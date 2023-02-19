How old are you if you don't mind me asking?
I remember watching Star Trek in the early 70s and everything since. It's been a journey for me and I was glad I was along for the ride.
Most people slagging off Picard always seem to be kiddies (no offence meant) that only really watched it in the 90s and onwards.
Ill answer your original question. Im 47, and started watching Star Trek some time in the 80s. TOS repeats on BBC2. And then Came TNG., which remains my favourite show, Trek or otherwise, to this day.
I find it extremely disingenuous for you to suggest people who only started watching g Trek in the nineties dont get it.
Its fine to be a Star Trek fan and not like all the output, of which there has been a considerable amount.
I didnt care for Picard season one. Hes my Captain, and I thought it a disservice to that character. Season two was better, and I have high hopes for three.
But I do recommend Lower Decks, if youve not watched. It was promoted as a parody, but its really not. It does hit the Trek button of examining the human condition.