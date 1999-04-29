« previous next »
Author Topic: Star Trek  (Read 98656 times)

Offline A-Bomb

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1160 on: April 8, 2023, 08:00:35 am »
Spoiler
That round the table discussion at the end took me back 20 years and it was fucking brilliant.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1161 on: April 8, 2023, 10:49:26 am »
The worst bit is Speleers. His acting range is on par with Daisy Ridley's and appears limited to a couple of facial expressions.
Other than though that its been superb stuff.
Offline pazcom

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1162 on: April 8, 2023, 04:10:31 pm »
Great season...so..what's behind the red door?
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1163 on: April 8, 2023, 07:59:28 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on April  8, 2023, 04:10:31 pm
Great season...so..what's behind the red door?

Oh fuck me i've no idea, was hoping you smart people might suggest something that made me think....
Offline Tommy_W

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1164 on: April 11, 2023, 08:18:08 am »
Quote from: pazcom on April  8, 2023, 04:10:31 pm
Great season...so..what's behind the red door?

Well I'd be very surprised if it isn't Borg related. I'm pretty sure the big bad is probably going to be Locutus. Picard squaring up against Locutus would make for a pretty epic conclusion to the series.
Online oojason

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1165 on: April 13, 2023, 04:48:22 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on April  8, 2023, 04:10:31 pm
Great season...so..what's behind the red door?

Spoiler


It has returned! ;)
[close]
Offline Red Beret

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1166 on: April 13, 2023, 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on April 11, 2023, 08:18:08 am
Well I'd be very surprised if it isn't Borg related. I'm pretty sure the big bad is probably going to be Locutus. Picard squaring up against Locutus would make for a pretty epic conclusion to the series.

Actually makes some sense, giving the references to Wolf 359.

Spoiler
I suspect their guess that the Changelings want to replicate Picard using Jack's blood to infiltrate the celebrations is a way off base red-herring. First off, Picard's in a positronic body now anyway, so what kind of DNA sample are they expecting? Second, it's clear Star Fleet is compromised at all levels, so they don't need Picard's body for a mission like that - unless they want to take some perverse pleasure in using him to destroy the federation.

Maybe the Changelings are after the Borg Tech that might still be in Picard's body? Borg Changelings? The Link is sort of similar to The Collective.
[close]
Online filopastry

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1167 on: April 13, 2023, 11:30:36 pm »
Another really good episode!
Offline Circa1892

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1168 on: April 14, 2023, 08:52:32 am »
That final scene. Feels like weve waited 30 years for that one word without realising it, and it was so worth it.

Spoiler
Obviously the Enterprise is the big reveal, but - knowing that Seven is elsewhere, and we know from his Twitter Tim Russ is in two episodes (hes been in one) - I wouldnt be surprised if we saw Voyager, or at least Janeway make an appearance in the finale when it seems all odds are against them - especially with the Borg dynamic. Shame Avery Brooks could never be tempted as an Enterprise, Voyager, Defiant hybrid would be the ultimate 90s revival
[close]
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1169 on: April 14, 2023, 09:27:48 am »
What. A. Fucking. Episode....

This and succession is brilliant TV.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1170 on: April 14, 2023, 12:03:15 pm »
OMFG .

That was just incredible ..

Data, Can you try and be a bit more positive :lmao
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1171 on: April 14, 2023, 12:41:25 pm »
Right so, fireworks in space yeah?
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1172 on: April 14, 2023, 01:06:06 pm »
wait...

Spoiler
I thought the Doctor woman thingy was the Borg Queen now?
Spoiler
[close]
[close]
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1173 on: April 14, 2023, 02:19:12 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 14, 2023, 12:41:25 pm
Right so, fireworks in space yeah?

Not our fireworks, theyre plasma explosions fused with dilithium.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1174 on: April 14, 2023, 04:07:54 pm »
Spoiler

Geordie in earlier episode - I want to help you, Jean Luc, but I can't.

Geordie last night - Oh BTW, here's the Enterprise-D I've spent the past 20 years rebuilding in my spare time.
[close]

 ;D
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1175 on: April 14, 2023, 06:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April 14, 2023, 02:19:12 pm
Not our fireworks, theyre plasma explosions fused with dilithium.
The emission spectra would still work fine, might need to add a bit more oxidiser but they could still work
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1176 on: April 14, 2023, 07:34:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 14, 2023, 06:48:21 pm
The emission spectra would still work fine, might need to add a bit more oxidiser but they could still work

Well yes, you need the oxidiser to enhance the visual
Spectrum of the debilium, if nothing else.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1177 on: April 14, 2023, 08:21:00 pm »
PS: shoutout to Brent Spiner who is STILL knocking it out of the park as both Data and Lore.

When it comes to playing someone lovably innocent versus darkly evil, I feel he's second only to Joe Pesci. Hugely underrated actor.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1178 on: April 14, 2023, 08:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2023, 08:21:00 pm
PS: shoutout to Brent Spiner who is STILL knocking it out of the park as both Data and Lore.

When it comes to playing someone lovably innocent versus darkly evil, I feel he's second only to Joe Pesci. Hugely underrated actor.
yes, hes been absolutely brilliant
Offline Circa1892

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1179 on: April 14, 2023, 08:39:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 14, 2023, 08:31:47 pm
yes, hes been absolutely brilliant

The facial expression after Sevens one liner is beyond perfect. Him and Jeri Ryan knocking their characters out of the park.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1180 on: April 14, 2023, 08:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on April 14, 2023, 08:39:22 pm
The facial expression after Sevens one liner is beyond perfect. Him and Jeri Ryan knocking their characters out of the park.

Yeah. Data and Geordi just slip back into that old pattern like they've never been away. And Jeri Ryan has been a very bright spot throughout this show's three seasons.

