Will watch both soon - bit of Top Boy first.
Which order should I watch the others in? El Camino first? Just a fillum isnt it?
I tried to watch Breaking Bad a few times over the years and never got beyond Season 2 - I realise now I was wrong to give up but I found the wife/son/Pinkman characters irritating to the point of distraction, and the whole 'Go Science!' approach to early episodes to be a bit grating.
Eventually decided to give BCS a go and I adored it from the get go. Yes it is a slow burn but the pay off for sticking with it is immense. I also found the lead character, and Bob Odenkirk's performance in the role, to be so much more engaging than that of Cranston's in Breaking Bad (who's character development I struggled to buy). The end of the last season of BCS is arguably some of the finest TV out there.
I returned to Breaking Bad and finished the lot. Some standout episodes that I won't detail, it really is great TV in parts, but I struggled to 'root' for any of the characters at all (apart from Saul Goodman... go figure!). In my humble opinion the final season was a little unnecessary.
I think my Breaking Bad experience possibly suffered from me watching BCS first, so I would say definitely watch both, but in the order that they were made.
You can live your whole life and not watch El Camino, I am not sure it adds much to the story, but my opinion on that may be coloured by my irritation with Pinkman's character.