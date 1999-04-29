Absolutely love it. I know its not objectively superb television when alongside this I am watching Succession and have started the Wire, but it hits all the nostalgia buttons and is just good enough that I'm very happy. I think they made a big mistake in the most recent episode by
But given the very positive reception to that character I can see it being ret-conned if some follow-up comes out of Picard, which I really really hope there is.
Just give me more 10 episode seasons of TNG cast and semi-sentient writers. I bet ChatGPT could do a better job than the fucking hacks who ruined S1 and S2 of this.
They can keep making shite like Discovery on the side for people who like crap sci-fi but not Star Trek.