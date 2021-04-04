Exfoliate before, and then the days after. Tends to really help.



Yeah Ive bought one of those silicone scrubber things to see if it helps. Never had a major problem but my neck hair seems to have descended in terms of how far down itll grow and is growing quicker so Im shaving it more and even going with the grain and doing all the pre-shave prep I seem to be getting loads of in-growns which dont look great.Ill see how the exfoliating scrubber thing goes. Seem to be getting more hirsute in my late 20s which I could do without as its more time spent grooming. I suppose the trade off is I still have a good head of hair which I could do with keeping, reckon Id look odd as a bald man.With facial hair, I couldnt grow much at all until I was about 22, then essentially woke up overnight seemingly able to sprout a good thick beard. A previous job I had you had to be clean-shaven and one time I had to get up at 4am to be at a far-away site for 6. I shaved when I got up, as I did, then went to work. It was an awful day and by 5pm I was still there, I remember the area manager striding over to me and having a go at me for being unkempt having not shaved. I explained I had shaved and that you could just start to see some shadow as it was half a day later. She wasnt having it and demanded I go to a shop there and then and shave. I backed down then as I was going just starting my career but its one of those moments where I think if someone spoke to me like that now or if Id have been at 22 as I am at 29  etc etc