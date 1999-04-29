Great season...so..what's behind the red door?
Well I'd be very surprised if it isn't Borg related. I'm pretty sure the big bad is probably going to be Locutus. Picard squaring up against Locutus would make for a pretty epic conclusion to the series.
Right so, fireworks in space yeah?
Not our fireworks, theyre plasma explosions fused with dilithium.
The emission spectra would still work fine, might need to add a bit more oxidiser but they could still work
PS: shoutout to Brent Spiner who is STILL knocking it out of the park as both Data and Lore. When it comes to playing someone lovably innocent versus darkly evil, I feel he's second only to Joe Pesci. Hugely underrated actor.
yes, hes been absolutely brilliant
The facial expression after Sevens one liner is beyond perfect. Him and Jeri Ryan knocking their characters out of the park.
Well yes, you need the oxidiser to enhance the visualSpectrum of the debilium, if nothing else.
Kin Neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrddddddddddddddddddddddddsssssssssssssssssssssssssssss
That final scene. Feels like weve waited 30 years for that one word without realising it, and it was so worth it.SpoilerObviously the Enterprise is the big reveal, but - knowing that Seven is elsewhere, and we know from his Twitter Tim Russ is in two episodes (hes been in one) - I wouldnt be surprised if we saw Voyager, or at least Janeway make an appearance in the finale when it seems all odds are against them - especially with the Borg dynamic. Shame Avery Brooks could never be tempted as an Enterprise, Voyager, Defiant hybrid would be the ultimate 90s revival[close]
Page created in 0.181 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]