Topic: Beards

Re: Beards
April 4, 2021, 02:46:59 pm
Never clean shaven for over a decade. Always had stubble at the minimum. Keeping beard now until a lose half a stone minimum.
Re: Beards
April 4, 2021, 10:38:02 pm
Got my first beard since I visited Rome in 1977.

In those days I had dark hair on my head and beard. Now it's no hair on my head and a silver beard like Konstantin's in Killing Eve.

It'll probably go when I get back to the barbers.
Re: Beards
January 26, 2022, 09:26:46 pm
Going for a yeard (year of growth) in 2022. Had about a months growth at the start of January. Think I will get it shaped at the barbers every 2 to 3 months without taking the length off. Fancy the Viking look. Longest Ive grown it is about 4 inches. Should be around 6 inches by the end of the year. Anyone going for a beard this year?.
Re: Beards
January 27, 2022, 01:50:06 pm
Quote from: red1977 on January 26, 2022, 09:26:46 pm
Going for a yeard (year of growth) in 2022. Had about a months growth at the start of January. Think I will get it shaped at the barbers every 2 to 3 months without taking the length off. Fancy the Viking look. Longest Ive grown it is about 4 inches. Should be around 6 inches by the end of the year. Anyone going for a beard this year?.
Had one for a few years now, though it's much shorter these days, I did the whole 'huge viking beard' thing for a bit. I enjoyed it, it wasn't massively maintenance heavy but I also get bored easily. The main maintenance was keeping the neck tidy.

What do people do with their neck? I tend to bring the hair line above the adam's apple and straighten it off, before making the sides more angular back towards the jaw, to keep some definition.

Recently also been toying with the idea of just a muzzy, maybe a hipsterish step too far.
Re: Beards
January 27, 2022, 01:51:31 pm
Had a big Viking like beard for years now. Do similar Sangria in that I keep the neck tidy a bit above the Adams apple and then along the jaw line.
Re: Beards
October 24, 2022, 07:48:50 pm
Growing a beard again, have it at 12mm length as i just did the once over with it at that length to make it a bit neater, was a bit scraggy.

I have more cheek coverage than my attempt during early pandemic that made me shave it off, must have ignited more hair growth or something. :champ.

Coming along nicely now.
Re: Beards
October 26, 2022, 07:54:00 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 24, 2022, 07:48:50 pm
Growing a beard again, have it at 12mm length as i just did the once over with it at that length to make it a bit neater, was a bit scraggy.

I have more cheek coverage than my attempt during early pandemic that made me shave it off, must have ignited more hair growth or something. :champ.

Coming along nicely now.
How many weeks and how does each part look?

I'm currently on my first ever real attempt to grow one. Probably about three weeks in. I basically just want a basic short beard, like Alisson for example.

Goatee and jawline is already the length I want it and has no gaps at all. Really hoping the cheeks fill in though. They aren't bad, just lagging behind the rest.
Re: Beards
October 28, 2022, 09:28:43 am
Quote from: S on October 26, 2022, 07:54:00 pm
How many weeks and how does each part look?

I'm currently on my first ever real attempt to grow one. Probably about three weeks in. I basically just want a basic short beard, like Alisson for example.

Goatee and jawline is already the length I want it and has no gaps at all. Really hoping the cheeks fill in though. They aren't bad, just lagging behind the rest.
6-7 weeks of growth now.

Tried early in first lockdown and gave up as it was doing my head in with the itching but this time around I'm sticking with it.

Yeah my cheeks are a lot better than the first time I had like fifty pence coin size bald patches on each cheeks but this time around they are like 5 pence size, growing the cheeks more and they'll be covered.
Re: Beards
October 29, 2022, 11:19:56 am
What do people do to avoid in-growns on their neck? I pretty much have had a beard for 5 or so years varying from very heavy stubble to full Viking. I tend to keep it a touch heavier than Id like as when I shave or sharpen the neck line I always get in-grown hairs that seem unsightly and painful red bumps. I try to shave with the grain and use balm etc but doesnt seem to help. A shame because the beard looks a lot sharper when the neckline is tighter to the jaw.
Re: Beards
October 29, 2022, 11:37:02 am
Exfoliate before, and then the days after. Tends to really help.
Re: Beards
October 31, 2022, 08:52:44 am
Quote from: CraigDS on October 29, 2022, 11:37:02 am
Exfoliate before, and then the days after. Tends to really help.
Yeah Ive bought one of those silicone scrubber things to see if it helps. Never had a major problem but my neck hair seems to have descended in terms of how far down itll grow and is growing quicker so Im shaving it more and even going with the grain and doing all the pre-shave prep I seem to be getting loads of in-growns which dont look great.

Ill see how the exfoliating scrubber thing goes. Seem to be getting more hirsute in my late 20s which I could do without as its more time spent grooming. I suppose the trade off is I still have a good head of hair which I could do with keeping, reckon Id look odd as a bald man.

With facial hair, I couldnt grow much at all until I was about 22, then essentially woke up overnight seemingly able to sprout a good thick beard. A previous job I had you had to be clean-shaven and one time I had to get up at 4am to be at a far-away site for 6. I shaved when I got up, as I did, then went to work. It was an awful day and by 5pm I was still there, I remember the area manager striding over to me and having a go at me for being unkempt having not shaved. I explained I had shaved and that you could just start to see some shadow as it was half a day later. She wasnt having it and demanded I go to a shop there and then and shave. I backed down then as I was going just starting my career but its one of those moments where I think if someone spoke to me like that now or if Id have been at 22 as I am at 29 etc etc
Re: Beards
November 3, 2022, 10:15:37 am
Its weird isnt it. The girls love beards these days. My ex-wife never liked them. Neither did i to be honest. they get greasy and itchy. mine has gone white. My kid keeps saying "when are you going to shave it off? you look old", but weirdly enough, his teacher said i looked way younger. odd.
Re: Beards
November 23, 2022, 10:07:28 pm
Want to change how my stubble / beard looks. Hard to find any new ideas though. Bored of this.
Re: Beards
February 28, 2023, 03:16:59 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 23, 2022, 10:07:28 pm
Want to change how my stubble / beard looks. Hard to find any new ideas though. Bored of this.



dem girl dey love dis.
Re: Beards
February 28, 2023, 03:29:22 pm
Had various lengths of beard for 15 years, beard oil is a must. Both my wife and my kids wont let me shave it off because (as my girls say) Id look like a rat. Which is nice. Was getting a bit out of hand so took it down to a #3. No one has mentioned it 🤔
Re: Beards
February 28, 2023, 03:31:39 pm
Re: Beards
March 7, 2023, 04:02:21 pm
Had various lengths of beard for 10/15 years but got into a dare with a mate at Christmas and shaved it all off on xmas day. Just left a tache, thinking I could mix it with the hipsters. Big mistake! First time I'd seen my face in years and I was not happy. Puffy cheeks and no chin.
Resolved to grow it straight back and aiming for a 'yeard'. Currently at 10 weeks.

Just invested in a beard brush and beard balm, as well as beard oil.
Re: Beards
Today at 01:07:43 pm
