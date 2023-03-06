I guess Im the one dissenting voice, then. I think its sitting somewhere between middling and mediocre for me. Loads of fan service and very little story. Oh look, weve found another way to bring back data in a convoluted way that explains Brent Spiner aging theres an over-reliance on legacy characters.



The opening scene in the latest episode where the pantomime baddie explains the plot in the style of the wicked witch of the west was laughable - absolutely terrible writing.



Out of curiosity, I just binged S4 of discovery. Its an utter abomination. Took a season to tell a story that TNG wouldve covered in an episode. So whiny and unlikeable. The most annoying thing was that every time there was a time sensitive, critical moment, wed get a five minute monologue about all their personal anguish and inadequacies, and childhood traumas.