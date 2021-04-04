Going for a yeard (year of growth) in 2022. Had about a months growth at the start of January. Think I will get it shaped at the barbers every 2 to 3 months without taking the length off. Fancy the Viking look. Longest Ive grown it is about 4 inches. Should be around 6 inches by the end of the year. Anyone going for a beard this year?.



Had one for a few years now, though it's much shorter these days, I did the whole 'huge viking beard' thing for a bit. I enjoyed it, it wasn't massively maintenance heavy but I also get bored easily. The main maintenance was keeping the neck tidy.What do people do with their neck? I tend to bring the hair line above the adam's apple and straighten it off, before making the sides more angular back towards the jaw, to keep some definition.Recently also been toying with the idea of just a muzzy, maybe a hipsterish step too far.