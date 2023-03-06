« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Trek  (Read 96743 times)

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,503
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1120 on: March 6, 2023, 08:52:25 pm »
Im doing a DS9 rewatch at the moment myself.

Yeah, couldnt sit through one and two again, so I googled the good or important episodes, maybe watched 8 from those two seasons each. But doing all episodes from 3 onwards.

I used this guide.

Although if Id never watched it, I would watch them all.

https://mashable.com/article/star-trek-deep-space-nine-condensed-how-to-watch-the-most-story-driven-trek-1613741
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,504
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1121 on: March 6, 2023, 09:47:10 pm »
Thing is, I never watched the first 3 or 4 series..

So I never had a clue whats was going on when I did watch it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,503
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1122 on: March 7, 2023, 01:05:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  6, 2023, 09:47:10 pm
Thing is, I never watched the first 3 or 4 series..

So I never had a clue whats was going on when I did watch it.

Ha, yeah, you need at least three and four.

I watched from the beginning, but moved countries and missed quite a few from the last five seasons, so Im looking forward to completing. My impression has always been that the orb storyline set up in the pilot was largely dropped and they went dominion war instead. I hope Im wrong, but its not great halfway through season 4.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,055
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1123 on: March 7, 2023, 07:02:33 am »
The actor that played Gaius in bsg being in series 2 is always quite jarring .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,551
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1124 on: March 7, 2023, 07:25:47 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March  6, 2023, 08:52:25 pm
Im doing a DS9 rewatch at the moment myself.

Yeah, couldnt sit through one and two again, so I googled the good or important episodes, maybe watched 8 from those two seasons each. But doing all episodes from 3 onwards.

I used this guide.

Although if Id never watched it, I would watch them all.

https://mashable.com/article/star-trek-deep-space-nine-condensed-how-to-watch-the-most-story-driven-trek-1613741

Ive been doing a rewatch and, for the first time in about 20 years actually watching them all.

If I have to sit through the episode where OBrien is recruited to shout at a cloud then so do you
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1125 on: March 7, 2023, 01:31:42 pm »



^ I would watch this. Even if it was him just shouting at a cloud...
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,503
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1126 on: March 7, 2023, 06:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March  7, 2023, 07:25:47 am
Ive been doing a rewatch and, for the first time in about 20 years actually watching them all.

If I have to sit through the episode where OBrien is recruited to shout at a cloud then so do you

Haha, was that if wishes were horses?

And Im sorry, but I am halfway through season 4, no going back now!
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,551
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1127 on: March 7, 2023, 06:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March  7, 2023, 06:24:34 pm
Haha, was that if wishes were horses?

And Im sorry, but I am halfway through season 4, no going back now!

No that's the one with Rumpelstilksin. Haven't reach that one yet...

There are some essentials in Series 1 to 3 (anything that introduces the Dominion, Duet etc) - but the episode/telemovie where Worf is introduced is an absolute game changer.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,055
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1128 on: March 8, 2023, 07:08:44 am »
Just finished S2 of Picard .

I've always liked Jeri Ryan , but she suddenly got a lot better since about 6pm on Sunday :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,551
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1129 on: March 17, 2023, 10:06:25 pm »
Would never have seen the guest star this week coming. Always a character who I felt warranted a return and it was perfectly done. Probably the best character interaction of the whole series.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1130 on: March 19, 2023, 10:35:31 am »
So S3 of Picard is making me even angrier at S1 and S2. We are only getting 3 seasons, and they wasted the first two on utter shite.

S3 is getting better with each episode, the latest one was the best yet. The best episode of Star Trek for at least 20 years in fact.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,972
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1131 on: March 19, 2023, 12:17:31 pm »
Starting to really like Shaw :D
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,606
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1132 on: March 20, 2023, 03:29:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March  2, 2023, 10:22:33 pm
Ive decided to watch s2 of Picard. Halfway through and, if anything, its worse than s1. Who decided that the voyage home rehash crossed with a season long Q story was a good idea?!?! Alison Pill and the late Annie Wersching are the only thing keeping me watching.

