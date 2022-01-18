« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stopping Smoking  (Read 68273 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,991
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #600 on: January 18, 2022, 05:43:44 pm »
Quote from: SOHC on January 18, 2022, 03:55:15 pm

Just what personally worked for me:

Alan Carr's book (it may seem a bit woo-woo as it's endorsed by some Hollywood types but it's just kind of practical mind-hacking and is legit)
https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/the-easy-way-to-stop-smoking-by-allen-carr/249415/item/2781507/?gclid=CjwKCAiA55mPBhBOEiwANmzoQr6gp0yfiGVb0DmAQcKbYo4cXTPMdRFdA6DSvijBp4_pUpTh2KtPVxoCiCIQAvD_BwE#idiq=2781507&edition=4246972


I started reading that long ago and it did change my mindset at the time. Gave up but only for about a week and by that time I'd already given it to someone else.

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,991
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #601 on: February 9, 2022, 12:35:56 pm »
For those that have been successful in switching to an e-cig, did you just cut the tobacco/cigarettes out altogether, or gradually cut them down first?

Failed at having a crack this morning, although didn't have a smoke until half 11. Normally I'd have my first around 9 with a tea while I log in to work.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #602 on: February 9, 2022, 12:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  9, 2022, 12:35:56 pm
For those that have been successful in switching to an e-cig, did you just cut the tobacco/cigarettes out altogether, or gradually cut them down first?

Failed at having a crack this morning, although didn't have a smoke until half 11. Normally I'd have my first around 9 with a tea while I log in to work.

I quit smoking using an e-cig. I used my vape when I needed a cigarette during the day and would only smoke when I went out for a pint with my mates (once a week, something like that). The association then became that I would smoke when I drank and then in the end I just couldn't be arsed with the vape and all cleaning, liquids etc so I ditched that. I actually stopped the smoking when drinking during lockdown because we obviously couldn't go the pub and then when everything opened again I never re-started the habit.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #603 on: February 9, 2022, 01:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  9, 2022, 12:35:56 pm
For those that have been successful in switching to an e-cig, did you just cut the tobacco/cigarettes out altogether, or gradually cut them down first?

Failed at having a crack this morning, although didn't have a smoke until half 11. Normally I'd have my first around 9 with a tea while I log in to work.

My hubby quit by going to ecigs but it took him a while to get the right vaper and levels of nicotine in his juice before he was comfortable quilting ciggys altogether.

He's not had tobacco now for years but is still vaping but he makes his own juices now.

I went cold turkey giving up, I couldn't be arsed with all the messing around with vaping as when I really need a quick hit from a ciggy and didn't get it I'd be going nuts, which wasn't great at work 😁
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #604 on: February 9, 2022, 02:43:03 pm »
I briefly tried an e-cig vape thing, I was too much of a faff for me and didn't provide any satisfaction, plus I found I was sitting at home smoking it when I wouldn't normally have a fag. The one I had burnt out so after that I just went cold turkey, but it's like you said Damo, originally I just cut down to 'when I'm at the pub' and then started to associate the taste of beer with needing a fag, so jacked that in too.

I haven't smoked for a few years now but do nick the odd one if away on holiday with friends (which is getting less and less as we move into our late 20s). One thing I will say - some who try a cigarette after being off them for a while then find them abhorrent and disgusting. I don't unfortunately. Even if I've not had one for a year, I can have one and massively enjoy it. Luckily I'm able to say enough is enough and not have any more.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,991
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #605 on: August 16, 2022, 03:30:59 pm »
Attempt number 476

Had my last smoke at 11am yesterday to finish off my last of the tobacco in the pouch. Was on an e-cig yesterday, but haven't used that today.
Would absolutely love a smoke right now, but resisting the urge currently to go to the shop. Just 1 will lead into 'fuck it, may as well finish the packet.'

A lot of the previous efforts have been half arsed, and I'd been building up to them in advance whereas yesterday it was more the realisation that I'd no tobacco left and an e-cig with oil in the drawer so just do it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,991
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #606 on: August 18, 2022, 12:48:41 pm »
3 days in. Working in the office today and normally I'd have had at least 3 smoke breaks by now. The thought of having a smoke hasn't really left my mind since I arrived at 8.30 this morning. This would be a lot easier if I could stop thinking about it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,477
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #607 on: August 18, 2022, 02:21:28 pm »
Keep going Barney such a tough thing to do
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,991
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #608 on: August 18, 2022, 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva on August 18, 2022, 02:21:28 pm
Keep going Barney such a tough thing to do

Thanks mate. I think the key is just don't buy any tobacco and I'll be grand  :D

I'm just trying to go day by day at this stage, not trying to look at it as that is me permanently off smoking. 11am tomorrow will be 4 days so that's my only target now.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #609 on: August 18, 2022, 05:46:27 pm »
Can be done mate (easier said than done) been 4 years for me without a ciggie.

