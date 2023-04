Spoiler It’s all one big bunch of memberberries, trading off nostalgia in place of storyline. It’s all a bit of a mess, really. And it’s just weird how the retconned Borg of season 2 have been re-retconned for season 3. When we first saw the door and the Stranger Things vines, I was really hoping it wouldn’t be the Borg.



Aside from the odd good line (usually from Brent Spiner) the dialogue is wall-to-wall exposition. Jack Crusher has inherited from his mother the need to explain rather than show every emotion he experiences. And they’ve continued on their trend from season 2 by getting rid of the only interesting non-legacy character. So long, Captain Shaw, and sorry for your predictable last line.

Dunno if I qualify as an old lad (42) but it’s not hitting the mark for me the way it is for others.Still watching it though (alongside old TNG episodes which are for the most part, infinitely better). I think it’s closer to discovery than it is to TNG. SNW is much closer to the spirit of Star Trek.