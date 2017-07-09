In the episode The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award, they mock the popular, award-winning TV comedies for having bright lighting and everything look nice and colourful, and yet here we are and the show is filmed with bright lighting, everyone looks nice with colourful sets and generic TV cameras and lenses.



I know it might not matter to everyone else, but it really bothers me especially in the interior scenes. The way it was filmed in the beginning matched it so well, and I have no idea why they're using these cameras, lenses and lighting set ups.