Quote from: The North Bank on July 29, 2023, 02:15:19 am
Were spending it now.

Statue is up and looks great . Heres a few stats for you kids who dont know how great Wenger was.

3 premier league titles
7 fa cups (most in history)
First and only team in history to go a whole season unbeaten in 2004
First  (and possibly only team) in history to score in every league game throughout a season in 2002.
49 consecutive league games unbeaten, record that still stands now
83 academy players given their debuts in the first team.

And did it all while playing incredible football, and while selling his best players to fund a new stadium. It does put modern day cheque book oil backed managers to shame.

My favourite non-Liverpool manager. Absolute class. A large portion of the Arsenal 'fan'base didn't deserve him.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:37:50 pm
Some teams can be greater than the some of its parts - do you realize? Last season's Arsenal was that. It's all good making All-Star Teams, but reality is what teams have achieved.

The highest a Wenger team hit was 90 points (with a World Class Team), not sure even Wenger's best of that season can compete with Guardiola's City consistently, let alone the other seasons from him.

Not denying that Wenger was a great manager, only saying he wasn't as good as Klopp, even at his best. Yes, Wenger took over a team and changed it in a positive way, but you finished third the season before him, and in a much weaker league, where Man United was the only good team and even they weren't all that in Europe. Compare that to the opposition right now for the Top 4 places and how many points you need every season to win the League and it says how hard it has become now. Have you seen Liverpool's squad when Klopp took over? Do you know how much we struggled during Brendan's last season and games towards the end of his tenure? We were thrashed 6-1 by Stoke of all teams. Klopp transformed us into a phenomenon, and he did the same at Dortmund winning the League twice against an overpowered Bayern Munich. Wenger reached European finals, I know - but Klopp reached the CL finals 4 times, and from where he started at both clubs, his achievements are remarkable.

We finished 5th the season before him(he took over half way through and finished 3rd, then won the double in his first full season)  When he joined we had a very old squad. No anelka vieira petit overmars , probably the 4 main players in our double win. Then went on to win another double with a new team, and then went the season unbeaten for the third. wed probably still be waiting to win the league now had he not joined, in fairness its true of Klopp too, youd still be waiting for a title now if he didnt join.
calling the opposition back then weak is forgetting how good liverpool Leeds Newcastle and chelsea were at different stages then, nevermind Man utd and Arsenal who were absolutely jam packed with world class players.i dont see anything better right now in the top 4 to be honest.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:48:24 pm
City got 89 last season and wouldve got many more of they were pushed. We got 90 and were playing for draws towards the end because no one was pushing us, city got record points because Liverpool were pushing them, when the pressure is off teams ease off once the title is won. Comparing different seasons points totals doesnt tell the full story. City just won the treble so probably see this as their greatest ever team but only got 89 points. Arsenal from last season are in no way only 6 points worse off than our best ever team. The points total is a bit irrelevant, players quality is surely a far bigger barometer.

City coasted to the League last season. We, of all teams know they stepped up when they pushed. They won the title 5 times in the last 6 seasons and scored points of 100, 98 and 93 points in 3 of those seasons - could've been 4 if they bothered last season.

Even if you got more than 90 points that season if you were pushed, you couldn't have done that consistently like City and Liverpool have done in the last 5 seasons.

And competing in the CL later stages (Semi and Finals) and still achieving those points in the same season is even harder, something that Arsenal never got close to doing. Also, City won the CL and then you said they 'only' got 89 points and you question if they are among the 'greatest', so what does that say about your competition, Man United who 'only' 'only' got 78 points when they won the CL?  - try competing for the CL title and getting such high points, you'd never know how hard it is, because you've never done that.
A classic manager, anyone doubting that needs to give their head a wobble. Fantastic football to boot too.

Did it the right way too, never bought his successes in any way. It's always a 'what if' if he had taken over ourselves in the 90s and booted that lad culture out the club or somebody like Newcastle at the time. How very different Premier League history might be.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:58:52 pm
City coasted to the League last season. We, of all teams know they stepped up when they pushed. They won the title 5 times in the last 6 seasons and scored points of 100, 98 and 93 points in 3 of those seasons - could've been 4 if they bothered last season.

Even if you got more than 90 points that season if you were pushed, you couldn't have done that consistently like City and Liverpool have done in the last 5 seasons.

