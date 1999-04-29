« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Trek  (Read 53897 times)

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #800 on: May 31, 2020, 10:25:44 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on May 30, 2020, 07:46:51 PM
After a convo with my mum (massive Trekkie), decided to rewatch Past Tense (an early episode of DS9 where Sisko and Bashir are sent back in time to 2024). They find a world with massive unemployment, where the homeless are put into sanctuary districts and basically left to rot in a dystopian America. Both a worrying parallel with where we seem to be going, and also a good reminder of just how much better this show used to be than it is now...
It's because these shows are event shows now. It's like if Quantum Leap came back you can guarantee it would a grim-dark 10 episode long event spanning multiple leaps to prevent the end of the world rather than weekly fun adventure episodes.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,029
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #801 on: June 1, 2020, 04:41:50 PM »
Quote from: wampa1 on May 31, 2020, 10:25:44 AM
It's because these shows are event shows now. It's like if Quantum Leap came back you can guarantee it would a grim-dark 10 episode long event spanning multiple leaps to prevent the end of the world rather than weekly fun adventure episodes.

Yep.

The depth and quality of the story telling just isn't there though. It seems too focused on being overt and not going deep enough. Always makes me laugh though the right wing nerds who say the new Trek is "too political" - not much that was on TV in the 90s was anywhere near as political as DS9 (in particular on issues of race, colonialism etc) - they were probably too thick to understand though...
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #802 on: June 26, 2020, 06:47:27 PM »


Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,029
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #803 on: June 26, 2020, 08:19:04 PM »
Kirk is a kopite?!
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • Klopptimist
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #804 on: June 26, 2020, 10:56:42 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on June 26, 2020, 08:19:04 PM
Kirk is a kopite?!

Must be a red shirt joke in there somewhere.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #805 on: June 30, 2020, 10:45:09 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on June 26, 2020, 10:56:42 PM
Must be a red shirt joke in there somewhere.

I think he became a fan in our Tribble winning season.

I'll get my coat...
Logged

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #806 on: June 30, 2020, 11:06:31 AM »
Quote from: Stevie-A on June 30, 2020, 10:45:09 AM
I think he became a fan in our Tribble winning season.

I'll get my coat...

nice...
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 ---Violet 09/09/2020
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #807 on: October 19, 2020, 03:55:12 PM »
No one caught the opening episode of Discovery?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,682
  • YNWA
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #808 on: October 19, 2020, 03:56:48 PM »
Trada posted about it in another thread.

Going to watch the second series again and give it some time to build a few episodes up so can watch them together.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #809 on: October 19, 2020, 04:12:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 19, 2020, 03:55:12 PM
No one caught the opening episode of Discovery?

I did. Was decent to good with a slab of cheese thrown in.
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,982
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #810 on: October 19, 2020, 04:13:40 PM »
Thought it felt a lot like Star Wars
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • Boss Tha
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #811 on: October 19, 2020, 10:37:18 PM »
Good to see Maguire picking up some extra cash for acting as that green slab-headed alien.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,160
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #812 on: October 23, 2020, 07:41:25 PM »
Loving this new series.

The difference between this and Picard is that you still would want to be associated with Starfleet - they are the moral guardians of themselves and their organisation

Gripping stuff.

Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,858
  • Trada
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #813 on: October 23, 2020, 08:32:36 PM »
Really loving the new series
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #814 on: October 24, 2020, 01:24:11 PM »
Loved that episode.

I don't get the hate in some quarters for this show, it's brilliant.

Geogiou is the best thing in it, the bar scene with her was fantastic.

Anyone think she's going to recruit that bug looking Alien to Sector 31.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • Klopptimist
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #815 on: October 25, 2020, 10:51:27 AM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 24, 2020, 01:24:11 PM
I don't get the hate in some quarters for this show, it's brilliant.

Is there any hate? Outside of this corner of the internet, I don't know any professed Star Trek fan that actually stll watches it and assumed the world had generally given up on it ages ago. I didn't know there even was a 3rd season, let alone that it had just started. I guess that explains why Red Letter Media chose now to upload another 'Top 10 TNG episode' list, as they swore off talking about Discovery last year.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zs13fJuP0F4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zs13fJuP0F4</a>

I do know that Covid has caused the delay in filming to season 3 of The Orville which was supposed to be starting about now.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,308
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #816 on: November 13, 2020, 09:43:37 PM »
Im enjoying this series...


And I think thats because (unlike the previous two), I actually understand whats going on.

(Im still to understand anything about control or the sphere).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,308
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #817 on: November 13, 2020, 10:12:46 PM »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 02:29:08 PM »
Started well this season, i'm enjoying it so far.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,189
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 10:52:39 PM »
Only just started watching Discovery. After the first 2-3 episodes, its finally starting to feel like star trek for me.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,682
  • YNWA
Re: Star Trek
« Reply #820 on: Today at 01:27:50 AM »
Gave in and binged watched the first few episodes after saying Id wait for the whole thing to come out before I did.

Really enjoying it so far, more than S2.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 