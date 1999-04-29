Spoiler Its all one big bunch of memberberries, trading off nostalgia in place of storyline. Its all a bit of a mess, really. And its just weird how the retconned Borg of season 2 have been re-retconned for season 3. When we first saw the door and the Stranger Things vines, I was really hoping it wouldnt be the Borg.



Aside from the odd good line (usually from Brent Spiner) the dialogue is wall-to-wall exposition. Jack Crusher has inherited from his mother the need to explain rather than show every emotion he experiences. And theyve continued on their trend from season 2 by getting rid of the only interesting non-legacy character. So long, Captain Shaw, and sorry for your predictable last line.

Dunno if I qualify as an old lad (42) but its not hitting the mark for me the way it is for others.Still watching it though (alongside old TNG episodes which are for the most part, infinitely better). I think its closer to discovery than it is to TNG. SNW is much closer to the spirit of Star Trek.