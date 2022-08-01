« previous next »
Re: Star Trek
August 1, 2022, 09:48:50 am
Sad news, and sad she's had a difficult final few years.

Think its probably a fair thing to say that - out of every actor who's played a part in Trek over the last 60 years or so, she is comfortably the most important both in terms of wider impacts and in terms for representing the ethos and mission of the franchise.
Re: Star Trek
August 1, 2022, 12:40:04 pm
Very sad news about Nichelle passing,she was integral to the original show i think,such a positive nice character.

That story about her thinking of quitting the show and MLK and Gene persuading her to stay,had no idea and that touched me.
Re: Star Trek
August 1, 2022, 07:56:43 pm
yes, that story is very famous and does encapsulate what star trek was all about - quality sci fi tv with meaningful morality tales of comtemporary issues here and there

i still rate the episode with frank gorsham "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" as the best show i've ever seen to demonstrate just how inane racism is

compare that to more recent 'efforts' on contemporary issues and it's chalk and cheese, it wasn't preachy or talking down to its audience, just very well written and conceptualised in showing the absurdity of racism with not a SJW in sight

Re: Star Trek
September 10, 2022, 02:41:40 am

'Star Trek: Picard | Final Season Sneak Peek | Paramount+':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9o-QBUw8Rf0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9o-QBUw8Rf0</a>

^ The third and final season premieres on Feb. 16, 2023.



a 2nd longer trailer was released on 8th October...

'Star Trek: Picard | Teaser Trailer (NYCC 2022) | Paramount+':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wo2V1cSVj-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wo2V1cSVj-w</a>
Re: Star Trek
October 8, 2022, 08:43:44 am
Is a subscription to paramount the only way to watch strange new worlds? 
Re: Star Trek
October 8, 2022, 01:11:25 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October  8, 2022, 08:43:44 am
Is a subscription to paramount the only way to watch strange new worlds? 

Legally... yes. Though there are other means...

Re: Star Trek
October 8, 2022, 02:44:16 pm
Quote from: oojason on October  8, 2022, 01:11:25 pm
Legally... yes. Though there are other means...


Ha ha. I don't mind paying. Just the faff. Other means will be more faff. Thanks though
Re: Star Trek
October 8, 2022, 11:13:16 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October  8, 2022, 02:44:16 pm
Ha ha. I don't mind paying. Just the faff. Other means will be more faff. Thanks though

Das de Faff, Jack...
Re: Star Trek
October 9, 2022, 01:53:52 pm
I never bothered to finish Picard Season 2 but pacafist Worf is pissing off the right people which is always fun so I might have to watch Season 3 now.
Re: Star Trek
October 9, 2022, 07:40:07 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on October  9, 2022, 01:53:52 pm
I never bothered to finish Picard Season 2 but pacafist Worf is pissing off the right people which is always fun so I might have to watch Season 3 now.

Heaven forbid any characters would change in a 35 year period.

(Also - to realy nerd it, his final story arc in DS9 saw him kill the Chancellor after Dax gave him a speech of how they needed to change their warrior ways or theyd die out, so its actually a realistic character arc).

Looks like it might be good fun. The last two have been really disappointing but they surely cant mess this one up (Lower Decks still by far my favourite of the new treks mind)
Re: Star Trek
October 9, 2022, 07:42:27 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on October  9, 2022, 07:40:07 pm
Heaven forbid any characters would change in a 35 year period.
See also: Luke Skywalker
Re: Star Trek
October 9, 2022, 08:51:51 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on October  9, 2022, 07:42:27 pm
See also: Luke Skywalker

With both "franchises" it's just bonkers that so many guys (and they are almost ALL men) who've obsessed about shows for decades are so actively determined to hate new stuff. With Trek - it was nearly 20 years since Enterprise went off air. For much of that period the idea of there being one Trek show on, let alone 4 simultaneously was a non-starter.
Re: Star Trek
October 9, 2022, 10:10:21 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on October  9, 2022, 07:40:07 pm
Heaven forbid any characters would change in a 35 year period.

(Also - to realy nerd it, his final story arc in DS9 saw him kill the Chancellor after Dax gave him a speech of how they needed to change their warrior ways or theyd die out, so its actually a realistic character arc).

Looks like it might be good fun. The last two have been really disappointing but they surely cant mess this one up (Lower Decks still by far my favourite of the new treks mind)

I've just 'discovered' lower decks. It works really well.
I might even consider since if the animated stuff for that space opera thing.
Re: Star Trek
Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm

'Santa, When The Claus Fell':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rYUMmIBWm-8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rYUMmIBWm-8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYUMmIBWm-8
Re: Star Trek
Today at 08:45:42 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm
'Santa, When The Claus Fell':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rYUMmIBWm-8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rYUMmIBWm-8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYUMmIBWm-8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85n9ye73DjE&feature=emb_imp_woyt

I see your Tamarians and raise you this!
