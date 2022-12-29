i wasn't intending on watching season 3 of Picard, i was done, couldnt take that garbage anymorejust finished listening to Robert Meyer Burnett (many links to star trek since TNG) and he's seen the whole season and watched it 3 timessays it's really good and he hasn't liked anything star trek since JJ Abrams took the helm in 2009he was extremely assured that any trekkers out there would recognise it as proper Star Trek by the end of the first episodeso i guess im back inFFs he better be right(i thought there was a picard thread? couldn't find it)