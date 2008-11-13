« previous next »
The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour

The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 13, 2008, 10:38:29 am


To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the greatest album ever, The Australian Pink Floyd Show will be performing The Wall in it's entirety. The Wall is without doubt my favourite album of all time. Saw the band in April this year at Sheffield Arena where they performed parts of The Wall and it was stunning. Also have the Liverpool Docks DVD. This will be the first time the album has been played as a whole since Floyd last toured it and the band have a new, bigger stage show to complement the music. Now that Rick has gone Floyd can never reform, so this is as good as it will ever get. I cannot wait.

Tickets go on sale Friday 14 November at 9.00am. I'll be knocking on the box office door at Sheffield Arena.

APRIL 2009
 
13 April UK Llandudno Venue Cymru  01492 872 000
14 April UK Oxford New Theatre  0870 6063500
15 April UK Plymouth Pavilions  0845 146 1460
17 April UK Cardiff CIA  02920 224488
18 April UK Brighton Centre  0870 9009100
19 April UK Leicester De Montfort  0116 233 3111
21 April UK Bournemouth BIC  0870 111 3000
22 April UK Manchester MEN  0870 190 8000
23 April UK Sheffield Hallam FM Arena  0114 256 5656
25 April IRL Dublin O2  018198888
26 April IRL Belfast Odyssey Arena  02890 90739074
27 April UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena  0870 707 8000
29 April UK London   tbc
30 April UK Birmingham NIA  0870 909 4144

MAY 2009
 
01 May UK Glasgow SECC  0870 040 4000
02 May UK Aberdeen AECC  0870 272 6600
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 13, 2008, 11:02:19 am
No Liverpool? Well fuck 'em  >:(
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 13, 2008, 11:21:57 am
My brother saw these a while back and said they were boss. I, on the other hand, think Pink Floyd are shite.
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 13, 2008, 01:14:10 pm
They are fantastic.
Brilliant show all round...even if you weren't the biggest Floyd fan
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 14, 2008, 12:02:50 am
I'm glad I got the chance to see the real Pink Floyd.
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 14, 2008, 12:42:40 am
Quote from: Terry De Niro on November 14, 2008, 12:02:50 am
I'm glad I got the chance to see the real Pink Floyd.

The only band I ever saw that was better the further away you were. They used the sky as their canvas with their dirigibles and other props.

The only reunion I really want to see again.
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 14, 2008, 12:43:03 am
Quote from: I Lub You on November 13, 2008, 11:21:57 am
My brother saw these a while back and said they were boss. I, on the other hand, think Pink Floyd are shite.

Divvy
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 14, 2008, 01:05:58 am
S'matter of fact, going to see this show manana:

Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon"
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)
Newark
Box Office: 888-466-5722   
 
 
Title: Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon"

This electrifying series of ?rock recitals? makes an exclusive NJ appearance this season at NJPAC. Classic Albums Live takes the greatest rock albums ever recorded, matches them with some of the very best studio musicians and vocalists on today?s music scene ? then sets them loose, live on stage, with cut-for-cut, note-for-note performances that recreate the sound and style of each LP, utilizing every instrument used on the original recordings. The first half of each concert includes each album in its entirety, in track order; the second half includes an additional set of each respective band?s greatest hits.
 
 
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 14, 2008, 10:32:59 am
Quote from: I Lub You on November 13, 2008, 11:21:57 am
My brother saw these a while back and said they were boss. I, on the other hand, think Pink Floyd are shite.

So, prey tell, who do you like? (Go on, give us a laugh)
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 14, 2008, 10:39:56 am
Dave Gilmour himself said he was astounded how good this lot were.
No greater recommendation than that.
Don't miss it
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 14, 2008, 11:37:17 am
Outside the Arena box office at 9.00am. Had to compete with loads of hormonal teenagers going ape because Girls Aloud had sold out within 10 minutes (what's that all about?).

Any way, got 3 tickets for centre block downstairs, 8 rows back. CANNOT wait 'till April. All I need now is The Wall remixed to DTS 5.1 (come on guys, you know it makes sense for the 30th anniversary).
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 14, 2008, 12:20:59 pm
Quote from: The Fletcher Memorial on November 14, 2008, 12:43:03 am
Divvy
I am rubber you are glue...


Quote from: TonyTheRed on November 14, 2008, 10:32:59 am
So, prey tell, who do you like? (Go on, give us a laugh)

I like lots of stuff mate, I just dont like Pink Floyd. Sorry.
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 16, 2008, 02:01:43 am
Quote from: I Lub You on November 14, 2008, 12:20:59 pm
I am rubber you are glue...


I like lots of stuff mate, I just dont like Pink Floyd. Sorry.

which band do you lub then?
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 16, 2008, 02:31:06 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on November 16, 2008, 02:01:43 am
which band do you lub then?
Village People.
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 16, 2008, 04:46:48 pm
Not doubting the Australian Pink Floyd are any good or anything, but I am absolutely amazed a tribute band plays (and probably sells out) the venues listed below.

Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
November 16, 2008, 05:19:15 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if they swerved the ECHO because of the kick offs that seem to go off in  that place whenever there seems to be a gig. The security had murder when the Auzzie PF last played there.
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
May 2, 2011, 07:09:34 pm
Couldn't see another thread for this so I'm reviving this one.

Went to see Brit Floyd last night in Bournemouth. It was really short notice (free tickets) and I'd just driven 4 hours back from the Newcastle game and really wasn't keen; don't really like tribute bands too much. Anyway....I was completely shocked at how good it was and loved every minute. The girl on Great Gig in the Sky had the goosebumps forming.....highly recommended and I'd definitely go again. They also gave out free DVD of the gig in Liverpool infront of 7,000  with each ticket which I've just watched and it's made me even more eager to catch them again.
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
May 3, 2011, 11:35:41 pm
Competition for the Ozzie Pink Floyd at last?

Not seen either but the Oz version got a great write-up in The Times a few weeks back...... And similar to you the reporter was not one for 'cheesey' tribute bands.
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
Today at 10:58:27 am
Just booked to see Australian Pink Floyd on 4th Nov at Manchester Apollo 02.

Don't want to wish the summer away but excited is an understatement. :)

Was a toss up between Aussie PF and Brit Floyd.  Brit Floyd are currently touring USA and Europe (but not UK) this year, so going to see the Aussie was a no-brainer.
Re: The Australian Pink Floyd Show 2009 UK Tour
Today at 11:03:08 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:58:27 am
Just booked to see Australian Pink Floyd on 4th Nov at Manchester Apollo 02.

Don't want to wish the summer away but excited is an understatement. :)

Was a toss up between Aussie PF and Brit Floyd.  Brit Floyd are currently touring USA and Europe (but not UK) this year, so going to see the Aussie was a no-brainer.

Aussie Pink Floyd should really be called Musk Stick Floyd to avoid confusion.
