Best love scene ever in Star Trek for me is Doctor and Seven singing You are my sunshine and him, a hologram on a mission of self-development falling madly for her, a Borg drone reclaiming her humanity. One of my favourite scenes ever that.
Deep Space Nine's 30th anniversary was last week. A quality show; my favourite - will have to give it another watch soon...


Quote from: oojason on January 11, 2023, 10:48:31 am
Deep Space Nine's 30th anniversary was last week. A quality show; my favourite - will have to give it another watch soon...


Finished rewatching it last month.
Aged supremely well because it had many cross-series long story arcs and tackles some very relevant topics.

Quote from: Zlen on January 11, 2023, 11:04:28 am
it had many cross-series long story arc and tackles some very relevant topics.

I remember a lot of criticism of DS9 for not being 'real' Star Trek, and people lauding the incoming Voyager for going back to the basics. I know which one I think has held up in the time since. And with the multi-season arcs, they were forbidden from doing this at first by the network, but went ahead anyway once Voyager launched as the attention was elsewhere.

Quote from: Zlen on January 11, 2023, 11:04:28 am
Finished rewatching it last month.
Aged supremely well because it had many cross-series long story arcs and tackles some very relevant topics.


Bizarrely, I'm just finishing re-watching it, too (got What You Leave Behind pt2 left)

From the introduction of the Dominion, it's my favourite Star Trek. It's so well planned.
Did they ever produce a HD/widescreen version of DS9?
Just got around to Picard season 2.

Was expecting very little after season 1, so wasn't in any rush to sign up to Prime again.

But wow, much much better. Really impressive stuff. There's a right way and a wrong way to do nostalgia and this was very much the right way.
Anybody interested in a signed photo of Spock? It's been in my personal collection for 20+ years and I found it again today after sorting through some stuff. Also have a print of Kes but it's not signed - that's a freebie - the Spock one will cost ;D
Quote from: 24/7 on January 14, 2023, 08:55:43 pm
Anybody interested in a signed photo of Spock? It's been in my personal collection for 20+ years and I found it again today after sorting through some stuff. Also have a print of Kes but it's not signed - that's a freebie - the Spock one will cost ;D
Quote from: blert596 on January 15, 2023, 04:34:43 pm

Pretty close to what I used to be like about 25 years ago yes....... anyone here heard of the Australian online cartoon strip 'Sev Trek'?
Quote from: Libertine on January 14, 2023, 08:54:29 pm
Just got around to Picard season 2.

Was expecting very little after season 1, so wasn't in any rush to sign up to Prime again.

But wow, much much better. Really impressive stuff. There's a right way and a wrong way to do nostalgia and this was very much the right way.

I quit this thread for 6 months due to Picard S2 and just popped back in to ask about DS9. This post has absolutely boggled my mind. Like, I would be less boggled if Elvis turned up at Lisa Marie's funeral.
The Borg Queen is dead  :'(

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64450133

RIP Annie 🙏
Quote from: 24/7 on January 30, 2023, 03:22:38 pm
The Borg Queen is dead  :'(

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64450133

RIP Annie 🙏

Did 'The Last of Us' as well I think? :(

RIP
Quote from: 24/7 on January 30, 2023, 03:22:38 pm
The Borg Queen is dead  :'(

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64450133

RIP Annie 🙏

She was great in that role - one of the highlights of the last series. Also great in 24 - again one of the best parts of the slightly ropey last few years and played a great villain in the massively underrated Timeless. 45 is nothing aswell. Such a shame.
i wasn't intending on watching season 3 of Picard, i was done, couldnt take that garbage anymore

just finished listening to Robert Meyer Burnett (many links to star trek since TNG) and he's seen the whole season and watched it 3 times

says it's really good and he hasn't liked anything star trek since JJ Abrams took the helm in 2009

he was extremely assured that any trekkers out there would recognise it as proper Star Trek by the end of the first episode

so i guess im back in  ;D

FFs he better be right

(i thought there was a picard thread? couldn't find it)
  I don't think I've seen S2 of Picard. Should I just skip that.
I seem to remember S1 was watchable, but nothing more.

I think I heard reasons why there will be no more Abrams ones, partly cast passing away, is this true ? As I really liked the films.
I recently watched Picard season 2 and thought it was much better then first. Its a little saggy in the middle, but a good start and a good ending.

