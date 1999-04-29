What is the word memberberries? Ive seen it a few times now.





Is it nostalgia? Because nostalgia is an infinitely better word.



Dunno if I qualify as an old lad (42) but its not hitting the mark for me the way it is for others.



"Memberberries" (Remember Berries) are things put into shows/movies specifically designed to invoke a sense of nostalgia for a classic version of the franchise. If the show is otherwise good then you may not even notice being manipulated, but it seems there are a lot of remakes/reboots/long-awaited sequels where there's really no substance at all to the writing and they're hoping for a hit simply by egregious examples of "Remember this from that other thing you liked? It's in this too!" over and over.I'm 41, watched bits of TNG as a kid (BBC2, 6pm, Wednesdays) but it wouldn't be until the DVD era I sat down and watched it properly all the way through. And... I just don't have any interest in seeing it. TNG ended with a suitable finalé 30 years ago, then they had one good movie to close out the Borg element (which Voyager sadly unpicked a few years later), and that was it. Done. I've already watched older & fatter versions of a beloved crew waddle through near-geriatric adventures, but the difference there is that TOS was cancelled without any real closure, so (half of) the movie run finally gave them a sense of it.