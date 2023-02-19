« previous next »
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1080 on: February 19, 2023, 01:21:22 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 19, 2023, 01:13:22 am
Er. Ok. But address the original question

I'm not thejbs and do not know how old they are, soz.
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1081 on: February 19, 2023, 09:12:44 am »
Quote from: Riquende on February 19, 2023, 01:21:22 am
I'm not thejbs and do not know how old they are, soz.

No worries.

My point is that due to when I saw it, there wasn't much or indeed anything I can remember going the other way,

Nowdays in this much better age, the idea of altruism, fairness and equality is a given

It really wasn't then. Star Trek was amazing in it's ability to push those messages at the time and they stuck.

Sorry if I didn't make that clear.
Poor.

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1082 on: February 20, 2023, 08:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 19, 2023, 09:12:44 am

Nowdays in this much better age, the idea of altruism, fairness and equality is a given



Hmmm. Not if you are a Tory 😉
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1083 on: February 21, 2023, 01:17:58 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 19, 2023, 12:14:07 am
How old are you if you don't mind me asking?

I remember watching Star Trek in the early 70s and everything since. It's been a journey for me and I was glad I was along for the ride.

Most people slagging off Picard always seem to be kiddies (no offence meant) that only really watched it in the 90s and onwards.

Ill answer your original question. Im 47, and started watching Star Trek some time in the 80s. TOS repeats on BBC2. And then Came TNG., which remains my favourite show, Trek or otherwise, to this day.

I find it extremely disingenuous for you to suggest people who only started watching g Trek in the nineties dont get it.

Its fine to be a Star Trek fan and not like all the output, of which there has been a considerable amount.

I didnt care for Picard season one. Hes my Captain, and I thought it a disservice to that character. Season two  was better, and I have high hopes for three.

But I do recommend Lower Decks, if youve not watched. It was promoted as a parody, but its really not. It does hit the Trek button of examining the human condition.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1084 on: February 21, 2023, 07:00:07 am »
Doesn't that prove Andy's point?

The "ownership" people feel towards the character, mixed with the changes in story telling from that era (both actual and perceived) have magnified people's attitude towards the series and made any faults seem much bigger?

I 100% agree with your statement that it is fine not to like all of it - there is some TOS, TNG, and VOY that, whilst I've watched it at least once, I will try and avoid watching it now, as it doesn't hit with me, if I'm doing a series rewatch.

There is a lot of gatekeeping going on within pop culture as a whole but it does seem especially strong within the Trek community (not saying you are - you clearly aren't) where a vocal minority will try to tear down so called "Nu Trek" because it isn't "real" Trek which does generally mean Berman era (ties in with Andy's view that 90s era watchers are predisposed to dislike it) and so I do get where he is coming from and it can be frustrating.

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1085 on: February 21, 2023, 12:14:40 pm »
We're running out of time dammit...


Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1086 on: February 21, 2023, 12:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 21, 2023, 01:17:58 am
Ill answer your original question. Im 47, and started watching Star Trek some time in the 80s. TOS repeats on BBC2. And then Came TNG., which remains my favourite show, Trek or otherwise, to this day.

I find it extremely disingenuous for you to suggest people who only started watching g Trek in the nineties dont get it.

Its fine to be a Star Trek fan and not like all the output, of which there has been a considerable amount.

I didnt care for Picard season one. Hes my Captain, and I thought it a disservice to that character. Season two  was better, and I have high hopes for three.

But I do recommend Lower Decks, if youve not watched. It was promoted as a parody, but its really not. It does hit the Trek button of examining the human condition.

Yeah so you're younger than me and I remember watching it in the 70s. Maybe that's part of the different mindset.

I've seen Lower Decks and it's very meh. Too much of a cartoony comedy really, doesn't seem to have much to do with Star Trek except the setting - could be a teen comedy series with a different settings. Quite a few nods to past characters and taking the piss out of past events which is fun, but trite.
Poor.

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1087 on: February 21, 2023, 02:28:57 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on February 21, 2023, 07:00:07 am
Doesn't that prove Andy's point?

The "ownership" people feel towards the character, mixed with the changes in story telling from that era (both actual and perceived) have magnified people's attitude towards the series and made any faults seem much bigger?

I 100% agree with your statement that it is fine not to like all of it - there is some TOS, TNG, and VOY that, whilst I've watched it at least once, I will try and avoid watching it now, as it doesn't hit with me, if I'm doing a series rewatch.

There is a lot of gatekeeping going on within pop culture as a whole but it does seem especially strong within the Trek community (not saying you are - you clearly aren't) where a vocal minority will try to tear down so called "Nu Trek" because it isn't "real" Trek which does generally mean Berman era (ties in with Andy's view that 90s era watchers are predisposed to dislike it) and so I do get where he is coming from and it can be frustrating.



I'm watching every single one in chronological order (Though some of the timey-wimey ones get a bit hard..)  :)

Up to Episode 309 (Captains Birthday)  - TNG Series 3 - Episode 19 - Star Date: 43745.2


This includes all the Films, Enterprise, TOS, the Animated Series and Discovery


So I'm fairly well rounded with them, there are none I don't like because the premise is always centered around the original ideas I think. Not really seeing 'The Lower Decks' in this as it wasn't placed when I got the series order and I have a few hundred episodes to go of TNG, DS9 and VOY :)
Poor.

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1088 on: February 21, 2023, 07:37:03 pm »
Just watched the first episode of season 3 picard, loved it......itching for more!
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1089 on: February 21, 2023, 10:18:10 pm »
Does anyone understand how star dates work? I know I can Google, just curious as to how many already have and retained the knowledge.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 21, 2023, 10:18:10 pm
Does anyone understand how star dates work? I know I can Google, just curious as to how many already have and retained the knowledge.

Yeah it breaks up time into small digits

Poor.

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 21, 2023, 10:18:10 pm
Does anyone understand how star dates work? I know I can Google, just curious as to how many already have and retained the knowledge.

In theory 1000 equals a year and so from TNG onwards each season progressed by 1000 stardates
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 12:29:47 pm »
The best two Star Trek things the last decade or 2 have been Lowed Decks (which is just great) and the Orville (yes I know, technically not Star Trek, but it absolutely has that "feel" and mood)
