After a convo with my mum (massive Trekkie), decided to rewatch Past Tense (an early episode of DS9 where Sisko and Bashir are sent back in time to 2024). They find a world with massive unemployment, where the homeless are put into sanctuary districts and basically left to rot in a dystopian America. Both a worrying parallel with where we seem to be going, and also a good reminder of just how much better this show used to be than it is now...
It's because these shows are event shows now. It's like if Quantum Leap came back you can guarantee it would a grim-dark 10 episode long event spanning multiple leaps to prevent the end of the world rather than weekly fun adventure episodes.
No one caught the opening episode of Discovery?
I don't get the hate in some quarters for this show, it's brilliant.
