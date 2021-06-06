Will watch both soon - bit of Top Boy first.



Which order should I watch the others in? El Camino first? Just a fillum isnt it?



I tried to watch Breaking Bad a few times over the years and never got beyond Season 2 - I realise now I was wrong to give up but I found the wife/son/Pinkman characters irritating to the point of distraction, and the whole 'Go Science!' approach to early episodes to be a bit grating.Eventually decided to give BCS a go and I adored it from the get go. Yes it is a slow burn but the pay off for sticking with it is immense. I also found the lead character, and Bob Odenkirk's performance in the role, to be so much more engaging than that of Cranston's in Breaking Bad (who's character development I struggled to buy). The end of the last season of BCS is arguably some of the finest TV out there.I returned to Breaking Bad and finished the lot. Some standout episodes that I won't detail, it really is great TV in parts, but I struggled to 'root' for any of the characters at all (apart from Saul Goodman... go figure!). In my humble opinion the final season was a little unnecessary.I think my Breaking Bad experience possibly suffered from me watching BCS first, so I would say definitely watch both, but in the order that they were made.You can live your whole life and not watch El Camino, I am not sure it adds much to the story, but my opinion on that may be coloured by my irritation with Pinkman's character.