I also watched lower decks, and for me its the best Star Trek of this century.
Quote from: PaulF on February  4, 2023, 10:04:24 pm
  I don't think I've seen S2 of Picard. Should I just skip that.
I seem to remember S1 was watchable, but nothing more.

I think I heard reasons why there will be no more Abrams ones, partly cast passing away, is this true ? As I really liked the films.

my personal opinion/advise i wouldn't watch picard seasons 1 or 2, all it does besides being garbage anyway is ruin the character.

if picard doesn't mean much to you in the Star Trek universe, ie you're not that much invested in him cos you haven't watched TNG etc, then maybe it doesn't matter but if you are invested in his 'legacy' (i know, that sounds soppy as fuck but you know what i mean), then it gets a hard avoid at all costs from me.

apparently the beginning (i think he said first 10 mins) of the first episode of season 3 does what it needs to get you 'up to date' and then you're up and running with the current season. so from the continuity perspective it appears you dont need to watch season 2 if you want to skip it.

regarding the jj abrams cinema outing, it appears dead in the water at this time. the cost of making them and the lack of some of the original cast of the reboot wanting to do more is seen as the sticking point - something along those lines. google will get you up to date on that pretty quick i'd imagine
Thanks for that. I'm well invested in the TNG Picard.  I might do series two just to get some more Trek. And it might make me appreciate S3 more.
That said, over never really watched DS9 so there's haha there for me to enjoy!
DS9 isn't one of my favourite STs cos it's 'stationary' and not out exploring the galaxy - which is what i love about ST that is my fav (original, TNG and Voyager), along with great characters and stories as well - but DS9 is good and has a great 'captain' in Sisko (probably my 3rd fav after Kirk and Picard)
Quote from: Armand9 on February  5, 2023, 01:00:33 pm
DS9 isn't one of my favourite STs cos it's 'stationary' and not out exploring the galaxy.

I think that's why I have almost no knowlege of it. Though I guess the galaxy can just easily come to DS9.
I'll bump it up my viewing queue.
Quote from: PaulF on February  6, 2023, 02:48:43 pm
I think that's why I have almost no knowlege of it. Though I guess the galaxy can just easily come to DS9.
I'll bump it up my viewing queue.

I'm probably in the minority, but DS9 is my favourite Trek series. If you do decide to start it then you have to ride through an hit and miss S1-3. But once the main Dominion story line kicks in, the show goes in a direction that no Star Trek had gone before. The arc is woven across the series in a way that it not only keeps you watching til the end, but also gives you satisfying individual episodes. Something that later Trek completely failed at IMO. The nature of the show (set in one location) doesn't hinder it for me. Like you say, the galaxy comes to them instead. In fact, I'd say it's the series that gave the most depth and character building across different races of any Trek. The Cardassians become fascinating and multifaceted antagonists, the Romulans, the Bajorans, the Ferengi, the Klingons all play a pivotal role across the series and are explored in depth. The main cast is superb too and continues to evolve throughout. Some of my favourite Trek crew character arcs are on DS9.

Having said that, favourite doesn't necessarily mean best. TNG is the best of Star Trek IMO, while Voyager was probably the most fun (and stupid). DS9 at it's peak S4-7 was the most engaging for me though. Each episode was almost unmissable and had me completely on the edge of my seat in that final run. Bear in mind that the SFX look a bit shite by today's standards though, so you have to accept an overall dated look and feel. But it's up there with my favourite sci-fi series ever for quality - The Expanse, BSG, Quantum Leap. There are a few individual episodes that are in my top 10 ever in Trek too, so it's well worth the watch IMO.
100% agree with that. DS9 is streets ahead of the rest in the majority of aspects.

After a while they realised that some of the non-regular cast (Garak, Nog, Rom, Weyoun etc) were more interesting than half the main cast - so they leaned into it and treated them like the main ones. That's not even mentioning Dukat who was one of the best written and acted villains not just in Trek. The Dominion War episodes were superb, but some of the best moments look at race in the 20th century (Far Beyond the Stars) a dystopian near future (next year...) with Sanctuary Districts (Past Tense), and amidst some of the odd episodes - the way the first few series deals with the aftermath of the Cardassian occupation of Bajor and the post-war recovery of the characters and the massive racial/political tensions is brilliant at times (Duet is perfect television).