I don't think it's an accident that Seven and Raffi seem to be (so far) the only characters surviving from Season 1. (Apart from Picard himself, but then he did die in Season 1 too lol.)
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1181 on: April 14, 2023, 09:05:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 14, 2023, 06:48:21 pm
The emission spectra would still work fine, might need to add a bit more oxidiser but they could still work
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April 14, 2023, 07:34:57 pm
Well yes, you need the oxidiser to enhance the visual
Spectrum of the debilium, if nothing else.

Kin Neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrddddddddddddddddddddddddsssssssssssssssssssssssssssss :D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1182 on: April 14, 2023, 09:19:47 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 14, 2023, 09:05:27 pm
Kin Neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrddddddddddddddddddddddddsssssssssssssssssssssssssssss :D

 ;D
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1183 on: April 14, 2023, 09:35:29 pm »
;D

Offline Red Beret

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1184 on: April 14, 2023, 10:17:33 pm »
Also, the guy playing Jack Crusher has been excellent. I thought his character was going to be somewhat cliché, but considering how little time he's had to establish relations and rapport with other characters I think he's done an outstanding job.

Also, "monologuing protoplasm..." - that line killed me. :lmao
Offline Red Beret

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1185 on: April 14, 2023, 11:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on April 14, 2023, 08:52:32 am
That final scene. Feels like weve waited 30 years for that one word without realising it, and it was so worth it.

Spoiler
Obviously the Enterprise is the big reveal, but - knowing that Seven is elsewhere, and we know from his Twitter Tim Russ is in two episodes (hes been in one) - I wouldnt be surprised if we saw Voyager, or at least Janeway make an appearance in the finale when it seems all odds are against them - especially with the Borg dynamic. Shame Avery Brooks could never be tempted as an Enterprise, Voyager, Defiant hybrid would be the ultimate 90s revival
[close]

Spoiler
I couldn't have been the only one getting emotional hearing Majel Barrett as the Enterprise computer again? I mean, she passed away in 2008.
[close]
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1186 on: Yesterday at 02:58:50 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 14, 2023, 09:05:27 pm
Kin Neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrddddddddddddddddddddddddsssssssssssssssssssssssssssss :D

;D

I see you spotted our neural pathway combinations.
Offline pazcom

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1187 on: Yesterday at 08:01:50 am »
so a 60 minute final episode with talk of a post credit scene for this weeks final episode - can't wait. 
Offline KillieRed

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1188 on: Yesterday at 11:57:25 am »
Its been really excellent. Not sure it matters, but are people from outside the old geezer age range enjoying this too? Very reminiscent of those movies featuring the original crew as older people. Enjoyable and familiar.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1189 on: Yesterday at 02:49:46 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:57:25 am
Its been really excellent. Not sure it matters, but are people from outside the old geezer age range enjoying this too? Very reminiscent of those movies featuring the original crew as older people. Enjoyable and familiar.

Don't know people outside the age range - but would guess that it's not as good for people who haven't been waiting 30 years to see them back on the D, but it's ultimately worked because it's a good story - well told, in a modern way.

The slow reveal of the "big bad" and "bigger bad" is a fairly modern approach and has been done well. Plenty of action - some believable moments. It's been terrific. Does really put into context the disappointment of the first two, but such good stuff.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1190 on: Yesterday at 03:50:00 pm »
Absolutely love it. I know its not objectively superb television when alongside this I am watching Succession and have started the Wire, but it hits all the nostalgia buttons and is just good enough that I'm very happy. I think they made a big mistake in the most recent episode by

Spoiler
killing Shaw
[close]

But given the very positive reception to that character I can see it being ret-conned if some follow-up comes out of Picard, which I really really hope there is.

Just give me more 10 episode seasons of TNG cast and semi-sentient writers. I bet ChatGPT could do a better job than the fucking hacks who ruined S1 and S2 of this.

They can keep making shite like Discovery on the side for people who like crap sci-fi but not Star Trek.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1191 on: Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm »
Thinking back to the earlier episodes, there was certainly a lot of foreshadowing about the Big D returning. In retrospect, I should have seen it coming, so it's pretty clever.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1192 on: Yesterday at 10:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm
Thinking back to the earlier episodes, there was certainly a lot of foreshadowing about the Big D returning. In retrospect, I should have seen it coming, so it's pretty clever.

Its pretty obvious who the final enemy will be (including in Jacks visions in the transporter room) - but only obvious once you know. Which is a sign of well put together tv.

I assume itll end with the fat ones being sold out in Ten Forward. (I also assume Guinan will make another appearance given she was in season 2 and it was filmed back to back)
Offline thejbs

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1193 on: Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm »
Dunno if I qualify as an old lad (42) but its not hitting the mark for me the way it is for others.

Spoiler
Its all one big bunch of memberberries, trading off nostalgia in place of storyline. Its all a bit of a mess, really. And its just weird how the retconned Borg of season 2 have been re-retconned for season 3. When we first saw the door and the Stranger Things vines, I was really hoping it wouldnt be the Borg.

Aside from the odd good line (usually from Brent Spiner) the dialogue is wall-to-wall exposition. Jack Crusher has inherited from his mother the need to explain rather than show every emotion he experiences. And theyve continued on their trend from season 2 by getting rid of the only interesting non-legacy character. So long, Captain Shaw, and sorry for your predictable last line.
[close]

Still watching it though (alongside old TNG episodes which are for the most part, infinitely better). I think its closer to discovery than it is to TNG. SNW is much closer to the spirit of Star Trek.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 12:46:11 am »
What is the word memberberries? Ive seen it a few times now.


Is it nostalgia? Because nostalgia is an infinitely better word.