And competing in the CL later stages (Semi and Finals) and still achieving those points in the same season is even harder, something that Arsenal never got close to doing.

Maybe over the long term we wouldnt have been able to compete with city, i think at our peak we had better players, but thats only for 3 seasons, eventually wed have fallen off like normal teams without unlimited funds do.
No one is competing with city now, what is it, 5 titles in 6 years? And now treble winners, pretty much total domination. It doesnt feel that way because no one cares , but statistically they are the most dominant side in any era of English football.
Klopp inherited this in Dortmund - which finished 13th

1   GK   Germany GER   Roman Weidenfeller
2   DF   Germany GER   Martin Amedick
3   DF   Germany GER   Markus Brzenska
4   DF   Germany GER   Christian Wörns
5   MF   Germany GER   Sebastian Kehl
6   MF   Germany GER   Florian Kringe
7   MF   Brazil      BRA   Tinga
8   MF   Germany GER   Giovanni Federico
9   FW   Paraguay PAR   Nelson Valdez
10   FW   Croatia    CRO   Mladen Petrić
13   FW   Switzerland SUI   Alexander Frei
14   DF   Serbia     SRB   Antonio Rukavina
15   DF   Germany GER   Mats Hummels (on loan from Bayern Munich)
16   MF   Poland     POL   Jakub Błaszczykowski
17   DF   Brazil       BRA   Dedê
18   MF   Germany  GER   Lars Ricken
19   FW   Argentina ARG   Diego Klimowicz
20   GK   Germany  GER   Marc Ziegler
21   DF   Croatia    CRO   Robert Kovač
22   MF   Germany GER   Marc-André Kruska
23   DF   Switzerland SUI   Philipp Degen
24   DF   Germany GER   Daniel Gordon
26   MF   South Africa RSA   Delron Buckley
27   DF   Germany GER   Uwe Hünemeier
28   MF   Germany GER   Sebastian Tyrała
30   GK   Germany GER   Marcel Höttecke
31   FW   Germany GER   Christopher Nöthe
32   MF   Cameroon CMR   Franck Patrick Njambe
33   DF   Germany GER   David Vrogić
34   MF   Germany GER   Christian Eggert
38   DF   Germany GER   Nico Hillenbrand
39   FW   Germany GER   Sahr Senesie
41   GK   Germany GER   Alexander Bade

He inherited this at Liverpool, which finished 6th and were spiraling downwards next season at 10th place when he took over.

2 Nathaniel Clyne
3 Jose Enrique
4 Kolo Toure
6 Dejan Lovren
7 James Milner
9 Christian Benteke
10 Philippe Coutinho
11 Roberto Firmino
12 Joe Gomez
14 Jordan Henderson
15 Daniel Sturridge
17 Mamadou Sakho
18 Alberto Moreno
19 Steven Caulker
20 Adam Lallana
21 Lucas
22 Simon Mignolet
23 Emre Can
24 Joe Allen
26 Tiago Ilori
27 Divock Origi
28 Danny Ings
32 Cameron Brannagan
33 Jordon Ibe
34 Adam Bogdan
35 Kevin Stewart
36 Samed Yesil
37 Martin Skrtel
38 Jon Flanagan
39 Ryan Fulton
40 Ryan Kent
41 Jack Dunn
43 Ryan McLaughlin
45 Mario Balotelli
46 Jordan Rossiter
47 Andre Wisdom
48 Jerome Sinclair
49 Jordan Williams
50 Lazar Markovic
51 Lloyd Jones
52 Danny Ward
53 Joao Carlos Teixeira
54 Sheyi Ojo
56 Connor Randall
57 Joe Maguire
58 Daniel Cleary
64 Sergi Canos
68 Pedro Chirivella
MF Allan
MF Marko Grujic
MF Luis Alberto
FW Taiwo Awoniyi

Arsenal had Seaman, Dixon, Vieira, Adams, Wright, Bergkamp and Keown when he took over. Again - Wenger was a Top Class manager and a legendary one - I would never deny that and I do agree he was harshly treated by Arsenal fans towards the end of his tenure.

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
Maybe over the long term we wouldnt have been able to compete with city, 1) i think at our peak we had better players, but thats only for 3 seasons, eventually wed have fallen off like normal teams without unlimited funds do.
2) No one is competing with city now, what is it, 5 titles in 6 years? And now treble winners, pretty much total domination. It doesnt feel that way because no one cares , but statistically they are the most dominant side in any era of English football.

