Strange new worlds is pure Star Trek. Episodic, light-hearted and extremely likeable. I cant believe something as good spawned from Discovery.





Monologue about similarities with what I've seen with music:



Relating to characters

I'll defend Disco to the hilt man (although I love SNW as I feel it merges the best of TOS, Berman Trek, and NuTrek) - and this is purely subjective and personal but, for me, it finally showed people more like me. I posted about this on Trek BBS so I'm just going to do a copy and paste job (apologies if some context is lost) :ts like the age old metal v nu metal, debut album v 10th anniversary big release stuff in music.People do get protective of what they love, especially when younger, and I got it (and still do) from people with my music taste. My go to is ska punk/trapcore/post hardcore and the like which isn't seen as "high brow" music.People often feel the need to drop one thing to enjoy another thing too as if they can only like so much at one time - I am, in the least classy way of saying it possible, a music and TV whore. I just absorb so much, from almost any genre, and rarely find something I truly dislike or hate as I seem to always find a silver lining or something to connect with.The downside of that is I often have no idea the name of the band, or the episode, or the actor but I'll just have it knocking about in my brain waiting to be referenced!here are arguments that a more "middle ground" approach could have been taken but, with how poor representation has been historically, not just in Trek but in general, it is important to ensure this trend is reversed.It may seem extreme when compared to "old trek" but for those of us from marginalised communities it feels amazing to see people we identify with when we never have before.Hugh Culber in Disco is probably my favourite character from that show - not only because of seeing someone I'd consider a masculine gay man on TV but not taking the Will and Grace approach of almost playing him straight but because he is funny, charming, loving, and more.Lower Decks harkens back to Berman Trek the most of the shows (Prodigy also) but I get the "period piece" approach where the sociolect and idiolect of the characters was uber classical and, in a way, professional - I do think there is space for all kinds though and seeing people speak more "naturally" is good to see too (for me).Tilly is one who wouldn't fly back in the olden days but, as someone who embodies that intense passion for their job and that "feels too much"/"tries too hard" with people due to their own insecurity she really resonates with me.Growing up my favourite characters were Bashir and O'Brien - true guy love (before Turk and JD made it cool in Scrubs) but also seeing a proper working class block in O'Brien having been brought up in that environment was class as he was never judged for being a bit "rough around the edges", then Julian being shit around women and just awkwardly clueless in social circles too.My love for Picard himself came from him reminding me of my grandparents a bit and just being so composed (definitely not always but my child brain skimmed that stuff out) and he was almost how I aspired to be.What new era Trek and the style of dialogue shows for me is that anyone can be accepted (my accent has caused me trouble at times in my career - to the extent of being told to modify it when I was younger) whereas Old Trek was much more stuffy and with age it gives a vibe of trying to make people conform to a very white and upper middle class persona which is something that put many people off pursuing those kinds of job roles in my peer group, and still limits access to many people from minority backgrounds.This is not to slag off Old Trek - god dammit (using Vince McMahon voice) I love the shows - but I find the personalities more relatable in new trek these daysApologies for the essay