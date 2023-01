it had many cross-series long story arc and tackles some very relevant topics.



I remember a lot of criticism of DS9 for not being 'real' Star Trek, and people lauding the incoming Voyager for going back to the basics. I know which one I think has held up in the time since. And with the multi-season arcs, they were forbidden from doing this at first by the network, but went ahead anyway once Voyager launched as the attention was elsewhere.