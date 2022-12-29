« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Trek  (Read 91799 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,083
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1040 on: December 29, 2022, 07:12:05 pm »
Best love scene ever in Star Trek for me is Doctor and Seven singing You are my sunshine and him, a hologram on a mission of self-development falling madly for her, a Borg drone reclaiming her humanity. One of my favourite scenes ever that.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,104
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1041 on: January 11, 2023, 10:48:31 am »

Deep Space Nine's 30th anniversary was last week. A quality show; my favourite - will have to give it another watch soon...


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,083
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1042 on: January 11, 2023, 11:04:28 am »
Quote from: oojason on January 11, 2023, 10:48:31 am
Deep Space Nine's 30th anniversary was last week. A quality show; my favourite - will have to give it another watch soon...


Finished rewatching it last month.
Aged supremely well because it had many cross-series long story arcs and tackles some very relevant topics.

Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,830
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1043 on: January 11, 2023, 12:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January 11, 2023, 11:04:28 am
it had many cross-series long story arc and tackles some very relevant topics.

I remember a lot of criticism of DS9 for not being 'real' Star Trek, and people lauding the incoming Voyager for going back to the basics. I know which one I think has held up in the time since. And with the multi-season arcs, they were forbidden from doing this at first by the network, but went ahead anyway once Voyager launched as the attention was elsewhere.

Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,146
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1044 on: January 11, 2023, 12:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January 11, 2023, 11:04:28 am
Finished rewatching it last month.
Aged supremely well because it had many cross-series long story arcs and tackles some very relevant topics.


Bizarrely, I'm just finishing re-watching it, too (got What You Leave Behind pt2 left)

From the introduction of the Dominion, it's my favourite Star Trek. It's so well planned.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1045 on: January 11, 2023, 07:02:17 pm »
Did they ever produce a HD/widescreen version of DS9?
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,786
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1046 on: January 14, 2023, 08:54:29 pm »
Just got around to Picard season 2.

Was expecting very little after season 1, so wasn't in any rush to sign up to Prime again.

But wow, much much better. Really impressive stuff. There's a right way and a wrong way to do nostalgia and this was very much the right way.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,297
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1047 on: January 14, 2023, 08:55:43 pm »
Anybody interested in a signed photo of Spock? It's been in my personal collection for 20+ years and I found it again today after sorting through some stuff. Also have a print of Kes but it's not signed - that's a freebie - the Spock one will cost ;D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,943
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1048 on: January 15, 2023, 04:34:43 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 14, 2023, 08:55:43 pm
Anybody interested in a signed photo of Spock? It's been in my personal collection for 20+ years and I found it again today after sorting through some stuff. Also have a print of Kes but it's not signed - that's a freebie - the Spock one will cost ;D
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,297
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1049 on: January 15, 2023, 04:36:36 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on January 15, 2023, 04:34:43 pm

Pretty close to what I used to be like about 25 years ago yes....... anyone here heard of the Australian online cartoon strip 'Sev Trek'?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1050 on: January 16, 2023, 01:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on January 14, 2023, 08:54:29 pm
Just got around to Picard season 2.

Was expecting very little after season 1, so wasn't in any rush to sign up to Prime again.

But wow, much much better. Really impressive stuff. There's a right way and a wrong way to do nostalgia and this was very much the right way.

I quit this thread for 6 months due to Picard S2 and just popped back in to ask about DS9. This post has absolutely boggled my mind. Like, I would be less boggled if Elvis turned up at Lisa Marie's funeral.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,297
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1051 on: January 30, 2023, 03:22:38 pm »
The Borg Queen is dead  :'(

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64450133

RIP Annie 🙏
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,839
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1052 on: January 30, 2023, 03:27:37 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 30, 2023, 03:22:38 pm
The Borg Queen is dead  :'(

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64450133

RIP Annie 🙏

Did 'The Last of Us' as well I think? :(

RIP
Logged
Poor.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,426
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1053 on: January 31, 2023, 10:29:17 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 30, 2023, 03:22:38 pm
The Borg Queen is dead  :'(

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64450133

RIP Annie 🙏

She was great in that role - one of the highlights of the last series. Also great in 24 - again one of the best parts of the slightly ropey last few years and played a great villain in the massively underrated Timeless. 45 is nothing aswell. Such a shame.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,939
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 09:45:06 pm »


i wasn't intending on watching season 3 of Picard, i was done, couldnt take that garbage anymore

just finished listening to Robert Meyer Burnett (many links to star trek since TNG) and he's seen the whole season and watched it 3 times

says it's really good and he hasn't liked anything star trek since JJ Abrams took the helm in 2009

he was extremely assured that any trekkers out there would recognise it as proper Star Trek by the end of the first episode

so i guess im back in  ;D

FFs he better be right

(i thought there was a picard thread? couldn't find it)
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,681
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 10:04:24 pm »
  I don't think I've seen S2 of Picard. Should I just skip that.
I seem to remember S1 was watchable, but nothing more.

I think I heard reasons why there will be no more Abrams ones, partly cast passing away, is this true ? As I really liked the films.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,444
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 10:29:29 pm »
I recently watched Picard season 2 and thought it was much better then first. Its a little saggy in the middle, but a good start and a good ending.

I also watched lower decks, and for me its the best Star Trek of this century.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 