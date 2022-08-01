yes, that story is very famous and does encapsulate what star trek was all about - quality sci fi tv with meaningful morality tales of comtemporary issues here and therei still rate the episode with frank gorsham "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" as the best show i've ever seen to demonstrate just how inane racism iscompare that to more recent 'efforts' on contemporary issues and it's chalk and cheese, it wasn't preachy or talking down to its audience, just very well written and conceptualised in showing the absurdity of racism with not a SJW in sight