1) Better Players? Why did they do zilch in the CL then? I don't think you would've competed against City for a single season. Even in the League, City have upped their game when pushed to beyond 90 points and we have evidence for it, however there is no evidence for Arsenal doing that.

2) We won 1 League against this monster (a cheating monster), and we were 1 point away from the title in two seasons, so you can't say no one is 'competing'. Klopp's Liverpool have been competing fairly regularly.
Wenger signed Vieira. We still had a great defence but we finished 15th in 1995 and were in a relegation battle (season when fowler scored 3 in 5 mins). The football we played before he took over as well all hoof ball boring boring arsenal.
Quote from: JamesG L4 on July 29, 2023, 11:32:34 am
Lets not forget the idiots who tormented Rafa towards the end of his tenure. Wenger was a generational manager, like Klopp.

I genuinely have affection for him, the players he signed and the football you played. It was other worldly at times. Still, will never forgive you for the 4-4 at Anfield when you had about four shots on target and we were going for the league!

Agreed on all counts. Thanks for bring up the 4-4 as well :P
Do we always have to make comparisons? Does success always have to be quantified in the 'right' trophies? (Because he didn't win the CL, that apparently negates all the trophies he did win.) Can we not just look at the man in isolation and acknowledge what he did for the sport and for Arsenal?

No one is competing against City right now, so why even bother criticizing a team from 20 years ago because they wouldn't be able to do any better? Points comparisons are just as moot as comparing players with 2 decades between them. The sport, the training, the nutrition and the money have all changed. The thing is, Wenger is partially responsible for some of those changes. That's what puts him in the echelon of great managers, and the lack of a CL trophy doesn't change that.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 09:29:55 pm
Do we always have to make comparisons? Does success always have to be quantified in the 'right' trophies? (Because he didn't win the CL, that apparently negates all the trophies he did win.) Can we not just look at the man in isolation and acknowledge what he did for the sport and for Arsenal?

No one is competing against City right now, so why even bother criticizing a team from 20 years ago because they wouldn't be able to do any better? Points comparisons are just as moot as comparing players with 2 decades between them. The sport, the training, the nutrition and the money have all changed. The thing is, Wenger is partially responsible for some of those changes. That's what puts him in the echelon of great managers, and the lack of a CL trophy doesn't change that.

I make you right
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:22:57 pm
Wenger signed Vieira. We still had a great defence but we finished 15th in 1995 and were in a relegation battle (season when fowler scored 3 in 5 mins). The football we played before he took over as well all hoof ball boring boring arsenal.

My bad on Vieira, but in 1996, you finished 5th under a different manager, so you had already improved before Wenger came. Liverpool, on the other hand, were going on a downward spiral when Klopp took on.

Stylistically in terms of making Arsenal entertaining - he did do quite a lot, I do agree.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:34:41 pm
My bad on Vieira, but in 1996, you finished 5th under a different manager, so you had already improved before Wenger came. Liverpool, on the other hand, were going on a downward spiral when Klopp took on.

Stylistically in terms of making Arsenal entertaining - he did do quite a lot, I do agree.

Klopp is incredible, no doubt. Youd have still competed without him but top 4 wouldve been your ceiling.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:23:01 pm
Agreed on all counts. Thanks for bring up the 4-4 as well :P

I had to brighten up this loveless thread.

Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm
I had to brighten up this loveless thread.

:D
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm
Klopp is incredible, no doubt. Youd have still competed without him but top 4 wouldve been your ceiling.

Incredible? He did something your club has never achieved. Thats more than incredible. Thats more than invincible.
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm
Incredible? He did something your club has never achieved. Thats more than incredible. Thats more than invincible.

No id say hes more incredible than invincible..
Why is this godforsaken thread on top of the page AGAIN? Fuckin' hell!
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 09:29:55 pm
Do we always have to make comparisons?


For me, the discussion started from these posts.

Quote from: JamesG L4 on July 29, 2023, 11:32:34 am
Lets not forget the idiots who tormented Rafa towards the end of his tenure. Wenger was a generational manager, like Klopp.

I genuinely have affection for him, the players he signed and the football you played. It was other worldly at times. Still, will never forgive you for the 4-4 at Anfield when you had about four shots on target and we were going for the league!

