Picard is still decent - gone downhill slightly from a strong opening episode but no question I will keep watching whereas by the end of S1 I would have been happy to see it cancelled.



Rafi is one of the most annoying characters in the history of fiction. I feel sorry for the actress, she's really been handed a piece of shit to work with. Literally everytime she opens her mouth or every action she takes is baffling and annoying.



The other supporting characters who annoyed me in Season 1 are either not in S2 (eg the Romulan Legolas) or have vastly improved (Rios and Jurati). Even Seven, who was atrociously written in S1, has actually come back to the way she was in Voyage for a large part thankfully. Its finally feeling something like Star Trek rather than whatever S1 was.