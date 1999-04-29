I don't get the hate in some quarters for this show, it's brilliant.



Is there any hate? Outside of this corner of the internet, I don't know any professed Star Trek fan that actually stll watches it and assumed the world had generally given up on it ages ago. I didn't know there even was a 3rd season, let alone that it had just started. I guess that explains why Red Letter Media chose now to upload another 'Top 10 TNG episode' list, as they swore off talking about Discovery last year.I do know that Covid has caused the delay in filming to season 3 of The Orville which was supposed to be starting about now.