She pretty much tows S2 for me, and she was great in S1 as well.

Spoiler
Did not care for her character being sort of killed off midway through.
[close]
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1133 on: March 24, 2023, 12:38:01 pm »
That episode was BOSS! Hairs on back of neck awesome.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,265
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1134 on: March 24, 2023, 09:20:40 pm »
Episode 6 was nostalgic feel goodness.

Where were the writers on series 1 & 2?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,551
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1135 on: March 24, 2023, 10:54:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on March 24, 2023, 09:20:40 pm
Episode 6 was nostalgic feel goodness.

Where were the writers on series 1 & 2?

The whole series is just better and better. So far the legacy actors have been really well used. Frakes just fits Riker like a glove.

Spoiler
The changelings stealing Picards body seems a bit odd - the whole Irumodic Syndrome that him and the kid have must actually be something else? Also interesting they made a point of showing they had Kirks body there. Them keeping the bodies is weird - unless they plan to one-up the Michelle Forbes cameo with Shatner
[close]
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,271
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1136 on: March 25, 2023, 11:44:04 am »
Picard season 3 knocking it out if the park!
Logged

Online djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,550
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1137 on: March 25, 2023, 12:12:20 pm »
Such a fab episode, loved every minute of it.

Annoying they wasted 2 whole series to get to here though.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,680
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1138 on: March 25, 2023, 12:13:14 pm »
Really loving Picard. Absolutely excellent.

My favourite character by a country mile is Captain Liam Shaw

He's fucking hilarious :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,202
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1139 on: March 25, 2023, 04:31:31 pm »
I guess Im the one dissenting voice, then. I think its sitting somewhere between middling and mediocre for me. Loads of fan service and very little story. Oh look, weve found another way to bring back data in a convoluted way that explains Brent Spiner aging theres an over-reliance on legacy characters.

The opening scene in the latest episode where the pantomime baddie explains the plot in the style of the wicked witch of the west was laughable - absolutely terrible writing.

Out of curiosity, I just binged S4 of discovery. Its an utter abomination. Took a season to tell a story that TNG wouldve covered in an episode. So whiny and unlikeable. The most annoying thing was that every time there was a time sensitive, critical moment, wed get a five minute monologue about all their personal anguish and inadequacies, and childhood traumas.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,850
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1140 on: March 25, 2023, 06:02:27 pm »
This crew is surely going to get their own show after this?
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 03:24:36 pm »
I had no love for Picard series one and two.... series three? I love it!
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,551
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 03:41:08 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on Yesterday at 03:24:36 pm
I had no love for Picard series one and two.... series three? I love it!

I think the difference isnt so much just the legacy characters but its actually picking up on unfinished narratives.

DS9 wrapped itself up nicely, but it finished at the end of a war that had left billions dead and saw genocide on both sides and then its literally never mentioned again in passing. Nice to see it brought to a head.

Spoiler
Also found the open lack of recognition for the ship Voyager interesting. The kid knew the Defiant, the various Enterprises etc but had no clue about Voyager - and Sevens story obviously went random. Suggests they werent really welcomed back with much fanfare
[close]
Logged

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,685
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 03:58:06 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 25, 2023, 04:31:31 pm
So whiny and unlikeable. The most annoying thing was that every time there was a time sensitive, critical moment, wed get a five minute monologue about all their personal anguish and inadequacies, and childhood traumas.
Targeted to Gen Z though innit :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,680
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 04:33:45 pm »
Quote from: BER on March 25, 2023, 06:02:27 pm
This crew is surely going to get their own show after this?

