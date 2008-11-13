To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the greatest album ever, The Australian Pink Floyd Show will be performing The Wall in it's entirety. The Wall is without doubt my favourite album of all time. Saw the band in April this year at Sheffield Arena where they performed parts of The Wall and it was stunning. Also have the Liverpool Docks DVD. This will be the first time the album has been played as a whole since Floyd last toured it and the band have a new, bigger stage show to complement the music. Now that Rick has gone Floyd can never reform, so this is as good as it will ever get. I cannot wait.Tickets go on sale Friday 14 November at 9.00am. I'll be knocking on the box office door at Sheffield Arena.APRIL 200913 April UK Llandudno Venue Cymru 01492 872 00014 April UK Oxford New Theatre 0870 606350015 April UK Plymouth Pavilions 0845 146 146017 April UK Cardiff CIA 02920 22448818 April UK Brighton Centre 0870 900910019 April UK Leicester De Montfort 0116 233 311121 April UK Bournemouth BIC 0870 111 300022 April UK Manchester MEN 0870 190 800023 April UK Sheffield Hallam FM Arena 0114 256 565625 April IRL Dublin O2 01819888826 April IRL Belfast Odyssey Arena 02890 9073907427 April UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena 0870 707 800029 April UK London tbc30 April UK Birmingham NIA 0870 909 4144MAY 200901 May UK Glasgow SECC 0870 040 400002 May UK Aberdeen AECC 0870 272 6600