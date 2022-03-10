« previous next »
Star Trek

Re: Star Trek
March 12, 2022, 11:09:59 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 11, 2022, 12:20:53 pm
Is Picard S2 as bad as S1?
Episode 1 is but Episode 2 was a marked improvement.
Re: Star Trek
March 16, 2022, 08:15:23 pm
Watching clips of this on YouTube, enough to follow the story. Hope the arse doesn't fall out of it in the last few episodes, like what happened with S1.
Re: Star Trek
March 18, 2022, 10:48:40 am
Picard season 2, eps 1 & 2 anyway, is surpisingly good. Apart from perhaps a few moments in Discovery Season 2 (and Discovery Season 3 was brutally awful so I have stopped watching it), this is perhaps the most I have enjoyed Trek since Voyager. I hope they can keep it up.
Re: Star Trek
March 18, 2022, 03:35:03 pm

^ Discovery unfortunately hasn't changed (or improved) in Season 4 either. Though the recurring guest roles are pretty good - this is often at the expense of the regular Discovery crew - Burnham, Saru and Tilly apart - I can't remember their names, much about them, or them having an interesting or intriguing role or episode to them.

Picard has been quality so far - episode 3 too :)
Re: Star Trek
April 1, 2022, 12:29:44 pm
Is it just me or does Picard make so sense at all?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

Are they just making up as they go along? It's getting more and more stupid with each episode


Re: Star Trek
April 1, 2022, 01:16:16 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April  1, 2022, 12:29:44 pm
Is it just me or does Picard make so sense at all?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

Are they just making up as they go along? It's getting more and more stupid with each episode




It's just you
Re: Star Trek
April 3, 2022, 10:06:03 am
I noticed that the latest episode was directed by Lea Thompson (the mum/wannabe girlfriend from Back to the Future). A quick IMDb and it looks like her directing output is of a higher quality than her recent acting roles.
I thought Discovery was ok, but now its been moved from Netflix & its on Prime? Do you actually have to pay for episodes? Picard is very up & down but still holding my interest.
Re: Star Trek
April 4, 2022, 11:39:53 am
Picard is still decent - gone downhill slightly from a strong opening episode but no question I will keep watching whereas by the end of S1 I would have been happy to see it cancelled.

Rafi is one of the most annoying characters in the history of fiction. I feel sorry for the actress, she's really been handed a piece of shit to work with. Literally everytime she opens her mouth or every action she takes is baffling and annoying.

The other supporting characters who annoyed me in Season 1 are either not in S2 (eg the Romulan Legolas) or have vastly improved (Rios and Jurati). Even Seven, who was atrociously written in S1, has actually come back to the way she was in Voyage for a large part thankfully. Its finally feeling something like Star Trek rather than whatever S1 was.
Re: Star Trek
April 5, 2022, 06:54:10 pm
https://twitter.com/StarTrek/status/1511388299973124099?s=20&t=4_ToQHhlRT7xhFj8gvkGKA

Ok so its just fan service in series 3, but not ashamed to say I got excited with the music at the end
Re: Star Trek
April 6, 2022, 02:03:04 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 11, 2022, 12:20:53 pm
Is Picard S2 as bad as S1?

Strange question as S1 was the best of Star Trek since DS9 (and parts of Voyager).
Re: Star Trek
Today at 09:47:06 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April  1, 2022, 01:16:16 pm
It's just you

Nope :D It's definitely getting more stupid
