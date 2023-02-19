Doesn't that prove Andy's point?



The "ownership" people feel towards the character, mixed with the changes in story telling from that era (both actual and perceived) have magnified people's attitude towards the series and made any faults seem much bigger?



I 100% agree with your statement that it is fine not to like all of it - there is some TOS, TNG, and VOY that, whilst I've watched it at least once, I will try and avoid watching it now, as it doesn't hit with me, if I'm doing a series rewatch.



There is a lot of gatekeeping going on within pop culture as a whole but it does seem especially strong within the Trek community (not saying you are - you clearly aren't) where a vocal minority will try to tear down so called "Nu Trek" because it isn't "real" Trek which does generally mean Berman era (ties in with Andy's view that 90s era watchers are predisposed to dislike it) and so I do get where he is coming from and it can be frustrating.



