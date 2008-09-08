« previous next »
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #40 on: October 13, 2008, 01:39:34 am »
39th game will be it for me and football. Never more serious
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #41 on: October 13, 2008, 02:20:56 am »
A completely shit idea. I hope clubs send over their reserves to complete in it
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #42 on: October 13, 2008, 03:31:21 am »
Ridiculous. If they're really desperate to whore the game some more then why not do it with the Charity Shield like the Italian's did a few years back. It's a glorified friendly anyways, let the money men in Singapore and Sydney have that. Beyond that, given that it's the big 4 and perhaps Everton, Newcastle and Spurs they want anyways, why not just do some much hyped pre-season friendly every year that's a competition between 4 of those clubs? Again, I'm sure Inter, Juventus and Milan play each other every pre-season, although in Italy. The idea that it's a league game abroad is what's disgusting. If it was the Charity shield, or some new money making pre-season tournament then I doubt there'd be the reaction. The fact that something that goes towards your final league position is going to be played in Asia or America, that's ridiculous. Can only imagine how fucking furious people would end up being if they had to sit through their team winning the league/suriving relegation on the otherside of the world, while some suited coporate types sit and wonder what the fuss is about.

Out of curiosity has it even been answered how they'd choose to play this game out? I mean you're going to be playing one team 3 times for a start. Have the logistical nightmares even been mentioned amidst the masturbation over dollar signs.
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #43 on: October 13, 2008, 03:42:57 am »
Game 39 is a non-starter, its a scheme that they are using to soften the blow for game 38.

A regular league game held in Japan/Malaysia etc is what they are really after. Eventually, after the the bombardment  of pressure of a "39th" game, we will all be relieved to hear that only one league game a year will be held abroad. Liverpool will play Charlton, for three points, in Saudi. And we'll be glad that they haven't skewed the league by adding extra games.

We will all be rich and no-one will give a damn. The yanks will embrace football and we will all end up watching games played on the moon.
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #44 on: October 13, 2008, 01:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 13, 2008, 03:31:21 am
Out of curiosity has it even been answered how they'd choose to play this game out? I mean you're going to be playing one team 3 times for a start. Have the logistical nightmares even been mentioned amidst the masturbation over dollar signs.

When it was first mooted earlier this year, I think I remember the feeling was that the 'big four' would not be asked to play one another, and that there would then have to be some kind of seeding. Which gets to the nub of it - this would destroy in a stroke the fairness of a season wherein each team plays every other team twice. Not with Game 39.

Also, as Football Focus discussed this weekend, we now have 9 Premier League clubs in foreign hands, and you need a vote of 12, I think, to carry a motion in the Premier League board meetings. With the inevitable increase in foreign ownership, we'll soon be at the stage where the vote of 12 foreign owners, including our own, no doubt, would be a formality.

The one ray of light was that the Guardian reported that the two principal objectors to the idea were us and the Mancs,  presumably because we don't need the exposure as much as other clubs.

Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #45 on: October 13, 2008, 03:08:14 pm »
Quote from: That Kennedy moment on October 13, 2008, 01:53:33 pm
The one ray of light was that the Guardian reported that the two principal objectors to the idea were us and the Mancs,  presumably because we don't need the exposure as much as other clubs.
It's probably because a game between Liverpool and a local team would be more popular than Liverpool v Hull City or West Brom. 
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #46 on: October 13, 2008, 03:50:08 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on October 10, 2008, 02:13:28 pm
American Pi-pe Dream

A long, long time ago
I can still remember
How that football used to make me smile.
And I knew if they had their chance
They'd lead us all a merry dance
And, maybe, theyd make money for a while.....



Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #47 on: October 14, 2008, 12:25:22 am »
Another thread moaning about game 39?

I'm not saying it's a good thing but it's clearly not going to happen. People are simply not going to let that happen, people being fans... MPs... people in the profession.
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #48 on: October 14, 2008, 01:39:44 am »
The logical thing would be for the Community Shield match to travel around the world.


If UEFA want to get in on the roadshow idea, then the Super Cup match should also be global, a different world city every year.
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #49 on: October 14, 2008, 06:54:14 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 14, 2008, 12:25:22 am
Another thread moaning about game 39?

I'm not saying it's a good thing but it's clearly not going to happen. People are simply not going to let that happen, people being fans... MPs... people in the profession.

Have you put out a contract out on Scudamore?  :o
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #50 on: October 14, 2008, 08:59:15 am »
Terrible idea. Hopefully the right people kill this idea off before it gets any more steam.
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #51 on: October 14, 2008, 09:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 14, 2008, 12:25:22 am
Another thread moaning about game 39?

I'm not saying it's a good thing but it's clearly not going to happen. People are simply not going to let that happen, people being fans... MPs... people in the profession.

It's the people that are "moaning" that will be the ones who stop it. If everyone were like you it would happen without a fight.
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #52 on: October 14, 2008, 10:25:05 pm »
"Next on Match Of The Day, we find struggling Stoke taking on mid-table West Ham.

Tony Gubba kept an eye on this one for us, in Mumbai"

Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #53 on: October 15, 2008, 10:27:12 am »
I don't agree with the final game of the season being played overseas...it could lead to complicated issues especially if teams are neck and neck for the title. If they want to do it, do it during december or january when the weather is poor in the UK and allow teams at least 10 days to recover from the travelling and jet leg.

Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #54 on: October 15, 2008, 10:32:36 am »
Quote from: Somebody-Special on October 15, 2008, 10:27:12 am
I don't agree with the final game of the season being played overseas...it could lead to complicated issues especially if teams are neck and neck for the title. If they want to do it, do it during december or january when the weather is poor in the UK and allow teams at least 10 days to recover from the travelling and jet leg.



