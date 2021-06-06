« previous next »
Thread bump reminds me of the following book, by Alan Sepinwall (TV Critic, Rolling Stone):

https://blackwells.co.uk/bookshop/product/Breaking-Bad-101-by-Alan-Sepinwall-Damon-Lindelof-writer-of-foreword-Max-Dalton-illustrator/9781419732140

I've not read this one, but I'm reading The Sopranos Sessions by Sepinwall & Matt Zoller Seitz (RogerEbert.com) and Mad Men: Carousel by Seitz as I watch/rewatch the series' and thoroughly enjoying them.  I'll be picking up Sepinwall's Breaking Bad 101 ahead of any future rewatch!

Anyone familiar with Dos Hombres - the mezcal produced by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul?

They are very close buddies still and I think they got to the stage a few years after BB where they just missed each other so decided to try and find a mezcal they both loved, and ended up producing Dos Hombres.

You can get it in Selfridges here or online through a few places. Had wanted to try it for a while - we were familiar with mezcal from trips to Mexico so went ahead and bought a bottle, and spent the last few nights making some of their cocktails - mules, a Cranstonian, Dos Fashioned and a honey and lemon mash up.

https://www.doshombres.com/blogs/recipes#

Very, very nice - so smokey but really smooth. Expensive at £60 a bottle but nice for special occasions.

Love that photo of Cranston and Aaron Paul on the homepage. Cool fuckers them  8)

I've been meaning to read that Breaking Bad one for a while actually, may do so when I next watch it myself. Reckon the Mad Men one would be just as good. Great that they both aired at similar times, there's a few things I've liked since but not nearly as much as those series.
I may well have asked this before, but here goes.

I watched up until the middle of the third series or so, right around were Pinkman blackmails Walter into getting rid of his new partner and taking him back, and when his wife/ex wife just becomes even more hateful and annoying than ever, in fact her and Pinkman were the reasons I stopped watching it as I've never hated two characters in a show as much as I hated them, I always wanted to finish the full run, but do they becoming less or more aggravating?, as I genuinely wanted to put my foot through the TV, ta.
I may well have asked this before, but here goes.

I watched up until the middle of the third series or so, right around were Pinkman blackmails Walter into getting rid of his new partner and taking him back, and when his wife/ex wife just becomes even more hateful and annoying than ever, in fact her and Pinkman were the reasons I stopped watching it as I've never hated two characters in a show as much as I hated them, I always wanted to finish the full run, but do they becoming less or more aggravating?, as I genuinely wanted to put my foot through the TV, ta.
Vince Gilligans annoying characters and the development around it are always there for a reason (See also his past work on the X-Files)

If you found it irritating and annoying, that's exactly the point. How you feel about the characters is a very important build up of the entire story. Some episodes feel very slowly built and many times you are wondering quite what the point is to find out one, ten or twenty episodes later.

If you are wound up by the character development then it's probably not the series for you. The stories become something else precisely because of the setup for the backstory. The times it goes really, really quiet and the times when nothing seems to be happening always leads WTAF story terminations.

Just binged the last 5 or 6 episodes over the last 24 hours. Brilliant. Nothing original to add sorry but glad I finally made the effort to watch, only 10 years late!
Just binged the last 5 or 6 episodes over the last 24 hours. Brilliant. Nothing original to add sorry but glad I finally made the effort to watch, only 10 years late!
Definitely follow up with Better Call Saul if you havent watched that. Ended up an even better show in my opinion
I agree, BCS ended up being stronger over all.

Id also recommend El Camino.
Will watch both soon - bit of Top Boy first.

Which order should I watch the others in? El Camino first? Just a fillum isnt it?
I agree, BCS ended up being stronger over all.

Id also recommend El Camino.

I thought El Camino was fairly pointless to be honest. I'd personally swerve it.

