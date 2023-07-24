Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:



It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.



I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."



You think you know football growing up but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.



But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."



Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait



#Deccers