Is a subscription to paramount the only way to watch strange new worlds?
Legally... yes. Though there are other means...
Ha ha. I don't mind paying. Just the faff. Other means will be more faff. Thanks though
I never bothered to finish Picard Season 2 but pacafist Worf is pissing off the right people which is always fun so I might have to watch Season 3 now.
Heaven forbid any characters would change in a 35 year period.
See also: Luke Skywalker
Heaven forbid any characters would change in a 35 year period.(Also - to realy nerd it, his final story arc in DS9 saw him kill the Chancellor after Dax gave him a speech of how they needed to change their warrior ways or theyd die out, so its actually a realistic character arc).Looks like it might be good fun. The last two have been really disappointing but they surely cant mess this one up
(Lower Decks still by far my favourite of the new treks mind)
'Santa, When The Claus Fell':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rYUMmIBWm-8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rYUMmIBWm-8</a>^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYUMmIBWm-8
