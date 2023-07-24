« previous next »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on July 24, 2023, 02:07:47 am
Think Havertz and Deccers will have a transitional period 
How comes he's not Havvers?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: elsewhere on July 23, 2023, 09:36:14 pm
Those fat twats fighting, I see all wearing Arsenal jerseys.

There is another video on Twitter from a different angle. There is a fat Utd fan with a white away top in there fighting with them. There are also other Utd fans there as well.


You can see it here. It's a free for all. Fucking idiots.

https://twitter.com/tnmejjanur/status/1682902903307075586
Here is another one were you can see Utd fans fighting with Arsenal fans.

https://twitter.com/footbalIfights/status/1683209945662013440
American men eat too much. Guy in the Shaw kit has clearly modelled himself on his hero.
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Nice crucifix sported by one of the combatants. Clearly honouring Jesus request to turn the other cheek
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: Solomon Grundy on July 24, 2023, 07:58:11 am
Here is another one were you can see Utd fans fighting with Arsenal fans.

https://twitter.com/footbalIfights/status/1683209945662013440

United fan getting laid out near the end, that was our second shot on target.

Whats clearly happened is that there was a mixed section of united and arsenal fans who came to the game together. Other arsenal fans started laying into the united ones for whatever reason Arsenal suckz , no united suckzzz worse dude , and their arsenal mates started helping them out. Its all very unsavoury. No need for that lads.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Quote from: PaulF on July 24, 2023, 08:07:20 am
Nice crucifix sported by one of the combatants. Clearly honouring Jesus request to turn the other cheek

He temporarily lost the ability to talk  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

The lad in the blue nearly bit off more that he could chew
Declan Rice on training sessions at Arsenal: Yes, it's crazy. It's honestly crazy. I'm already seeing football in a completely different way.

You think you know football growing up and when you play, but when you meet managers like Mikel, you realise you don't really know anything about football.

There are different styles and different ways of playing that I've never experienced before. Of course, the way I played at West Ham is completely different to the way Mikel plays, so it's going to take some time to adapt.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to do one-to-one training to improve and try and get it as quickly as possible.

Hopefully once all that starts to click, Arsenal will be amazing. And of course I want to go up a few levels as well, which I know I can. So yeah, it's really important that I adapt.



#Deccers
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:00:03 am
Declan Rice on training sessions at Arsenal: Yes, it's crazy. It's honestly crazy. I'm already seeing football in a completely different way.

You think you know football growing up and when you play, but when you meet managers like Mikel, you realise you don't really know anything about football.

There are different styles and different ways of playing that I've never experienced before. Of course, the way I played at West Ham is completely different to the way Mikel plays, so it's going to take some time to adapt.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to do one-to-one training to improve and try and get it as quickly as possible.

Hopefully once all that starts to click, Arsenal will be amazing. And of course I want to go up a few levels as well, which I know I can. So yeah, it's really important that I adapt.



#Deccers

Please stop with the Deccers stuff. For the love of all that is holy.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:09:40 am
Please stop with the Deccers stuff. For the love of all that is holy.
Agreed.
It's as cringe-worthy as they get and anyone calling him that is making themselves look like a massive gobshite.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:00:03 am
Declan Rice on training sessions at Arsenal: Yes, it's crazy. It's honestly crazy. I'm already seeing football in a completely different way.

You think you know football growing up and when you play, but when you meet managers like Mikel, you realise you don't really know anything about football.

There are different styles and different ways of playing that I've never experienced before. Of course, the way I played at West Ham is completely different to the way Mikel plays, so it's going to take some time to adapt.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to do one-to-one training to improve and try and get it as quickly as possible.

Hopefully once all that starts to click, Arsenal will be amazing. And of course I want to go up a few levels as well, which I know I can. So yeah, it's really important that I adapt.



#Deccers

Says more about Moyes really
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 11:29:54 am
Says more about Moyes really

I just hope he adapts quick, its a lot of money to pay for someone who says he doesnt know football.

In fairness Southgate is as bad as Moyes, Rice has never really come across anyone that coaches attacking football.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:14:16 am
Agreed.
It's as cringe-worthy as they get and anyone calling him that is making themselves look like a massive gobshite.

Even me (already confirmed I was a massive gobshite I suppose).

What Mr Rice had effectively said there is Moyesy is a dinosaur. Ive never had a coach from the 21st century before.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:42:08 am

What Mr Rice had effectively said there is Moyesy is a dinosaur. Ive never had a coach from the 21st century before.
Or even one made out of post 20th century materials
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Arteta got a job at a big club, was backed to spend a fortune, and hasnt won anything. Im not going overboard on his genius just yet.

As for Declan Rice, he has played for West Ham and England, and as such, hasnt been exposed to any football culture or higher level thinking on the game.
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:

It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.

I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."

You think you know football growing up  but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."

Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait

#Deccers
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 02:19:19 pm
Arteta got a job at a big club, was backed to spend a fortune, and hasnt won anything. Im not going overboard on his genius just yet.

