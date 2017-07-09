It has the best Captain since Sisko as well.
the best thing about Discovery was pike, was awesome in that so i was really looking forward to this new series. for some reason the acting and character of pike doesn't seem quite on the money atm compared to discovery pike but im putting that down to a new cast and all that, first seasons often seems a bit naff when you look back compared to latter season (TNG is a perfect example of that). so im kinda underwhelmed atm but i like it's old format Star Trek (original series/TNG style - episodic adventures into new territory) after we've had a number of Star Trek's that are season themed stories.
which brings me onto Picard. I was in pig's heaven after watching the first episode (i always go in blind on shows/movies i think i'll like, knowing fuckall) with certain entities turning up and i thought, this could be something special.
It's not but overall i enjoyed it by hanging on to morsels, scraps of scenes cos it's star trek with characters (some at least) that i've loved for years
Spoiler
ralfie is fucking woeful, they can't kill her off quick enough but no, they kill the romulan kid i actually like, the murderous treacherous dr chick apparently did fuckall worth of considering a crime so she's promoted
the writing and story telling is terrible from choices to dialogue, absolutely terrible, again the odd morsel i can enjoy, then back to asinine writing, so much makes no sense
Spoiler
they emphasise we can't change the timeline, they fuck up at every juncture thus changing timelines everywhere and even start changing things by choice not unfortunate circumstance they have little choice/control over
What did grate on me was the more than few quite baffling illogical story telling choices, or rather, down right gaffs as far as im concerned
Spoiler
eg a doctor from the 21st century just being handed medical technology from the 24th century and she's fine and just get on with the medical procedure - give me a fucking break. And the final fight - j h christ, they did everything they said they wouldn't do, kept moaning about not having weapons but not taking weapons off borg they down (tho there is the dna thing brought up when 'data' picks up a gun - they do that a lot in this show, dumb shit then a throw away comment to cover it over), run across half mile of fields with a gun and knife between two of them, literally, through fields of borg with auto weapons but somehow turn up in the ship having succeeded but no borg follow them in, it never ends it was absolute garbage
Spoiler
after watching ep1 i thought there's two ways they can go with this, sort it out in space, sort it out on the ground. i was really hoping for the space option but unfortunately they chose the ground option, which i feel hamstrung its potential. Looking beyond the actual set-up in ep1, for the most part that could've been a show that didn't even involve a cast from space and beyond, with the vast majority being a string of quite ordinary 'problems' to solve in fairly mundane ways. I'm left feeling it's such a missed opportunity as it had all the ingredients for a stellar story and a return to a Star Trek quality i feel hasn't hit the mark since Voyager, for me that was the last great Star Trek show.
Spoiler
i wrote the above having literally just finished the binged season minutes before. having had hours now to digest the season, allowed sentiment to settle and so am left with what actually happened in the season and it is garbage if im totally honest, after a stellar opening they fucked it over so bad, so bad, in so many ways. there is so much wrong with this season on so many levels i could fill a whole rawk page of posts listing them, i actually could but instead i'll leave you with this to illustrate one of the many things these dumbass writers have done - they've ruined the borg, for me the best antagonists not only in star trek but in all sci-fi, they've actually ruined the motherfucking borg, way to go you pricks