Best thing you will ever do.

I used to put the money i spent on cigs in a tub and whack a load off me mortgage every year, Motivated me.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #610 on: August 19, 2022, 07:25:32 pm »
6 weeks for me now (and no booze).  Using a vape at the moment on 20mg.  Another couple of weeks then onto 10mg. 
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,991
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #611 on: August 20, 2022, 12:18:06 pm »
5 days in. Had a few pints yesterday at lunch, 2 after work, then a couple of bottles at home later on. The temptation was certainly there but not as strong as I expected it to be.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,991
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #612 on: October 3, 2022, 03:24:25 pm »
7 weeks in.

I've broken once a few weeks back when I came across a box with 2 cigarettes in it that I'd forgotten about. Other than that, I have an e-cig that I would keep handy when I'm drinking but I don't even really use it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #613 on: October 3, 2022, 04:20:36 pm »
Vaping for me. No interest in tobacco at all. After switching I was vaping max nicotine + salts to come close to the hit from tobacco. Now I barely out any nicotine at all, 3mg or under. Not that vaping is harmless, but it sure as hell beats tobacco.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,068
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #614 on: October 7, 2022, 08:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 18, 2022, 05:43:44 pm
I started reading that long ago and it did change my mindset at the time. Gave up but only for about a week and by that time I'd already given it to someone else.


Ive smoked for about 20+ years since my late youth. Ive previously tried to quit using gums and patches, even Zoloft. No dice. Remember the doctor telling me the Zoloft had a couple of side effects. They gave me the worst nightmares Ive ever had.

Then my father, back in 2005, had Stage 4 lung cancer. Asked me to quit smoking for my own good, so I promised him. The first was the CL final, when I said to him I will quit if Liverpool win. Halftime Milan up 3-0, felt very depressed, and turned it off. Heard the neighbours yelling and screaming, it was quite late here, so I thought oh great Milan probably bagged a couple more. Turned on the TV to watch Dudek make the double save, and the rest is history. I took the box of Marlboros I was smoking, emptied the contents, wrote the date on the box, and quit then cold turkey.

My father was happy, whenever I visited he would say how proud he was of me. Then he was gone, passed away on July.

In the aftermath I ended up picking back up the habit. I felt so low. Felt like I cheated on my fathers promise. The spiral I fell into was quite an emotional drain, so I promised I would try again.

2011, before I took a trip with my wife to Switzerland, a colleague had passed this book to me called the Easyway to Stop Smoking. In the interim, I tried more patches (useless), acupuncture (not really feeling it) and herbal cigarettes (tasted like shit). I looked at this book, and though instinctively, what is it going to tell me that I dont know. My colleague had told me I had to be absolutely sure I wanted to quit before I start reading, so I waited.

When I started feeling that mild case of hypoxia, I was doing that short hike to Monjoschutte from Jungfrau. Felt severe shortness of breath, weakness, a little wheezy. Said to my wife, I dont think this is normal. Descended off the mountain, feeling a little freaked out, and decided I really need to do so,etching about this.

In the end it took me 3 weeks to read his book coming back from trip to Switzerland. Waited a week to read the last chapter, smoked my last cigarette. And that was it.

The third day after, I was walking through the city streets in Paris, smoker a plenty on every corner and under every alcove, inviting me to the promised land. Stuck it out through that, by the end of the week,I was fine.

Less than a month after, cigs now snell like burnt paper to me, very unpleasant. Didnt get any urges to smoke, and best of all, could stand by my friends while they are smoking without any issues.

11 years on now, I have not smoked 1 single cigarette. Not one. Its like a part of my life that was deleted.

Highly recommend the book.
Logged

Offline Rymildet

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #615 on: October 10, 2022, 03:27:33 pm »
Well, I quit smoking many years ago and still don't want to start.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #616 on: February 1, 2024, 04:10:07 pm »
Okay here goes

attempt number 10000 (well that's what it feels like)

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,991
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #617 on: February 1, 2024, 04:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  3, 2022, 03:24:25 pm
7 weeks in.

I've broken once a few weeks back when I came across a box with 2 cigarettes in it that I'd forgotten about. Other than that, I have an e-cig that I would keep handy when I'm drinking but I don't even really use it.