Started a rewatch recently - and Emissary (the opener) is great television. That said I've just watched Move Along Home which, if anyone is watching it for the first time - skip. Say anything about Discovery, Picard etc - it doesn't turn 4 main characters into playing pieces in a game and make them sing songs and play hopscotch.
@betty blue, original or reboot bsg?
Quote from: Circa1892 on February  6, 2023, 07:41:33 pm
100% agree with that. DS9 is streets ahead of the rest in the majority of aspects.

After a while they realised that some of the non-regular cast (Garak, Nog, Rom, Weyoun etc) were more interesting than half the main cast - so they leaned into it and treated them like the main ones. That's not even mentioning Dukat who was one of the best written and acted villains not just in Trek. The Dominion War episodes were superb, but some of the best moments look at race in the 20th century (Far Beyond the Stars) a dystopian near future (next year...) with Sanctuary Districts (Past Tense), and amidst some of the odd episodes - the way the first few series deals with the aftermath of the Cardassian occupation of Bajor and the post-war recovery of the characters and the massive racial/political tensions is brilliant at times (Duet is perfect television).

Started a rewatch recently - and Emissary (the opener) is great television. That said I've just watched Move Along Home which, if anyone is watching it for the first time - skip. Say anything about Discovery, Picard etc - it doesn't turn 4 main characters into playing pieces in a game and make them sing songs and play hopscotch.

Absolutely. The world building, character arcs and the exploration of race and socio-political themes in the guise of sci-fi are second to none in Trek.

Haha I think I've wiped that episode from my mind. I definitely remember some very ropey episodes in those first two seasons though. I do wonder if Star Trek would have survived in the same way had it existed the high scrutiny internet age we're in now. Back when it aired all you had were fan localised message boards. I don't recall review bombing being a thing for example or even being remotely aware of how highly rated individual episodes were. You just watched it and either did or didn't enjoy it. Then you'd wait a week for the next one. Simpler times  :D

Quote from: PaulF on February  6, 2023, 09:34:54 pm
@betty blue, original or reboot bsg?

Re-boot. However, it does get a bit religious-y towards the end and I found it a bit of a slog on a recent re-watch. I enjoyed the original as a kid as well though. I do love a bit of camp sci-fi.
Yeah s1 of the reboot was great, but it lost it's way badly as it went on.
Quote from: PaulF on February  6, 2023, 10:36:57 pm
Yeah s1 of the reboot was great, but it lost it's way badly as it went on.

Agreed. Although it still had its moments. In case I'm spoiling anyone whose not seen it -

The reveal of the final 5 Cylons with one of them being Saul Tigh was a jaw dropping TV moment.

The mutiny episode (The Oath/Blood on the Scales) in Season 4, with Gaeta's subsequent execution, was also great TV.
Quote from: Betty Blue on February  6, 2023, 11:02:27 pm
Agreed. Although it still had its moments. In case I'm spoiling anyone whose not seen it -

Spoiler
The reveal of the final 5 Cylons with one of them being Saul Tigh was a jaw dropping TV moment.

The mutiny episode (The Oath/Blood on the Scales) in Season 4, with Gaeta's subsequent execution, was also great TV.
[close]

The Adama Manoeuvre - especially considering that era of CGI - was epic, and the storyline leading up to it was unreal (especially the Gaeta and Tyrol stuff)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q9W7pvOLxmQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q9W7pvOLxmQ</a>
🤣🤣🤣
Quote from: PaulF on February  4, 2023, 10:04:24 pm
  I don't think I've seen S2 of Picard. Should I just skip that.
I seem to remember S1 was watchable, but nothing more.

I think I heard reasons why there will be no more Abrams ones, partly cast passing away, is this true ? As I really liked the films.

I loved Series 1 and 2 both.

Mind you, I've been watching Star Trek for about 50 years so am easily pleased :)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 15, 2023, 10:19:38 am
I loved Series 1 and 2 both.

Mind you, I've been watching Star Trek for about 50 years so am easily pleased :)

Only two more days until S3 - absolutely buzzing for it having also proper enjoyed S1 and S2
I really enjoyed it - though I enjoyed both previous seasons of Picard too.

Looking forward to the 2nd episode :)
Saw Picard Series 3 - Episode 1

Absolutely loved it. Gave me goosebumps 10/10
