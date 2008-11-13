To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the greatest album ever, The Australian Pink Floyd Show will be performing The Wall in it's entirety. The Wall is without doubt my favourite album of all time. Saw the band in April this year at Sheffield Arena where they performed parts of The Wall and it was stunning. Also have the Liverpool Docks DVD. This will be the first time the album has been played as a whole since Floyd last toured it and the band have a new, bigger stage show to complement the music. Now that Rick has gone Floyd can never reform, so this is as good as it will ever get. I cannot wait.
Tickets go on sale Friday 14 November at 9.00am. I'll be knocking on the box office door at Sheffield Arena.