I got to around February last year with this effort. No idea what kicked it off again but been smoking since  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #618 on: February 1, 2024, 04:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  1, 2024, 04:14:58 pm
I got to around February last year with this effort. No idea what kicked it off again but been smoking since  :butt

I once lasted a year, thought I cracked it.

I once knew someone who started again after a 7 year break.

It's a hard addiction to break.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,751
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #619 on: February 1, 2024, 05:42:25 pm »
6 and a half years without the expensive, smelly poisonous twats.
 
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #620 on: February 1, 2024, 08:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  1, 2024, 05:42:25 pm
6 and a half years without the expensive, smelly poisonous twats.

It's about the same for me too 👍
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #621 on: February 1, 2024, 08:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  1, 2024, 04:10:07 pm
Okay here goes

attempt number 10000 (well that's what it feels like)

How are you trying to give up mate?
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #622 on: February 1, 2024, 09:12:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  1, 2024, 08:10:56 pm
How are you trying to give up mate?

Currently using a vape when the craving really hits.

When I managed a year I just went for it, but there were no vapes around in them days.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #623 on: February 1, 2024, 09:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February  1, 2024, 09:12:48 pm
Currently using a vape when the craving really hits.

When I managed a year I just went for it, but there were no vapes around in them days.

I couldn't get on with vapes but Paul uses them all the time now rather than smoke. 

I used the lozenges/mint things as I didn't smoke enough to use patches and wasn't allowed gum in work but I found they gave me that hit of nicotine  whenever I craved.  It took probably 6-9mths but eventually I just didn't need them anymore.

I'd smoked for over 40yrs apart from 2 pregnancys and apart from the weight I've gained and old age creeping up on me I've never felt better.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,479
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #624 on: Today at 09:05:11 am »
day 1 of no vapes.

Trying the patches to hopefully curb the urge to want to kill people.

Says on the pack you're supposed to use the step 1 type for 6 weeks, is that like a standard thing? I was hoping it'd be much quicker than that.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #625 on: Today at 09:23:27 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:05:11 am
day 1 of no vapes.

Trying the patches to hopefully curb the urge to want to kill people.

Says on the pack you're supposed to use the step 1 type for 6 weeks, is that like a standard thing? I was hoping it'd be much quicker than that.

29 years since I went on the patches. Back then it was 4 weeks of each level. 21mg, 14mg, 7mg.

Best dreams I've ever had.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,479
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #626 on: Today at 09:40:31 am »
it says 6 weeks 21, 2 weeks 14, 2 weeks 7. I don't dream (or don't remember them) so we'll see what happens with that! I remember my dad using them like 20 years ago and he said he had weird dreams.
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #627 on: Today at 09:41:08 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:05:11 am
day 1 of no vapes.

Trying the patches to hopefully curb the urge to want to kill people.

Says on the pack you're supposed to use the step 1 type for 6 weeks, is that like a standard thing? I was hoping it'd be much quicker than that.

The person selling you the nicotine patches will always tell you to buy more nicotine patches, right?  The pharma lads are peddlers too. They want you cured but not before they get paid.  In reality it'll depend on how much of a drop it is in nicotine for you, and how it feels. If you adjust to them quickly I'd move through the stages a quicker. No point in hanging around, it's just pushing out the day you are free. The patches can become a habit in themselves.

I didn't have a great time with patches. In the end I went with a walk around the block, deep breathing and chewing the gum as a replacement.  Got me over the hump after about a month. And I'm pretty much smoke free 7 years now. Gotten very into running too which helped I think. Still a struggle to even sit downwind of a pint though, I just associate the 2 things with each other - so I do have the occasional lapse if I can pinch a smoke. But day to day I'm all good now - and hopefully stay that way.

Best of luck to all. 

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:23:27 am
Best dreams I've ever had.

Nausea for me - was worst week I've ever had
.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:40 am by Jean Girard »
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,479
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #628 on: Today at 09:56:23 am »
It feels weird as fuck in all honesty. I feel a bit floaty.

I'll give it a week to get over the habit of actually using the vape and then see how I am.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #629 on: Today at 10:01:37 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:56:23 am
It feels weird as fuck in all honesty. I feel a bit floaty.

I'll give it a week to get over the habit of actually using the vape and then see how I am.

That's why I could use patches Claire.  I didn't smoke enough so I was putting more nicotine in my system than I was used to making me nauseous and light headed.

The lozenges worked for me as I could use them whilst at work where gum was banned.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #630 on: Today at 02:56:38 pm »
Day 12

Still on the vape, but less and less
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,479
Re: Stopping Smoking
« Reply #631 on: Today at 03:22:44 pm »
almost through an entire work day and dog walk without telling anyone to get to fuck.

progress.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 