As for Declan Rice, he has played for West Ham and England, and as such, hasnt been exposed to any football culture or higher level thinking on the game.

Rice has had Moyes & Southgate as his club & international managers, so no wonder Rice hasn't been exposed to any football culture.

 
#Sausages

Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 02:19:19 pm
Arteta got a job at a big club, was backed to spend a fortune, and hasnt won anything. Im not going overboard on his genius just yet.

As for Declan Rice, he has played for West Ham and England, and as such, hasnt been exposed to any football culture or higher level thinking on the game.

Technically not true.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:

It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.

I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."

You think you know football growing up  but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."

Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait

#Deccers

 ;D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:42:08 am
Even me (already confirmed I was a massive gobshite I suppose).

What Mr Rice had effectively said there is Moyesy is a dinosaur. Ive never had a coach from the 21st century before.

 ;D
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:

It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.

I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."

You think you know football growing up  but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."

Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait

#Deccers


 ;D
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:

It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.

I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."

You think you know football growing up  but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."

Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait

#Deccers

 ;D

#Deccers
#Sausages

What is it about Arteta's FA Cup win that means almost everyone here has seemingly forgotten it? Maybe the behind-closed-doors Covid angle or that it was played in August or that Liverpool fans were mostly still drunk at that point...?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:

It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.

I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."

You think you know football growing up  but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."

Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait

#Deccers

 :lmao
JFT96

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:02:58 pm
What is it about Arteta's FA Cup win that means almost everyone here has seemingly forgotten it? Maybe the behind-closed-doors Covid angle or that it was played in August or that Liverpool fans were mostly still drunk at that point...?

I think Its because they only think of Arteta in terms of the team he has now, and this team hasnt won anything. That cup win was an incredible achievement with a bunch of bang average misfits, to beat man city and chelsea . We won it with the likes of Pepe Maitland Niles Bellerin Holding Ceballos and Luiz all starters.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:02:58 pm
What is it about Arteta's FA Cup win that means almost everyone here has seemingly forgotten it? Maybe the behind-closed-doors Covid angle or that it was played in August or that Liverpool fans were mostly still drunk at that point...?

all of the above I would guess  ;D  I have little recollection of it (not that it was me that dismissed it here!), but then I never watch FA Cup finals, unless LFC manage to get in one.

Still, pressure is very much on arteta now.  Fans and owners will be demanding a lot more than a domestic cup.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:

It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.

I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."

You think you know football growing up  but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."

Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait

#Deccers
;D
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:

It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.

I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."

You think you know football growing up  but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."

Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait

#Deccers

rare form, Yorky... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:00:03 am
Declan Rice on training sessions at Arsenal: Yes, it's crazy. It's honestly crazy. I'm already seeing football in a completely different way.

You think you know football growing up and when you play, but when you meet managers like Mikel, you realise you don't really know anything about football.

There are different styles and different ways of playing that I've never experienced before. Of course, the way I played at West Ham is completely different to the way Mikel plays, so it's going to take some time to adapt.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to do one-to-one training to improve and try and get it as quickly as possible.

Hopefully once all that starts to click, Arsenal will be amazing. And of course I want to go up a few levels as well, which I know I can. So yeah, it's really important that I adapt.



#Deccers

 :moon
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm
Declan Rice on further training sessions at Arsenal:

It's getting crazier by the moment. Seriously and honestly. We had a party last night to celebrate the end of my second day here. Lots of sexual tension in the air when Mikel came into the room. Just crazy.

I'm already seeing football in a completely different way. In fact we don't call it 'football' at The Arsenal. We call it love-vibe. It's that different. It really is. 'Let's go out and do love-vibe" we say."

You think you know football growing up  but when you meet managers like Mikel you realise that the ball is actually round. It's round. Think about that. It'll blow your mind.

But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to interrogate the deeper meanings behind the sport and let Mikel's wisdom was over me and through me. Drench me if you like to the very core of my being."

Next week we go to a Tibetan mountain retreat and we'll play the Glass Bead Game together. Can't wait

#Deccers

 ;D


Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:12:19 pm
I think Its because they only think of Arteta in terms of the team he has now, and this team hasnt won anything. That cup win was an incredible achievement with a bunch of bang average misfits, to beat man city and chelsea . We won it with the likes of Pepe Maitland Niles Bellerin Holding Ceballos and Luiz all starters.

I remember that final. It was a tactical masterclass in counter-attacking football. He didn't go toe-to-toe, the shape was narrow and compact, and Arsenal broke with pace.
On Sterling:
Quote from: Always_A_Red on December  1, 2013, 04:31:46 pm
Were spurs not happy to pay like £7-9m for him? I'd be giving Levy a call tonight to give him an option buy.
He's so over rated its ridiculous. Every time he plays he looks completely out of his depth and has done for about 9 months now.

Very entertaining match , 5-3 against Barca. Plenty of good football by both teams, but both defences couldnt cope. Some nice goals too.