Yeah that's what I was thinking. Setting it up nicely for this new set of characters and also leaves the door open for the old characters to cameo now and then

Spoiler

With Picards son as captain, Geordie's daughters as engineer and helmsman (helmsperson?) :D

[close]


Finding the whole series a nice way to say goodbye to some of the characters. Really loving it, I suppose I'm just easily pleased :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:52:11 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,202
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 08:18:16 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 03:58:06 pm
Targeted to Gen Z though innit :wave

The problem is that it's a Gen-X idea of what Gen-Z want to see. I'm yet to meet a Gen-Zer that enjoyed Discovery.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,202
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1146 on: Yesterday at 08:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:33:45 pm
Yeah that's what I was thinking. Setting it up nicely for this new set of characters and also leaves the door open for the old characters to cameo now and then


It's painfully obvious that Picard's son is another Mutt Williams. They've thrown him and LaForge Jr in there to gauge audience reaction. Across the three seasons of Picard, the best characters have had no link to legacy characters - Agnes Jurati and Captain Liam Shaw. It's also the reason why TNG was so good - because it didn't rely on characters from the original series (nor their offspring or distant cousins). 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:29:09 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,850
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1147 on: Yesterday at 08:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:33:45 pm
Yeah that's what I was thinking. Setting it up nicely for this new set of characters and also leaves the door open for the old characters to cameo now and then

Spoiler

With Picards son as captain, Geordie's daughters as engineer and helmsman (helmsperson?) :D

[close]

Seven as captain, demote Shaw to number one. Crusher and La Forge in their parents old positions. Keep Worf around in his old TNG role. Find somewhere for Jaffi.

Bring back the Enterprise, give it a retro futuristic lick of paint.

Boom, you've rebooted TNG!  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,680
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 09:49:40 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:18:16 pm
The problem is that it's a Gen-X idea of what Gen-Z want to see. I'm yet to meet a Gen-Zer that enjoyed Discovery.

Well I'm Gen X and I loved Discovery
Logged
Poor.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,265
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 10:59:43 am »
I was enjoying Discovery, certainly better than the first two series of Picard, when it was on Netflix. Lost track of it when it moved though.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,685
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 11:03:12 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:18:16 pm
The problem is that it's a Gen-X idea of what Gen-Z want to see. I'm yet to meet a Gen-Zer that enjoyed Discovery.
Not sure - I always thought Voyager fell into that category and I loved it. Can't stand Discovery.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,526
  • @sattapaal
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 01:20:11 pm »
Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michael's adopted mother) was a fantastic role by Michelle Yeoh. I enjoyed bits of Discovery and their aliens were decent.

Watching Picard right now, and its good. First season was really really hard to watch, but 2nd, it really picks up.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,504
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 04:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:49:40 am
Well I'm Gen X and I loved Discovery
Are you generation X?

You're loads older than me!

You must mean generation Xtinct!  ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,996
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 05:32:42 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 11:03:12 am
Not sure - I always thought Voyager fell into that category and I loved it. Can't stand Discovery.

Voyager was airing when Gen Z were only starting to be born, so I doubt it. They don't make Star Trek for preschoolers (get your barbs in here about your least favourite Trek show).
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,685
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 06:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:32:42 pm
Voyager was airing when Gen Z were only starting to be born, so I doubt it. They don't make Star Trek for preschoolers (get your barbs in here about your least favourite Trek show).
I dunno........I was probs 30 or so when I really got into Voyager. I was part of an online fan club too called §ev, which was a parody site for sci-fi fans and by sci-fi fans (not a pisstake but a celebration) - most of the peeps on that site were early to late teens. I wouldn't call them Gen X!!!!
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,996
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 07:43:49 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 06:58:38 pm
I dunno........I was probs 30 or so when I really got into Voyager. I was part of an online fan club too called §ev, which was a parody site for sci-fi fans and by sci-fi fans (not a pisstake but a celebration) - most of the peeps on that site were early to late teens. I wouldn't call them Gen X!!!!

Gen Z started being born in the mid to late 90s (after the Millennials, who are Gen Y). Voyager started aired from 95-01.

So Voyager can't really be considered to be the same category as something "a Gen-X idea of what Gen-Z want to see"

I'm sure there's a wire crossed somewhere here but not sure where... are you saying that Voyager was a "Boomer" idea of what a Millennial wanted to see? Shifting the generations up one?
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 