Agreed on BCS though. Breaking Bad was more impactful culturally with the bigger shock moments, but BCS was a more layered nuanced show. Or put it this way, BB was Vince Gilligan discovering and exploring his vision on screen, BCS was the work of a master threading it all together.
Nick they arent connected, so it doesnt matter the order.

El Camino was definitely Gilligan being indulged (rightfully so) and isnt a must watch, but it was enjoyable to see certain characters again.

BCS was immense, and somehow overcame being a prequel, a thing I despise.
Will watch both soon - bit of Top Boy first.

Which order should I watch the others in? El Camino first? Just a fillum isnt it?
If youve just finished BB you may as well watch El Camino (yep its a film), as that concludes Jesses story.

Better Call Saul has 6 series, which just get better as it goes along. I think some found it a bit of a slow burner, but it grabbed me straight away
Will watch both soon - bit of Top Boy first.

Which order should I watch the others in? El Camino first? Just a fillum isnt it?

I tried to watch Breaking Bad a few times over the years and never got beyond Season 2 - I realise now I was wrong to give up but I found the wife/son/Pinkman characters irritating to the point of distraction, and the whole 'Go Science!' approach to early episodes to be a bit grating.

Eventually decided to give BCS a go and I adored it from the get go.  Yes it is a slow burn but the pay off for sticking with it is immense.  I also found the lead character, and Bob Odenkirk's performance in the role, to be so much more engaging than that of Cranston's in Breaking Bad  (who's character development I struggled to buy).  The end of the last season of BCS is arguably some of the finest TV out there.

I returned to Breaking Bad and finished the lot.  Some standout episodes that I won't detail, it really is great TV in parts, but I struggled to 'root' for any of the characters at all (apart from Saul Goodman... go figure!).  In my humble opinion the final season was a little unnecessary.

I think my Breaking Bad experience possibly suffered from me watching BCS first, so I would say definitely watch both, but in the order that they were made.

You can live your whole life and not watch El Camino, I am not sure it adds much to the story, but my opinion on that may be coloured by my irritation with Pinkman's character.
Eventually decided to give BCS a go and I adored it from the get go.  Yes it is a slow burn but the pay off for sticking with it is immense.  I also found the lead character, and Bob Odenkirk's performance in the role, to be so much more engaging than that of Cranston's in Breaking Bad  (who's character development I struggled to buy).  The end of the last season of BCS is arguably some of the finest TV out there.

I did a rewatch of BB last year and was blown away by Cranston's performance. I love Odenkirk as Saul/Jimmy, but think Cranston was levels above in terms of acting. That's not to disparage Odenkirk... he gets better as the show goes on but I think in the early going it's clear he's new to the drama side of things. There's a lovely ying/yang to Saul and Walt I think. Saul or Jimmy is fundamentally decent at heart but the world sees something different, whereas Walt looks decent at heart but this bitterness and anger is buried away in there...

Both remain incredible shows. I came away from BCS thinking it was ultimately the better of the two, but I put a lot of that down to the creative team getting better and better over the years too. Like in BB, the cinematography at the outset is fine, but by the end of the show it's streets ahead of where it started. BCS obviously picked up the baton and got better as it went on too.
I did a rewatch of BB last year and was blown away by Cranston's performance. I love Odenkirk as Saul/Jimmy, but think Cranston was levels above in terms of acting. That's not to disparage Odenkirk... he gets better as the show goes on but I think in the early going it's clear he's new to the drama side of things. There's a lovely ying/yang to Saul and Walt I think. Saul or Jimmy is fundamentally decent at heart but the world sees something different, whereas Walt looks decent at heart but this bitterness and anger is buried away in there...

Both remain incredible shows. I came away from BCS thinking it was ultimately the better of the two, but I put a lot of that down to the creative team getting better and better over the years too. Like in BB, the cinematography at the outset is fine, but by the end of the show it's streets ahead of where it started. BCS obviously picked up the baton and got better as it went on too.

Did you re-watch the show twice?
Did you re-watch the show twice?

