm not buying 7/9 as a captain although again I think as a first officer to Shaw it would make a lot more sense. Jack Crusher/Picard is a good character and actor. Would have been so easy for him to be annoying but he's good. All together I think there is the bones of a new show but I still think it needs more, that's why in an ideal world I would like more TNG involvement.


There's a glimmer of hope on that front -

Quote
"Its about Seven of Nine. Its about Jack Crusher. Its about the La Forge sisters. Its about what else is going on in the galaxy with the Deep Space Nine characters and the rest of the Voyager characters Honestly, some of these [TNG characters], Im not ready to say goodbye to. I think in a lot of ways, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, theyve never been better. They are at the top of their game and I want to see more."

https://trekmovie.com/2023/04/24/terry-matalas-gives-star-trek-legacy-update-alex-kurtzman-hears-fans-loud-and-clear/

That was from Terry Matalas and there are more interesting quotes on the link above. Clearly nothing is in production, but conversations are happening and the message seems to be that Matalas wants the fans to be as loud as possible about us wanting a Legacy series. Afterall SNW came off the back of fan pressure for Pike to get his own show post S2 Discovery. I'm not holding my breath, but I'd kill for any kind of DS9/Voyager related continuation, let alone TNG. 

As many have said above, I was officially out of Picard until I saw the reviews for S3. It's probably the happiest I've felt watching any Star Trek content since DS9 went off the air. It wasn't perfect, but it was the Trek I grew up with and have yearned for and honestly thought we'd never see again. Please give us more, goddamit!

I liked SNW too, but I am less of a TOS fan so it doesn't quite appeal to me in the way it perhaps does to others in here. Lower Decks is fantastic though and definitely riffs on TNG era Star Trek. It gets better and better too, so I advise anyone sceptical to give it a go. Not seen Prodigy, but planning to watch it after some of the comments above. Lastly, Discovery was mostly a miss for me. I was on board for S1 and 2. Accepting it wasn't the Trek I grew up with, but still taking it as enjoyable sci-fi. But from S3 onwards when they jumped into the future I stopped enjoying it entirely. I know some in here do enjoy it, so I won't rip into it. I just knew it wasn't for me. The only element I liked from there on was Emperor Phillipa Georgiou, which I why I'm not averse to the Section 31 film should it ever get made. Starfleet Academy 90210 sounds horrifying though.

Anyway, here's hoping for more Legacy Trek. But if that's it then at least TNG had a perfect send off and helped us finally scrub out the abomination that was Nemesis.
BER

Re: Star Trek
Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm
Quote from: BER on March 26, 2023, 08:53:27 pm
Seven as captain, demote Shaw to number one. Crusher and La Forge in their parents old positions. Keep Worf around in his old TNG role. Find somewhere for Jaffi.

Bring back the Enterprise, give it a retro futuristic lick of paint.

Boom, you've rebooted TNG!  ;D

Close enough.  :)

Storywise it was a bit whatever but they really hit those emotional beats. There's life in those old dogs yet, wish a couple of them ended up on the Enterprise.
thejbs

Re: Star Trek
Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 08:28:01 am
Spoiler
I might agree with you if they hadn't killed off Shaw, who to me is by far the most interesting character they added in Picard.
The other thing that annoys me, as a nerd, is that I don't think the Titan should have been renamed the Enterprise-F.
[close]

Rafi, despite being far less annoying than before, is still not great. I'm not buying 7/9 as a captain although again I think as a first officer to Shaw it would make a lot more sense. Jack Crusher/Picard is a good character and actor. Would have been so easy for him to be annoying but he's good. All together I think there is the bones of a new show but I still think it needs more, that's why in an ideal world I would like more TNG involvement.

Spoiler
You misunderstood me. I mean a completely new generation not linked to TNG or Picard. A fresh cast at the helm of the enterprise. Shaw was the best thing about Picard S3 by a mile, and they gave him such a trite, pointless death. I also hated the rechristening of titan. I have little interest to see the adventures of Jack Crusher and Q.
[close]
Brian Blessed

Re: Star Trek
Today at 12:08:08 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm
Spoiler
You misunderstood me. I mean a completely new generation not linked to TNG or Picard. A fresh cast at the helm of the enterprise. Shaw was the best thing about Picard S3 by a mile, and they gave him such a trite, pointless death. I also hated the rechristening of titan. I have little interest to see the adventures of Jack Crusher and Q.
[close]

Spoiler
I dont think it would be a Jack/Q show, more like Q showing up and then, although as important as he was to TNG. I dont even think it would be a Jack, theyd rotate around characters like Star Trek usually does.

And I have no great love for the E-G crew, if they tell compelling stories, with a little lightness added in, I can see myself enjoying it

[close]
