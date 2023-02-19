« previous next »
Author Topic: Star Trek  (Read 93269 times)

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1080 on: February 19, 2023, 01:21:22 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 19, 2023, 01:13:22 am
Er. Ok. But address the original question

I'm not thejbs and do not know how old they are, soz.
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1081 on: February 19, 2023, 09:12:44 am »
Quote from: Riquende on February 19, 2023, 01:21:22 am
I'm not thejbs and do not know how old they are, soz.

No worries.

My point is that due to when I saw it, there wasn't much or indeed anything I can remember going the other way,

Nowdays in this much better age, the idea of altruism, fairness and equality is a given

It really wasn't then. Star Trek was amazing in it's ability to push those messages at the time and they stuck.

Sorry if I didn't make that clear.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 19, 2023, 09:12:44 am

Nowdays in this much better age, the idea of altruism, fairness and equality is a given



Hmmm. Not if you are a Tory 😉
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 01:17:58 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 19, 2023, 12:14:07 am
How old are you if you don't mind me asking?

I remember watching Star Trek in the early 70s and everything since. It's been a journey for me and I was glad I was along for the ride.

Most people slagging off Picard always seem to be kiddies (no offence meant) that only really watched it in the 90s and onwards.

Ill answer your original question. Im 47, and started watching Star Trek some time in the 80s. TOS repeats on BBC2. And then Came TNG., which remains my favourite show, Trek or otherwise, to this day.

I find it extremely disingenuous for you to suggest people who only started watching g Trek in the nineties dont get it.

Its fine to be a Star Trek fan and not like all the output, of which there has been a considerable amount.

I didnt care for Picard season one. Hes my Captain, and I thought it a disservice to that character. Season two  was better, and I have high hopes for three.

But I do recommend Lower Decks, if youve not watched. It was promoted as a parody, but its really not. It does hit the Trek button of examining the human condition.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 07:00:07 am »
Doesn't that prove Andy's point?

The "ownership" people feel towards the character, mixed with the changes in story telling from that era (both actual and perceived) have magnified people's attitude towards the series and made any faults seem much bigger?

I 100% agree with your statement that it is fine not to like all of it - there is some TOS, TNG, and VOY that, whilst I've watched it at least once, I will try and avoid watching it now, as it doesn't hit with me, if I'm doing a series rewatch.

There is a lot of gatekeeping going on within pop culture as a whole but it does seem especially strong within the Trek community (not saying you are - you clearly aren't) where a vocal minority will try to tear down so called "Nu Trek" because it isn't "real" Trek which does generally mean Berman era (ties in with Andy's view that 90s era watchers are predisposed to dislike it) and so I do get where he is coming from and it can be frustrating.