Quote from: Dim Glas on July 29, 2023, 02:43:45 pm
Wenger failed year after year in Europe, a very good manager PL yes, but not comprable to a manager whos done what Klopp has done in Europe.

Did Liverpool fans mercilessly boo Rafa during matches?



Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 09:29:55 pm
Does success always have to be quantified in the 'right' trophies? (Because he didn't win the CL, that apparently negates all the trophies he did win.) Can we not just look at the man in isolation and acknowledge what he did for the sport and for Arsenal?

No, literally nobody said not winning the CL negates the trophies, how did you make such a leap from this discussion, I don't know. Yes, we can look into isolation and plenty, including myself have acknowledged that he was a great manager - it's not black and white as you try to portray.

There were some posts with other managers thrown in - the thing is all players and managers are compared - people can recognize two players'/managers' greatness and still want to see who was better - it's not that abnormal in football at all. As long as the discussion is about football and the merits and demerits of the players/managers can be discussed. In this thread, among recent posts alone, the names of Rafa, Klopp, Shankly (mentioned by TNB himself), Chapman, Sacchi, Paisley and maybe a few others were mentioned. Comparison in football gives a reference point - one being better than the other doesn't automatically mean the other was not good/poor or anything like what you've taken away from this at all.

Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 09:29:55 pm
No one is competing against City right now, so why even bother criticizing a team from 20 years ago because they wouldn't be able to do any better? Points comparisons are just as moot as comparing players with 2 decades between them. The sport, the training, the nutrition and the money have all changed. The thing is, Wenger is partially responsible for some of those changes. That's what puts him in the echelon of great managers, and the lack of a CL trophy doesn't change that.

Absolutely wrong that nobody has competed against City - have you not seen our three title charges against them and narrowly missing out twice? If that's not competing, nothing is.

You can compare players/managers over different eras with respect to their achievements (and trophies is not the only thing we were discussing - we were discussing other points like peak in the PL, the respective competition, and how much they have improved their teams), it's harder when you make silly blanked statements, but it's easier when discussed with context, which is what is being done here.

Nobody is denying that Wenger made changes at Arsenal in a positive way, and again, I have acknowledged plenty of times that he was a great manager.

Stop taking it in a black and white way and chill, it's just a discussion.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm
No id say hes more incredible than invincible..

Id ask you if youd swap a European Cup for an unbeaten league, but you would not be able to apprehend the question.

Ill tell you now, theres no contest. Hold my hand, theres land ahoy. Maybe one day, we can break bread.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:51:46 pm
Why is this godforsaken thread on top of the page AGAIN? Fuckin' hell!

*bump*



















Oopsie!  ;D
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
Id ask you if youd swap a European Cup for an unbeaten league, but you would not be able to apprehend the question.

Ill tell you now, theres no contest. Hold my hand, theres land ahoy. Maybe one day, we can break bread.
And you would probably swap that CL to have won 3 league titles under Klopp the way Wenger did. Wenger was a true great and a gent to boot.
You fuckin' kidding me?  ;D
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
Id ask you if youd swap a European Cup for an unbeaten league, but you would not be able to apprehend the question.

Ill tell you now, theres no contest. Hold my hand, theres land ahoy. Maybe one day, we can break bread.

Thats incredible.. sailor
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
And you would probably swap that CL to have won 3 league titles under Klopp the way Wenger did.

No, we wouldn't have. You think we would've swapped our 6th? We are European Royalty and we know the value of our European successes. Thanks, but no thanks. We won 1 title against City and we were this close to a quadruple, as well as two more titles, so I know we will go again.

Quote
Wenger was a true great and a gent to boot.

Agreed. More of a gent than Ferguson, for sure  ;)
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
And you would probably swap that CL to have won 3 league titles under Klopp the way Wenger did. Wenger was a true great and a gent to boot.

Nope.

That Champions League, and the other five make us who we are.

Dont fool yourself, you are in our shadow because we soar high in Europe. Its what separates the great clubs from the also rans. Like yourselves.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:55:53 pm


For me, the discussion started from these posts.



No, literally nobody said not winning the CL negates the trophies, how did you make such a leap from this discussion, I don't know. Yes, we can look into isolation and plenty, including myself have acknowledged that he was a great manager - it's not black and white as you try to portray.

