Spoiler

I suspect their guess that the Changelings want to replicate Picard using Jack's blood to infiltrate the celebrations is a way off base red-herring. First off, Picard's in a positronic body now anyway, so what kind of DNA sample are they expecting? Second, it's clear Star Fleet is compromised at all levels, so they don't need Picard's body for a mission like that - unless they want to take some perverse pleasure in using him to destroy the federation.



Maybe the Changelings are after the Borg Tech that might still be in Picard's body? Borg Changelings? The Link is sort of similar to The Collective.