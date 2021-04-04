« previous next »
Author Topic: Beards  (Read 60070 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Beards
Reply #600 on: April 4, 2021, 02:46:09 pm
Never clean shaven for over a decade. Always had stubble at the minimum. Keeping beard now until a lose half a stone minimum.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Beards
Reply #601 on: April 4, 2021, 10:38:02 pm
Got my first beard since I visited Rome in 1977.

In those days I had dark hair on my head and beard. Now it's no hair on my head and a silver beard like Konstantin's in Killing Eve.

It'll probably go when I get back to the barbers.
Offline red1977

Re: Beards
Reply #602 on: January 26, 2022, 09:26:46 pm
Going for a yeard (year of growth) in 2022. Had about a months growth at the start of January. Think I will get it shaped at the barbers every 2 to 3 months without taking the length off. Fancy the Viking look. Longest Ive grown it is about 4 inches. Should be around 6 inches by the end of the year. Anyone going for a beard this year?.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Beards
Reply #603 on: January 27, 2022, 01:50:06 pm
Quote from: red1977 on January 26, 2022, 09:26:46 pm
Going for a yeard (year of growth) in 2022. Had about a months growth at the start of January. Think I will get it shaped at the barbers every 2 to 3 months without taking the length off. Fancy the Viking look. Longest Ive grown it is about 4 inches. Should be around 6 inches by the end of the year. Anyone going for a beard this year?.
Had one for a few years now, though it's much shorter these days, I did the whole 'huge viking beard' thing for a bit. I enjoyed it, it wasn't massively maintenance heavy but I also get bored easily. The main maintenance was keeping the neck tidy.

What do people do with their neck? I tend to bring the hair line above the adam's apple and straighten it off, before making the sides more angular back towards the jaw, to keep some definition.

Recently also been toying with the idea of just a muzzy, maybe a hipsterish step too far.
Re: Beards
Reply #604 on: January 27, 2022, 01:51:31 pm
Had a big Viking like beard for years now. Do similar Sangria in that I keep the neck tidy a bit above the Adams apple and then along the jaw line.
Online RedSince86

Re: Beards
Reply #605 on: October 24, 2022, 07:48:50 pm
Growing a beard again, have it at 12mm length as i just did the once over with it at that length to make it a bit neater, was a bit scraggy.

I have more cheek coverage than my attempt during early pandemic that made me shave it off, must have ignited more hair growth or something. :champ.

Coming along nicely now.
Re: Beards
Reply #606 on: October 26, 2022, 07:54:00 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 24, 2022, 07:48:50 pm
Growing a beard again, have it at 12mm length as i just did the once over with it at that length to make it a bit neater, was a bit scraggy.

I have more cheek coverage than my attempt during early pandemic that made me shave it off, must have ignited more hair growth or something. :champ.

Coming along nicely now.
How many weeks and how does each part look?

I'm currently on my first ever real attempt to grow one. Probably about three weeks in. I basically just want a basic short beard, like Alisson for example.

Goatee and jawline is already the length I want it and has no gaps at all. Really hoping the cheeks fill in though. They aren't bad, just lagging behind the rest.
Re: Beards
Reply #607 on: Today at 09:28:43 am
Quote from: S on October 26, 2022, 07:54:00 pm
How many weeks and how does each part look?

I'm currently on my first ever real attempt to grow one. Probably about three weeks in. I basically just want a basic short beard, like Alisson for example.

Goatee and jawline is already the length I want it and has no gaps at all. Really hoping the cheeks fill in though. They aren't bad, just lagging behind the rest.
6-7 weeks of growth now.

Tried early in first lockdown and gave up after 10 weeks was doing my head in with the itching but this time around I'm sticking with it.

Yeah my cheeks are a lot better than the first time I had like fifty pence coin size bald patches on each cheeks but this time around they are like 5 pence size, growing the cheeks more and they'll be covered.