There were some posts with other managers thrown in - the thing is all players and managers are compared - people can recognize two players'/managers' greatness and still want to see who was better - it's not that abnormal in football at all. As long as the discussion is about football and the merits and demerits of the players/managers can be discussed. In this thread, among recent posts alone, the names of Rafa, Klopp, Shankly (mentioned by TNB himself), Chapman, Sacchi, Paisley and maybe a few others were mentioned. Comparison in football gives a reference point - one being better than the other doesn't automatically mean the other was not good/poor or anything like what you've taken away from this at all.

Absolutely wrong that nobody has competed against City - have you not seen our three title charges against them and narrowly missing out twice? If that's not competing, nothing is.

You can compare players/managers over different eras with respect to their achievements (and trophies is not the only thing we were discussing - we were discussing other points like peak in the PL, the respective competition, and how much they have improved their teams), it's harder when you make silly blanked statements, but it's easier when discussed with context, which is what is being done here.

Nobody is denying that Wenger made changes at Arsenal in a positive way, and again, I have acknowledged plenty of times that he was a great manager.

Stop taking it in a black and white way and chill, it's just a discussion.


I'm not going to go through your post point by point, because, as you say, it's just a discussion. I will say, no one brought up Wenger in comparison to other managers except to put him down. And you might want to tell the posters who have downplayed Wenger's greatness by pointing out he hasn't won the CL that other trophies count, too.

I knew someone would bring up the fact we have challenged City, and to that I say, very true. But why bring up an Arsenal team from 20 years ago and say they wouldn't have competed, when no other team barring us have competed against City? Would any of Rafa's teams competed with City, when the highest points total Rafa ever got was 86?

Yes, we all like to make era comparisons; it's the nature of being a sports fan. But posters in this thread seem to be very quick to downplay Wenger's accomplishments to bolster ours.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
And you would probably swap that CL to have won 3 league titles under Klopp the way Wenger did. Wenger was a true great and a gent to boot.

Not a chance. But ask the Arsenal fans if they'd swap the 3 league titles for the CL. You may get a different answer.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
And you would probably swap that CL to have won 3 league titles under Klopp the way Wenger did. Wenger was a true great and a gent to boot.

:lmao

What a mad post!

Of course no one would.  And Klopp certainly wouldnt having come agonisingly close before.

Only reason Klopp hasnt won more is because hes up against cheats and sportswashers with unlimited funds. It is what it is, no one that matters seems to care, so we just plod on until PL football eats itself, which cant happen soon enough.
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
I'm not going to go through your post point by point, because, as you say, it's just a discussion. I will say, no one brought up Wenger in comparison to other managers except to put him down. And you might want to tell the posters who have downplayed Wenger's greatness by pointing out he hasn't won the CL that other trophies count, too.

I knew someone would bring up the fact we have challenged City, and to that I say, very true. But why bring up an Arsenal team from 20 years ago and say they wouldn't have competed, when no other team barring us have competed against City? Would any of Rafa's teams competed with City, when the highest points total Rafa ever got was 86?

Yes, we all like to make era comparisons; it's the nature of being a sports fan. But posters in this thread seem to be very quick to downplay Wenger's accomplishments to bolster ours.

who is saying they dont? And who is saying he isnt great? 

Were allowed the opinion that he isn't up there with the greatest though I presume if thats ok with you, due to his failures in Europe, it is what it is, thats on him, not on us!

A great PL coach, but not up there with the truly great European coaches due to what is really a poor CL record at Arsenal, with just 1 final and 1 other semi final in 19 years.   Thats my opinion, and is as valid as yours, and yep, hes an Arsenal great for sure, well worthy of them celebrating him.
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
I'm not going to go through your post point by point, because, as you say, it's just a discussion. I will say, no one brought up Wenger in comparison to other managers except to put him down. And you might want to tell the posters who have downplayed Wenger's greatness by pointing out he hasn't won the CL that other trophies count, too.

Frankly, I don't think anyone's trying to put Wenger down. Most of the posts I've seen related to this discussion have acknowledged that Wenger is a great manager and have been complimentary towards him. I don't think anybody has said other trophies don't count as well.

Quote
I knew someone would bring up the fact we have challenged City, and to that I say, very true. But why bring up an Arsenal team from 20 years ago and say they wouldn't have competed, when no other team barring us have competed against City? Would any of Rafa's teams competed with City, when the highest points total Rafa ever got was 86?