Not sure it would be the last game of the season.
Don't think 'Game 39' means it's definitely the last of those 39 games.
More likely a game in the middle of the season.

Either way, it's a disgrace.
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #55 on: October 15, 2008, 10:59:45 am »
Quote from: Regi on October 15, 2008, 10:32:36 am
Not sure it would be the last game of the season.
Don't think 'Game 39' means it's definitely the last of those 39 games.
More likely a game in the middle of the season.

Either way, it's a disgrace.

We all are in agreement the game is all about money now, right?

If they are going to do this, I want to see the price of season tickets and match tickets come down, especially for kids and families.

If the FA and League and Clubs are going to make more money from this, they need to divert some of that funding towards reducing ticket prices.

Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #56 on: October 16, 2008, 09:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Somebody-Special on October 15, 2008, 10:59:45 am
We all are in agreement the game is all about money now, right?

If they are going to do this, I want to see the price of season tickets and match tickets come down, especially for kids and families.

If the FA and League and Clubs are going to make more money from this, they need to divert some of that funding towards reducing ticket prices.

No they just shouldn't do it. 
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #57 on: October 16, 2008, 11:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Somebody-Special on October 15, 2008, 10:59:45 am
We all are in agreement the game is all about money now, right?

If they are going to do this, I want to see the price of season tickets and match tickets come down, especially for kids and families.

If the FA and League and Clubs are going to make more money from this, they need to divert some of that funding towards reducing ticket prices.




The tier structure for season tickets and tickets will radically change anyway.

As soon as something this stupid comes into football then I and thousands and thousands of others like me will be walking away from football and giving up our season tickets for good.

So that'll leave their shiny new grounds for whoever is stupid enough to want to go - and just think of all those freed up season tickets?

Magic!
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #58 on: October 18, 2008, 10:16:42 am »
I was at the NHL premiere here in Stockholm. It was a nice little event, but I'm even more against playing competitive games on neutral ground after it. It's all about marketing.
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #59 on: October 18, 2008, 12:07:56 pm »

Sometimes, leaving something that isn't broken alone, is better than trying to improve it....
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #60 on: October 19, 2008, 03:31:10 pm »
can somebody answer these questions,  the reason i ask these questions is because this proposal  just doesnt make any sense.

a league format means you play your oponents twice once at home and once away,  therefore 19 x 2 = 38.

Q. How can you play 39 games in a league format ?
Q. Who would you play in the 39th game ?
Q. How is this choice determined ?
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:17:20 am »
Let's open this baby after a 15 year hiatus.
Quote
World Cup executive feels Premier League could stage games in the US
> Phil Murphy believes NFL fixtures in Europe offer a model
> US fans would die to have a real competitive game in America

A high-ranking US 2026 World Cup executive believes the Premier League could stage fixtures in the country, with the NFL  which stages games overseas  cited as a model.

Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, is bidding to host the 2026 World Cup final at the states MetLife Stadium home to the New York Giants and New York Jets, and hopes the plan to export English footballs elite competition will be revived.

In 2008 the plan of Richard Scudamore, the then Premier League chief executive, to take what was known as a 39th game overseas met with fierce resistance and was abandoned.

On Saturday Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0 at MetLife Stadium, a pre-season friendly organised by Charlie Stillitano, who supports the vision of a 39th game, and Murphy is optimistic it could happen.

I would love to think so, he said. I know that the clubs have not been wild about that. The guy who brought this game here [Stillitano], who is a good friend  over the years he has tried to do just that. Its more what will the clubs from Europe want.

I would assume that Man United and Arsenal view this as a good brand, putting your best players out there, 82,000 fans in New York/New Jersey. Id love to think that it would happen.

I tell you whats a good model, the NFL. As you all know, they play real games in Europe with great success. Im a New England Patriots fan and they are playing the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt in November. The stadium is not that big, only 55,000 seats, and they had demand for 700,000 tickets.

He suggested that if there were a European Super League this could pave the way. Two years ago United and Arsenal were among Premier League clubs who signed up to a proposed ESL that collapsed soon after amid fierce opposition.

Murphy said: Its going to be clubs and their fans [who decide], or maybe if there is a different configuration or a super league ever happens. I can say unequivocally, US fans would die to have a real competitive game anywhere in America. If it was in New York/New Jersey, you wouldnt get near that game.

Regarding hosting the World Cup final at the MetLife, Murphy said: Were fighting like heck to get the final. We think thats going to get decided in the fall. We think well get eight or nine games [at the World Cup] so thats eight or nine Super Bowls. The capacity here is 82,500. For the World Cup theyd take out a few seats in the four corners so it would be more like 82,000.

LA and Dallass name comes up from time to time. Miami comes up. We love all of these places but July in Miami, my gut tells me is maybe a bridge too far. [Lionel] Messi may be single-handedly recalculating the odds for Miami but we think when you add everything up we have got the winning package but well see. Were not taking anything for granted.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/25/premier-league-games-us-world-cup-phil-murphy-new-jersey
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:49:09 am »
Why not go 40 games, one in the US and one in Saudi?
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:52:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:17:20 am
Let's open this baby after a 15 year hiatus.

15 years later its still at shite idea.
Re: Game 39 - looks like it's back on the agenda
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:54:08 am »
After the oil clubs have been let loose and most footballers seem to have all lost any morals these days or want to put anything before money, I couldnt give a fuck anymore.

Football is pretty much dead anyway now so they can play some games on the moon for all I care atm.
