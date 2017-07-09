« previous next »
It's always sunny in Philadelphia

Dench57

Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
January 28, 2022, 01:44:46 pm
The Ireland episodes are definitely the best it's been for a while
afc turkish

Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
January 28, 2022, 02:17:28 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January 28, 2022, 11:25:16 am
Been doing a rewatch since starting the podcast the other week and hammered through most of it in less than two weeks.

Always preferred the Dennis focused episodes and the rewatch has confirmed that. Any sequence where he's trying to seduce women or talking about his seduction techniques are hilarious.

Laughed just reading this post...
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
January 28, 2022, 02:31:27 pm
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
January 28, 2022, 03:27:49 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on January 28, 2022, 01:44:46 pm
The Ireland episodes are definitely the best it's been for a while

Interesting, I found it meh and very jarring way it was filmed. The "movie set" street is located couple minutes from my office.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
January 29, 2022, 12:09:45 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on January 28, 2022, 01:44:46 pm
The Ireland episodes are definitely the best it's been for a while

Yep. They're like a film, in another era they might have been Always Sunny The Movie

Just such good quality and great to see em in another setting
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
January 29, 2022, 12:22:27 pm
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 1, 2022, 09:23:17 am
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 1, 2022, 06:43:42 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xkJd5oQXt4g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xkJd5oQXt4g</a>
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 1, 2022, 07:39:31 pm
New season up on Netflix today for anyone (like me) who's not caught up yet via torrents/streams
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 1, 2022, 08:09:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February  1, 2022, 06:43:42 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xkJd5oQXt4g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xkJd5oQXt4g</a>

This is one of the best. Alongside the group dating one where he has the breakdown and just goes around rating women and the family feud.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 1, 2022, 08:30:04 pm
His rage at Mac in the Suburbs episode is the greatest. Glenn Howerton should have got so many awards for that episode.

Uhwell that must be nosey Wallycoming to see what all the fightings about

:lmao
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 3, 2022, 09:16:27 am
You ever been in a storm, Wally?

I mean, a real storm? Not a thunderstorm, but a storm of fists raining down on your head. Blasting you in the face. Pummeling you in the stomach. Hitting you in the chest so hard you think your heart's gonna stop.

You ever been in a storm like that, Wally?
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 6, 2022, 08:30:18 pm
Just seen Howerton liking this on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/drewchiodo/status/1490203045375926273?s=21

:lmao
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 14, 2022, 09:14:32 am
Anyone bothering keeping up listening/watching the podcast? Its already descended into them just taking calls from fans and not even talking about the episodes :D
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 14, 2022, 11:26:59 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 14, 2022, 09:14:32 am
Anyone bothering keeping up listening/watching the podcast? Its already descended into them just taking calls from fans and not even talking about the episodes :D
Yeah they're great. I haven't managed to watch any of Season 15 yet, will probably start today on my lunch break.

Charlie Day is very funny in an unscripted environment. I can tell he probably did the most improv in the show that tended to then become part of the scripts/show.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 14, 2022, 12:17:32 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 14, 2022, 09:14:32 am
Anyone bothering keeping up listening/watching the podcast? Its already descended into them just taking calls from fans and not even talking about the episodes :D

How far has it got? I'm listening on Spotify and there's been no calls from fans.

It hardly goes into the episodes at all but its decent enough listening as I drive about.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 14, 2022, 12:45:57 pm
This weeks was the first with calls, I think. Was up to the end of season two, the last I paid attention to the episode side of things.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 15, 2022, 10:49:48 am
Watched most of Season 15 now and I actually have to say it's the best it's been in a while. It's still not classic Sunny by any means, but I did laugh out loud on quite a few occasions and there's some interesting commentaries on some of the episodes.

Worth watching anyway. Best it's been for 3 or 4 seasons now.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 15, 2022, 01:41:02 pm
The Ireland episodes are unexpectedly great.

Unlike sons of anarchy
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 15, 2022, 04:02:12 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 15, 2022, 01:41:02 pm
The Ireland episodes are unexpectedly great.

Unlike sons of anarchy
Weird that I thought of that terrible bit of SoA too whilst watching.

On the first Ireland episode, you could tell they absolutely weren't there, using external shots in Dublin and then interiors in LA for the episode, but then by the second and third they seem to actually be in parts of Dublin for that.

With Dee and the bog, that didn't seem like it was in Ireland.

Decent season though. I wonder why only 8 episodes? Best that the quality was pretty good across the board on 8 episodes than 12 - 14 of dipping quality.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 15, 2022, 06:26:10 pm
I thought the same about the length of the series.

Maybe it's a Covid/Rob bought a football team influence. I know it's renewed until series 18, so I guess we'll see come season 16.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
February 15, 2022, 07:43:02 pm
I've liked this season so far. Not bad at all.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
Yesterday at 11:16:30 am
In the episode The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award, they mock the popular, award-winning TV comedies for having bright lighting and everything look nice and colourful, and yet here we are and the show is filmed with bright lighting, everyone looks nice with colourful sets and generic TV cameras and lenses.

I know it might not matter to everyone else, but it really bothers me especially in the interior scenes. The way it was filmed in the beginning matched it so well, and I have no idea why they're using these cameras, lenses and lighting set ups.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
Yesterday at 05:09:53 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:16:30 am
In the episode The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award, they mock the popular, award-winning TV comedies for having bright lighting and everything look nice and colourful, and yet here we are and the show is filmed with bright lighting, everyone looks nice with colourful sets and generic TV cameras and lenses.

I know it might not matter to everyone else, but it really bothers me especially in the interior scenes. The way it was filmed in the beginning matched it so well, and I have no idea why they're using these cameras, lenses and lighting set ups.
The way it was filmed in the beginning was a nightmare for them editorially speaking, it was on a shoestring budget. The camera changes were enforced upon them by FX. It does lose its grimy quality but I dont think the shows any worse for it. The palate is still way off those shows theyre taking the piss out of in that specific episode Id say.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
Today at 12:29:32 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:09:53 pm
The way it was filmed in the beginning was a nightmare for them editorially speaking, it was on a shoestring budget. The camera changes were enforced upon them by FX. It does lose its grimy quality but I dont think the shows any worse for it. The palate is still way off those shows theyre taking the piss out of in that specific episode Id say.
It might be because I'm a cameraman and director so I always pick up on these things! Nerd alert, sorry.

The show is most definitely worse for it, for me. But it's a personal preference.
Re: It's always sunny in Philadelphia
Today at 05:59:28 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 12:29:32 am
It might be because I'm a cameraman and director so I always pick up on these things! Nerd alert, sorry.

The show is most definitely worse for it, for me. But it's a personal preference.
No I do get it, I was just providing some context. I think sometimes with these sleeper hits that become a break out success - which Sunny oddly is whilst still retaining cult status - they end up having bigger budgets than they know what to do with.