To be honest, as much as I think of Rafa as a great manager, I don't think any of Rafa's teams would've challenged this City. His squads weren't comparable to what Klopp has built (I know that's no slight on Rafa), and I think Rafa got to 86 points with a much inferior squad compared to what Wenger had to get to 90 points, but that's for another discussion.

The point is, I would gladly accept that as great a manager as Rafa was, Klopp is a better manager.

In a similar way, there are points that show Klopp is a better manager than Wenger, and all three are great managers. There's nothing wrong in saying that.

If you have a different opinion on who was/is better, then that's fine as well, as long as we discuss with context and/or and logic.

Quote
Yes, we all like to make era comparisons; it's the nature of being a sports fan. But posters in this thread seem to be very quick to downplay Wenger's accomplishments to bolster ours.

People have acknowledged his achievements and most posts are not downplaying his achievements. People are just bringing some context to it, that is all.

Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm
Not a chance. But ask the Arsenal fans if they'd swap the 3 league titles for the CL. You may get a different answer.

No chance, I wouldnt swap one of them to win a cup competition, thats crazy.

I would swap a couple of the ones we won in the 30s, which i didnt experience, then it would be nice to have a cl in the cabinet, but the journey we went on to win the league titles, winning title deciders at old Trafford, then going a whole season unbeaten, to swap those for a trophy that even chelsea have won twice with bang average teams in the last 10 years, is lunacy.
The way english teams are now compared to the weaker leagues in europe. i can see us getting to the last 8 of cl every time we are in it, then we are 5 games away from winning it, not really worth swapping any league title over. None ive ever experienced anyway. We were 15 minutes away from winning it in 2006, and id still take that defeat every time compared to giving up a league title.
Looks like this David Raya bid is happening. All of a sudden people are calling him one of the best keepers in the league. Ive never noticed it. Id still start Ramsdale, but he does need to cut out the silly errors, and hes already thrown a couple in, in pre season.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:21:06 am
Looks like this David Raya bid is happening. All of a sudden people are calling him one of the best keepers in the league. Ive never noticed it. Id still start Ramsdale, but he does need to cut out the silly errors, and hes already thrown a couple in, in pre season.
His passing really good and sweep up with like 77% save percentage. He faced a lot of shots at Brentford but I think that more team then him.
Im not Sure ramsdale good enough if Arsenal want to win a title or the CL.
Price feels high with 1 year left.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:29:07 am
His passing really good and sweep up with like 77% save percentage. He faced a lot of shots at Brentford but I think that more team then him.
Im not Sure ramsdale good enough if Arsenal want to win a title or the CL.
Price feels high with 1 year left.

We wont be paying 40m for him, still not sure hes an upgrade on Ramsdale, but then i thought less of signing ramsdale when we first got him, thought it was some sort of joke, and hes done well for us. Obviously not on the same level as Allison and Ederson, but neither is Raya.
It is strange with goalkeepers, maybe i dont pay enough attention to them, it used to be about shot stopping , catching crosses and goals conceded so easier to judge.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:34:38 am
We wont be paying 40m for him, still not sure hes an upgrade on Ramsdale, but then i thought less of signing ramsdale when we first got him, thought it was some sort of joke, and hes done well for us. Obviously not on the same level as Allison and Ederson, but neither is Raya.
It is strange with goalkeepers, maybe i dont pay enough attention to them, it used to be about shot stopping , catching crosses and goals conceded so easier to judge.
Alisson Elite sweeper and elite shot stopper that really hard to find.
Raya closer to elite shot stopper with good sweeping. Where Ramsdale is pretty average shot stopping with good sweeping. Also passing.
Goal conceded is more of a team stat then goalie stat.
Like turner shot stopping better then Ramsdale but his passing not where arteta wants it at all. He can sweep though irc.
Ederson basically average stop stopper but elite passing and elite sweeping.
Basically when pep took over Hart good at sitting in a deeper block and stopping shots but he couldnt do he fooball stuff so pep binned him for Bravo who could do the football stuff but was bad at stopping shots.
Shot prevention over saves. Raya should be able to around the same shot prevention as Ramsdale but a better shot stopper.
Can see why there is interest as RedG13 points out. However, Raya lacks height and doesn't claim crosses.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:31:32 am
Can see why there is interest as RedG13 points out. However, Raya lacks height and doesn't claim crosses.
Not true on crosses(He not tall for a goalie that is true). Ramsdale is 50th percentile in crosses stopped %. Raya is 93th Percentile
