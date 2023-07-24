Declan Rice on training sessions at Arsenal: Yes, it's crazy. It's honestly crazy. I'm already seeing football in a completely different way.
You think you know football growing up and when you play, but when you meet managers like Mikel, you realise you don't really know anything about football.
There are different styles and different ways of playing that I've never experienced before. Of course, the way I played at West Ham is completely different to the way Mikel plays, so it's going to take some time to adapt.
But I'm really eager to learn to improve, to ask questions, to do one-to-one training to improve and try and get it as quickly as possible.
Hopefully once all that starts to click, Arsenal will be amazing. And of course I want to go up a few levels as well, which I know I can. So yeah, it's really important that I adapt.
