Ive smoked for about 20+ years since my late youth. Ive previously tried to quit using gums and patches, even Zoloft. No dice. Remember the doctor telling me the Zoloft had a couple of side effects. They gave me the worst nightmares Ive ever had.Then my father, back in 2005, had Stage 4 lung cancer. Asked me to quit smoking for my own good, so I promised him. The first was the CL final, when I said to him I will quit if Liverpool win. Halftime Milan up 3-0, felt very depressed, and turned it off. Heard the neighbours yelling and screaming, it was quite late here, so I thought oh great Milan probably bagged a couple more. Turned on the TV to watch Dudek make the double save, and the rest is history. I took the box of Marlboros I was smoking, emptied the contents, wrote the date on the box, and quit then cold turkey.My father was happy, whenever I visited he would say how proud he was of me. Then he was gone, passed away on July.In the aftermath I ended up picking back up the habit. I felt so low. Felt like I cheated on my fathers promise. The spiral I fell into was quite an emotional drain, so I promised I would try again.2011, before I took a trip with my wife to Switzerland, a colleague had passed this book to me called the Easyway to Stop Smoking. In the interim, I tried more patches (useless), acupuncture (not really feeling it) and herbal cigarettes (tasted like shit). I looked at this book, and though instinctively, what is it going to tell me that I dont know. My colleague had told me I had to be absolutely sure I wanted to quit before I start reading, so I waited.When I started feeling that mild case of hypoxia, I was doing that short hike to Monjoschutte from Jungfrau. Felt severe shortness of breath, weakness, a little wheezy. Said to my wife, I dont think this is normal. Descended off the mountain, feeling a little freaked out, and decided I really need to do so,etching about this.In the end it took me 3 weeks to read his book coming back from trip to Switzerland. Waited a week to read the last chapter, smoked my last cigarette. And that was it.The third day after, I was walking through the city streets in Paris, smoker a plenty on every corner and under every alcove, inviting me to the promised land. Stuck it out through that, by the end of the week,I was fine.Less than a month after, cigs now snell like burnt paper to me, very unpleasant. Didnt get any urges to smoke, and best of all, could stand by my friends while they are smoking without any issues.11 years on now, I have not smoked 1 single cigarette. Not one. Its like a part of my life that was deleted.Highly recommend the book.