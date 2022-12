When I was younger I heard all these great jazz names and so forth but it wasn't until I was at least 25 when I heard the name Sun Ra. Sun Ra should have been on Parkinson. Why was he not?



edit* those were the first names I heard. Maybe Gillespie.



The British public in the 70s would have hated him on Parky. Mainstream tv viewers would have assumed he was mentally ill. You have to remember that not that long before that, audiences were really poor for the Motown Revue, all star shows at town halls etc, because British people would not pay to see black musicians. I was a Jazz promoter in the 80s and 90s, and we put him on in a small arts centre, we probably had 170 people in a 219 seater. The gig was great, but he was not very outgoing with anyone outside of his clique.Wish I'd jumped on that Black Unity Trio: Al Fatihah album earlier, price has gone through the roof for a 2021 reissue.